FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NC city records 3 homicides in one day over weekend
A third overnight homicide investigation from Saturday was reported, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: 1 Killed, 2 Hospitalized After Shooting In North Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after a 23-year-old was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Northlake Mall Drive early Sunday morning. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon with injury call for service on Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: 2 Suspects Identified In The Murder Of An 18-Year-Old In North Charlotte
As a result of continued investigation, detectives have identified two suspects in the murder of Kashawn Johnson. On Monday, May 23rd, detectives arrested a 15-year-old juvenile for his role in the murder of Johnson. Police say the juvenile is charged with Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and Conspiracy to...
Deadly NC shooting was justified homicide; no charges sought in case, police say
Johnny Green, 23, was found inside an apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Missing man found dead at McAlpine Park in Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was last seen going for a hike in McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte on Friday was found dead, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Authorities said 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told family members that he was going for a hike...
WBTV
Kannapolis police investigating death of a toddler
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was found dead at a home in Kannapolis on Monday, police say. Kannapolis PD responded to 1002 East 10th Street around noon for an unresponsive child. The child had no pulse and was not breathing. Firefighters performed CPR but the child was pronounced dead...
WBTV
Person in custody after child found shot at home in Lancaster
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster Police Department is investigating a shooting after a toddler was found shot at a home on Monday afternoon. Officers arrived at the Palmetto Place Apartment Complex on Pardue Street around 1 p.m. where a child had a gunshot wound to the upper right torso. It’s unclear how they were shot.
WBTV
CMPD investigating three homicides overnight Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say three people are dead and two others injured after multiple overnight shootings Saturday. The first happened just after 1 a.m. at the 6900 block of Northlake Mall Drive. Officers received a call for an assault with a deadly weapon and when they arrived, they found three people had been shot.
Deputies made hourly patrols of sheriff’s house for three years, ex-captain says. Was it needed?
Soon after Garry McFadden became Mecklenburg sheriff in December 2018, now-retired captain Michael Matys said he was given a new order: Have his road deputies drive by McFadden’s home — nearly every hour, seven days a week. “On the road, we would assign deputies at random to go...
Two suspects, including teen, arrested in May homicide, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two suspects, including a teen, were arrested in the killing of 18-year-old Kashawn Johnson back in May 2022, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Detectives arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection to the killing on May 23, police said. He was charged with murder, robbery with a...
qcitymetro.com
Man killed in Saturday morning shooting near Northlake Mall
A 23-year-old man was killed in a Saturday morning shooting near Northlake Mall. Police have identified the victim as Armani Donovick Spencer. According to a statement by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, around 1 a.m., police were called to the 6900 block of Northlake Mall Drive in response to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call.
2-year-old killed, suspect wanted in Concord hit-and-run: Troopers
The collision happened around 11:00 p.m. on N.C. 73 near Fitzgerald Street Northwest.
Barricaded man with active warrants out is arrested in Alexander County
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man with active warrants out on child abuse charges who barricaded himself in his bedroom was arrested over the weekend, the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday. Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 2 p.m. on Sunday to a home on Poplar Springs Road. […]
WBTV
Charlotte overnight homicides leave 2 dead, 2 injured
‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. Updated: 10 hours ago. The charge against Mark Carver...
WBTV
He left his job accused of misusing taxpayer dollars. Then he was hired to run Charlotte’s bus system
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A hiring decision by the company contracted by the City of Charlotte to run the city’s bus system is raising questions for city leaders about whether CATS executives are asleep at the wheel when it comes to oversight of the bus operations division. The company...
Community members pushing for change after violent weekend in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Members of the Charlotte community are pushing for change after a deadly weekend in Charlotte. Seven people were shot, including three were killed, in shootings across the city, police said. All seven victims were in their twenties. A neighbor in the Seversville Apartment complex in west Charlotte...
WBTV
Investigation continues after two shot at motel in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were hurt in an early-morning shooting Friday in north Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting on Reagan Drive. It happened at the Travel Inn motel, right near the Shell gas station and McDonald’s off West Sugar Creek Road.
Hickory meth trafficker and his supplier are sentenced
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two meth traffickers including one who was distributing in Catawba County have been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Monday. 38-year-old Georgia resident Da Lee was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 52-year-old Gastonia resident Paul James was sentenced to […]
One person killed, two hurt in shooting near Northlake Mall, police say
CHARLOTTE — Three people were shot early Saturday morning in north Charlotte near the Northlake mall. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and two others were taken to a local hospital, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The investigation is underway in the 6900 block of Northlake...
Man last seen at CLT park is missing, prompting police investigation
CHARLOTTE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was last seen at a southeast Charlotte park has prompted an investigation, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the Charlotte Fire Department said Saturday. Officers say 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told family members on Friday that he was going for a hike and would return in a few hours. Sullivan […]
