Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Police: 1 Killed, 2 Hospitalized After Shooting In North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after a 23-year-old was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on Northlake Mall Drive early Sunday morning. Shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon with injury call for service on Northlake Mall Drive in north Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Cars
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
fox46.com

Missing man found dead at McAlpine Park in Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was last seen going for a hike in McAlpine Creek Park in southeast Charlotte on Friday was found dead, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Authorities said 48-year-old Matt Sullivan told family members that he was going for a hike...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis police investigating death of a toddler

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A toddler was found dead at a home in Kannapolis on Monday, police say. Kannapolis PD responded to 1002 East 10th Street around noon for an unresponsive child. The child had no pulse and was not breathing. Firefighters performed CPR but the child was pronounced dead...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Person in custody after child found shot at home in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The Lancaster Police Department is investigating a shooting after a toddler was found shot at a home on Monday afternoon. Officers arrived at the Palmetto Place Apartment Complex on Pardue Street around 1 p.m. where a child had a gunshot wound to the upper right torso. It’s unclear how they were shot.
LANCASTER, SC
WBTV

CMPD investigating three homicides overnight Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say three people are dead and two others injured after multiple overnight shootings Saturday. The first happened just after 1 a.m. at the 6900 block of Northlake Mall Drive. Officers received a call for an assault with a deadly weapon and when they arrived, they found three people had been shot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Shooting#Uptown Charlotte#Volunteers#Convicted Felon#Violent Crime#Montford Point Street#Novant Presbyterian
WCNC

Two suspects, including teen, arrested in May homicide, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two suspects, including a teen, were arrested in the killing of 18-year-old Kashawn Johnson back in May 2022, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. Detectives arrested a 15-year-old suspect in connection to the killing on May 23, police said. He was charged with murder, robbery with a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Man killed in Saturday morning shooting near Northlake Mall

A 23-year-old man was killed in a Saturday morning shooting near Northlake Mall. Police have identified the victim as Armani Donovick Spencer. According to a statement by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, around 1 a.m., police were called to the 6900 block of Northlake Mall Drive in response to an assault with a deadly weapon with injury call.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WBTV

Charlotte overnight homicides leave 2 dead, 2 injured

‘This hurts so much’: Youth football coaches remember teen killed in shooting. The NC Giants football league is remembering their player who was killed in a shooting on Thursday. Charge against man once accused of killing UNC Charlotte student dismissed. Updated: 10 hours ago. The charge against Mark Carver...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Investigation continues after two shot at motel in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were hurt in an early-morning shooting Friday in north Charlotte. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said they got a call at 2:30 a.m. about a shooting on Reagan Drive. It happened at the Travel Inn motel, right near the Shell gas station and McDonald’s off West Sugar Creek Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Hickory meth trafficker and his supplier are sentenced

CATAWBA COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two meth traffickers including one who was distributing in Catawba County have been sentenced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced Monday. 38-year-old Georgia resident Da Lee was sentenced to 14 years in prison and 52-year-old Gastonia resident Paul James was sentenced to […]
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

