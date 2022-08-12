CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say three people are dead and two others injured after multiple overnight shootings Saturday. The first happened just after 1 a.m. at the 6900 block of Northlake Mall Drive. Officers received a call for an assault with a deadly weapon and when they arrived, they found three people had been shot.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO