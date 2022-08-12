Microsoft Surface Duo and Duo 2 get August 2022 update

What you need to know

Microsoft released the August 2022 update for the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2.

Both are minor updates focusing on "device stability" and security updates.

Surface Duo 2 also gets improvements in video quality during video calls.

Microsoft is still expected to deliver Android 12L to Surface Duo 1 and Duo 2 in the coming months.

Microsoft has delivered its monthly updates for both Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 . Both updates are relatively minor as Microsoft is focused on finishing Android 12L , which is expected in early fall for both dual-screen phones.

Here's what's new for each device according to Microsoft's changelog for Surface Duo and the changelog for Surface Duo 2.

Software version: 2022.519.29

Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin—August 2022.

Improves device stability.

Software version: 2022.519.47 (51MB)

Addresses scenarios outlined in the Android Security Bulletin—August 2022.

Improves device stability.

Improves video quality during video calls.

Both updates feature improvements to device stability, which is always welcomed, albeit even if it is very vague.

For Surface Duo 2, it's not known what exactly is improved with video quality during video calls, but presumably, it has to do with some codec and hardware optimizations. Microsoft Teams is a significant driver of the Surface Duo experience, so it's good to see Microsoft focusing on it.

Connect to a Wi-Fi network.

Select Settings on your Surface Duo's home screen.

Select System.

Select System Update.

Select Check for update.

Select Restart now.

In unrelated Surface Duo news, we recently asked our readers what the biggest barrier would be to a potential Surface Duo 3's success. That survey is still open, and we'll share the results soon. If you have any thoughts on a potential successor to the Surface Duo 2, please make sure to jump in.

