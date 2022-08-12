ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Allen, VA

A good reason to visit Glen Allen, Va.

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago

There are quite a few reasons to visit the Richmond, Virginia, area — and, in this case, I am including Glen Allen, because that’s where someone you need to meet can be found.

After a day of sightseeing or floating on the James River or visiting with family and friends, an evening trip down Broad Street in Glen Allen to the Longhorn Steakhouse should be in order. Let me tell you why …

I won’t claim to know a lot about Laura, other than the fact that she has spent a good portion of her life as a struggling, single mom and has lived in such places as El Paso, Texas; Colorado Springs, Colorado; and spent her younger days as a military brat in a number of locations.

The life she has led wasn’t always kind to her, but she isn’t very shy talking about it — at least, not to Maria and I. That’s probably because we are both willing to engage with whomever we meet. So too, apparently, is Laura.

Laura, simply put, was our server at Longhorn Steakhouse. But Laura is, without a doubt, a very good reason to go and have dinner, or just have a drink, because, those lucky enough to get Laura as their server will immediately see how kind, attentive and caring she is — far beyond her job as server.

I will dub Laura a super server, customer service aficionado and people person.

We met Laura several weeks ago for the first time, and were compelled to share our story — one I will hold for another day. But Laura isn’t the type to just smile and say “how nice.” She engaged (yes, that’s a clue) and genuinely seemed interested.

That brought us back … again and again and again. And this past week, once more.

Each time, it’s as if we are being served and taken care of by a good friend.

It’s worth saying, at this point, that customer service — in general — is a dying art. It’s very rare nowadays that someone goes the extra step to make a customer’s experience better, much less feel the need to at least do their job at a minimal level. So when you come across someone who does want to do their job AND do it better than anyone else because they obviously take pride in what they are doing, well … it’s easy to take notice.

Not only did we take notice, but we spoke to Laura’s managers, heaping on the accolades and hoping it might mean some kudos being passed along to her later. One seemed truly interested in hearing what we had to say and appreciated us telling him, the other seemed less interested and gave us a thank-you that felt more like an effort to detach from the conversation.

Not all leaders get it.

But Laura’s effervescent and steady smile, serving style and fun friendliness go a long way toward making the reason for going back to Longhorn Steakhouse just as much about sitting in her section as it is about enjoying a good steak and a Blue Moon.

Laura, just keep doing what you do and being a good friend.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-862-4163 or cvincent@bladenjournal.com.

