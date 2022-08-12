Read full article on original website
Midwest Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights
Midwest Holding MDWT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Midwest Holding beat posted an EPS of $2.47. Revenue was down $9.02 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Fabrinet FN stock increased by 11.4% to $112.25 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. GreenBox POS GBOX stock moved upwards by 7.08% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Five9
Five9 FIVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Five9 has an average price target of $132.14 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $120.00.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Team TISI stock increased by 57.8% to $1.55 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Team's stock is trading at a volume of 45.8 million, which is 10451.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Gryphon Digital Mining Announces July Operational Update
LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) August 15, 2022. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. ("Gryphon," "Gryphon Mining," or the "Company"), a leading net carbon neutral bitcoin miner, announces its July operational update. Key highlights for the month:. New all-time high bitcoin production for Gryphon of approximately 85 bitcoin-equivalent coins. Top tier bitcoin efficiency of...
If You Invested $1,000 In Nikola Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Nikola's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a volatile investment in...
Recap: Compass Q2 Earnings
Compass COMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Compass missed estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was up $69.00 million from the same period last...
All About Housing Data $BIDU $TOL $PANW $PSTV $GGL
Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
GoHealth: Q2 Earnings Insights
GoHealth GOCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GoHealth missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was down $38.25 million from the same period last...
WonderFi Issues Q3 Earnings: How Did The Kevin O'Leary-Backed Crypto Platform Do?
The Kevin O’Leary-backed crypto platform, Wonderfi Technologies Inc WONDF provides secure access to compliant crypto through regulated Web3 companies. About Wonderfi: Decentralized finance, also known as DeFi, is the technology that enables market participants to lend to, borrow and exchange goods with one another. Unlike exchanges designed using the...
Datadog Whale Trades For August 15
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Recap: Iridex Q2 Earnings
Iridex IRIX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Iridex beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was up $329 thousand from the same period last...
Shoals Technologies Picks Dominic Bardos As Finance Chief
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc SHLS has appointed Dominic Bardos as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 3, 2022. Bardos has more than thirty years of global finance and accounting experience in multiple industries. Before joining Shoals, Bardos served as Chief Financial Officer of Holley Inc. HLLY. Kevin Hubbard became Shoals's interim...
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
SomaLogic Q2 Revenue Lags Expectations, Lowers FY22 Outlook
SomaLogic Inc SLGC reported a second-quarter revenue decline of 28.5% year-over-year to $14.14 million, missing the consensus of $24.82 million. EPS was $(0.13), beating the consensus of $(0.18). The gross margin was 50.0% compared to 59.6% for the corresponding period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $(46.42) million, from...
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 15, 2022
Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 8.00% at $1.89. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 6.45% at $4.29. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 5.08% at $1.24. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 4.52% at $1.84. Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed up 4.35% at $102.72. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares...
Flexible Solutions Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
Flexible Solutions Intl FSI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Flexible Solutions Intl beat estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $2.63 million from...
High-Yield Savings Rates At Goldman Sachs Back To Pre-COVID-19 Pandemic Levels: What It Means For Consumers
Some banks are starting to raise returns on high-interest savings accounts to pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels as stocks have recovered after inflation appeared to moderate slightly in August — to 8.5% — amid four straight increases in interest rates by the Federal Reserve. What Happened: As inflationary pressures are...
