ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Midwest Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights

Midwest Holding MDWT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Midwest Holding beat posted an EPS of $2.47. Revenue was down $9.02 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Five9

Five9 FIVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Five9 has an average price target of $132.14 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $120.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Team TISI stock increased by 57.8% to $1.55 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Team's stock is trading at a volume of 45.8 million, which is 10451.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Realestate#3m#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Cellebrite Di
Benzinga

As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Gryphon Digital Mining Announces July Operational Update

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) August 15, 2022. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. ("Gryphon," "Gryphon Mining," or the "Company"), a leading net carbon neutral bitcoin miner, announces its July operational update. Key highlights for the month:. New all-time high bitcoin production for Gryphon of approximately 85 bitcoin-equivalent coins. Top tier bitcoin efficiency of...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: Compass Q2 Earnings

Compass COMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Compass missed estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was up $69.00 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

All About Housing Data $BIDU $TOL $PANW $PSTV $GGL

Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
STOCKS
Benzinga

GoHealth: Q2 Earnings Insights

GoHealth GOCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GoHealth missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was down $38.25 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

WonderFi Issues Q3 Earnings: How Did The Kevin O'Leary-Backed Crypto Platform Do?

The Kevin O’Leary-backed crypto platform, Wonderfi Technologies Inc WONDF provides secure access to compliant crypto through regulated Web3 companies. About Wonderfi: Decentralized finance, also known as DeFi, is the technology that enables market participants to lend to, borrow and exchange goods with one another. Unlike exchanges designed using the...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Datadog Whale Trades For August 15

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS
Benzinga

Recap: Iridex Q2 Earnings

Iridex IRIX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Iridex beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was up $329 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Shoals Technologies Picks Dominic Bardos As Finance Chief

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc SHLS has appointed Dominic Bardos as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 3, 2022. Bardos has more than thirty years of global finance and accounting experience in multiple industries. Before joining Shoals, Bardos served as Chief Financial Officer of Holley Inc. HLLY. Kevin Hubbard became Shoals's interim...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
STOCKS
Benzinga

SomaLogic Q2 Revenue Lags Expectations, Lowers FY22 Outlook

SomaLogic Inc SLGC reported a second-quarter revenue decline of 28.5% year-over-year to $14.14 million, missing the consensus of $24.82 million. EPS was $(0.13), beating the consensus of $(0.18). The gross margin was 50.0% compared to 59.6% for the corresponding period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $(46.42) million, from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Flexible Solutions Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

Flexible Solutions Intl FSI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Flexible Solutions Intl beat estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $2.63 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
70K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy