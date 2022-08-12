Judge sentences ex-Lincoln magic-shop owner to 106 years to life for sexually abusing boys

Read full article on original website
With help from UNK history professor, actor Bradley Whitford uncovers Nebraska connection
KEARNEY — Actor Bradley Whitford’s journey to trace his ancestry started in sunny California and ended at a snow-covered Nebraska cemetery. Along the way, he met several experts who helped him uncover his family history, including a University of Nebraska at Kearney faculty member. UNK assistant history professor...
Letter: Husker U needs courageous leaders
As a recipient of three degrees at UNL, I have loved the University of Nebraska — Big Red — for well over 40 years. In that love, I feel led to express my deep sadness and disappointment to see that “Dear Old Nebraska U” is promoting and inviting the segment of our society called LGBTQ — the politically correct term for homosexual sexual deviation — to join a university universally known to stand not just for excellent undergraduate and post graduate education, but also to reflect and appeal to Midwestern families who are the bulwark of traditional family values as well as the primary source of student enrollment.
Grand Generation Center hosts a Husker pep rally
There is no place like the Grand Generation Center. The senior center hosted a pep rally Thursday afternoon, when five Husker cheerleaders and Herbie Husker himself made the trip from Lincoln. The cheerleaders consisted of three women and two men. They are natives of Elkhorn, Wahoo, Lincoln and Omaha. Close...
Q&A with Gary Pepin: Why he retired, the best athlete he ever coached at Nebraska and more
Gary Pepin never won the state championship he coveted as a high school track coach in Missouri. Instead, Pepin made a habit of winning championships at the college level as a coach at Kansas and Nebraska. He helped make the Huskers a conference power in three different leagues — the Big Eight, Big 12 and Big Ten.
NU volleyball notes: Cook says Husker freshmen 'get after it'; need for new leaders; recruiting rankings
When John Cook gives praise to a freshman player, it's often followed by a reminder that they still have room to improve. After about one week of practice, the Nebraska volleyball coach is feeling good about the Huskers' freshmen middle blockers — one of them will likely be a starter when Nebraska opens the season in 10 days.
Husker volleyball to start season as nation's No. 1 team
The Nebraska volleyball team will start the season at No. 1. The American Volleyball Coaches Association released its preseason poll on Monday afternoon, with the Huskers taking the top spot. Nebraska was most recently ranked No. 1 early in the 2019 season. The last time the Huskers were ranked No....
Scott Frost, Bryan Applewhite set to sort top running backs after 'giant leap' in camp
Nebraska plans to fly all 110 of its training camp participants to Ireland. Since it’s a Big Ten game, some of those players won’t suit up. That means hard choices for playing time — none tougher than the one Scott Frost and Bryan Applewhite face with NU’s running backs.
McKewon: O-line is key, but it's not Donovan Raiola's job to fix Nebraska's offense
Those little data trackers embedded into compression jerseys don’t fib, and the truths they tell about Nebraska’s offensive line are ones Scott Frost wants to hear. Truths he sought on the hiring trail that led him to one Donovan Raiola. He’s the mystery man in a sense of...
