Dayton, OH

WDTN

SICSA working to find animals forever homes

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With this years Clear The Shelters event just weeks away, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are preparing to find families for dozens of cats and dogs. “I think the goal is to send as many animals home as we can,” SICSA Director of Adoptions and Alternative Services Jessie Sullivan […]
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
dayton.com

Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes

KJ’s, a family-owned and operated restaurant in Germantown, announced on Facebook Saturday, Aug. 13 they are closing its doors. “I am closing KJ’s as of today (Saturday, Aug. 13). I will try to get on soon and thank and acknowledge all those strong supporters through the years,” the Facebook post said.
GERMANTOWN, OH
wnewsj.com

Sleep in Heavenly Peace makes 20 beds Saturday in Wilmington

The combined sounds of multiple sanders resembled the sound a swarm of bees makes during a Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) Build Day on Saturday afternoon in Wilmington. About 30 volunteers showed up to measure, cut, sand, drill and otherwise produce bed components for 20 beds which will be assembled in the recipient kids bedrooms. Work was conducted in assembly line fashion, with various stations performing a piece of the process. The event was sponsored by Doug Little and First Financial Bank which provided its parking lot for space. SHP of Clinton County is an organization that builds and delivers beds to local children who do not have a bed. For more information, visit their Facebook page @SHPClintonCo.
WILMINGTON, OH
dayton.com

Trailer for movie filmed in downtown Middletown available on YouTube

A feature film shot entirely in Middletown is being previewed in a trailer now available to watch on YouTube. The United Front Films crew shot “A Bachelor’s Valentine” throughout downtown Middletown in January. The movie is directed by Middletown native Lana Read, who graduated from Monroe High School in 1990, relocated to Cincinnati, then moved back to Middletown.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Isla Chiu

5 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in Ohio

If you're craving some delicious fried chicken, here are 5 places in Ohio that will satisfy your taste-buds. This takeout joint serves some of the most delicious and mouthwatering fried chicken in Northeast Ohio. You can choose to have your chicken covered in one of four delicious breadings: mild, Cajun, honey crisp, or seasoned. If you get a meal, you'll get some of their chicken, plus delectable honey-soaked biscuits and two sides (patrons suggest the rice & greens and mac & cheese).
OHIO STATE
WHIO Dayton

Sweet Corn Festival coming to Fairborn next weekend

FAIRBORN — Corn-ivores unite! The Fairborn Sweet Corn Festival will be held at Community Park next weekend. The festival will take place on Saturday Aug. 20 from 11a.m.-7 p.m. and Sunday Aug. 21 from 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. Activities will include over 100 arts and craft booths and food...
FAIRBORN, OH
WHIO Dayton

Fan favorite returns to Preble County Pork Festival

EATON — The Preble County Pork Festival has announced the return of a fan favorite, the Smorgasbord, to this year’s event, according to a media release. >>PREVIOUS STORY: Preble Co. Pork Festival to return in 2022 after originally being cancelled. The inclusive meal is expected to delight attendees...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival returns next weekend at new location

The Greater Dayton Lebanese Festival, presented by St. Ignatius of Antioch Maronite Catholic Church, returns Aug. 26-28 at its new location on the corner of State Route 48 and Nutt Road in Washington Township. “We’re looking forward to seeing our patrons again,” said Will Thomas, vice chair of the Greater...
DAYTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Kids Day at the fair

TROY – Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the annual Kids Day at the Miami County Fair, kids could snag free items, get active with hands-on activities, eat lunch for free and more. The businesses and organizations that had booths at the event and gave...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Daily Advocate

The GREAT Darke County Fair

Entitled the greatest county fair on earth, this Friday will be the opening of the 166th Great Darke County Fair; this year’s fair will run from Aug. 19th to the 27th. The fair was started in 1852 when Dr. I.N. Gard was named chief executive officer and ably led by such men as George Coover, Alfred Kitchen and Noah Arnold to realize the dream and plan for an agricultural fair for the following year. And so it came to pass that on a Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 7 and 8 of 1853, Darke County indeed had a fair of its own. Greenville, as the county seat, was selected for geographic reasons and thus the initial fair was held on the grounds immediately east of Garst museum.
DARKE COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Book returns to Cincinnati Public Library with an apology note

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Fifty years after it went missing, a book is back at the Cincinnati Public Library downtown. Someone dropped off the book "Tarzan and the Tarzan Twins" with a note. It reads, "To whomever receives this, I am returning this book which was not checked out, but was...
CINCINNATI, OH
peakofohio.com

Hot Summer Nights Cruise In held Saturday night

On February 10, 1969, Dick Hurst sold Gene Evans of Belle Center a brand new candy apple red 1968 Shelby GT 500 KR convertible for just over $5000. Last night Gene had his beautiful one-of-a-kind car on display at the 22nd annual Hot Summer Nights Cruise-In, in downtown Bellefontaine. Possible...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WDTN

Cedarland Bakery & Restaurant’s Kabobs

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We welcome in George and Linda from Cedarland Bakery & Restaurant, who shares a delicious Mediterranean recipe. Make sure to check them out at 4515 Linden Ave, Dayton, OH.
DAYTON, OH

