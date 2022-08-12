Read full article on original website
WBTV
GRAMMY-winning rap superstar Nelly to headline pre-race concert, driver Intros at Bank of America ROVAL™ 400
CONCORD N.C. (WBTV) - Diamond-selling, multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning rap superstar Nelly is set to rock the America’s Home for Racing with a high-energy pre-race concert before the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 9. The rapper, actor, entrepreneur and philanthropist will also headline driver introductions ahead of the most anticipated race in the NASCAR Playoffs.
Queen City Jam Session brings 3 days of music to Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Earlier this month, social media was buzzing after Governor Roy Cooper advocated for a canceled Atlanta music festival to come to North Carolina. The two-day annual festival, Music Midtown, was canceled because of what organizers called “circumstances beyond our control.”. In a tweet, Cooper encouraged organizers...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Rockie Lynne performing at the Second Saturday Festival
Rockie Lynne performing at the Second Saturday Festival at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Statesville on Saturday.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Mooresville restaurant is honored with award
Members of the Evening Exchange Club of Lake Norman gathered at Mooresville’s dairiO, 920 River Highway, on Aug. 9 to present them with the Proudly We Hail Award. Crystal McIntosh, president of the local organization, made the special presentation on behalf of the club to Sean Stanley, manager of the Mooresville restaurant, which he noted has been open for five years. In giving the award, McIntosh said, “we proudly present this Proudly We Hail Award to dairiO for proudly displaying our American flag to the community.”
musicfestnews.com
Queen Jam Session Ready to Rock Charlotte August 19-21
Queen Jam Session Ready to Rock Charlotte August 19-21 There are 41 bands and musicians ready to rock Charlotte August 19-21 during The Queen City Jam Session, headlined by Greensky Bluegrass, Oteil & Friends, and The Infamous Stringdusters, with so many more great bands, including The War and Treaty, The Mountain Goats, Bass Extremes with Victor Wooten and Steve Bailey, Spafford, and North Mississippi Allstars. The Queen City Jam Session takes place at NoDa Brewing Co., and there will be a variety of food trucks on site throughout the weekend.
Statesville Record & Landmark
George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic to play Greensboro's NC Folk Festival
Funk music icon George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic will highlight the main-stage lineup at the NC Folk Festival from Sept. 9 to 11 in center city Greensboro. Festival leaders announced Thursday that they have finalized the 2022 main-stage lineup of 21 acts with Clinton and his collective. The Kannapolis native and...
lincolntimesnews.com
An Apple Pageant like no other: A new Apple Queen is crowned and for the first time in the history of the pageant, two contestants tie for second runner up.
LINCOLNTON – It was a Lincoln County Apple Queen Scholarship Pageant that went down in history. More than $18,000 in scholarships was awarded and there was a tie for second runner up. This has never happened in the history of the pageant, according to Director Erica Miller. The new...
charlottemagazine.com
The Rise of Antisemitism in Charlotte
No amount of scrubbing removes a swastika inked into a wood door. It was Athena Strickland’s final lesson of freshman year, learned on the Friday before the last day of classes in April. Strickland, who uses they/them pronouns, became the third Jewish student in two days at Queens University of Charlotte to find a swastika scrawled on their dorm room door. Beside each swastika, a threat.
Statesville, August 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 4 high school ⚽ games in Statesville. The Newton- Conover High School soccer team will have a game with West Iredell High School on August 15, 2022, 14:00:00. Newton- Conover High SchoolWest Iredell High School.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Waitress aims to work 50 years at Western Steer in Newton; Asst. Manager: If the building is ever sold, Ruthie comes with it
Ruthie Sanders says she loves to make people smile. That’s the reason she says she became a waitress at the Western Steer restaurant in Newton. She’s been a fixture at the restaurant for 45 years. She’s aiming for 50. Ruthie will be 79 in October but she...
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Second Saturday Festival brings community to Martin Luther King Jr. Park
“Statesville and the community came out and fully supported the event. I had total strangers come up to me to say ‘thank you’ for holding the festival and free concert.” Patrick Reynolds, of Waves Entertainment, said. “I was told this is needed and desired in the area. My Waves Entertainment teammates told me that others said the same thing to them. We all felt that we did a good thing for the community. We have our first Statesville event under our belts and are looking at how to improve for the next one.”
Statesville Record & Landmark
West Iredell Warriors moving forward with renewed focus
Year 1 of the Matt Wilson era is set to get underway at West Iredell High School. A year after West Iredell finished the 2021 season with only 28 players, the Warriors numbers have almost tripled. The excitement around the new coaching staff is obvious. “We are around 72 players,”...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Charlotte linebacker Derek Boykins key to 49ers’ rebuilt defense for 2022 season
Derek Boykins waited his turn. Following a year in the SEC at South Carolina, a year without football, and an injury prior to his first season at Charlotte, Boykins is turning heads at practice and is primed to lead a revamped linebackers corp. As coach Will Healy and Charlotte’s new...
thecharlottepost.com
Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best
Eight Atrium Health Charlotte nurses recognized among North Carolina's best. 32 overall from Atrium, Novant Health lauded by Great 100 Inc. Carmen Shaw is one of eight Atrium Health nurses in Charlotte recognized as North Carolina's top nurses by Great 100 Inc. Nurses in the Charlotte area made the 100...
Part of the Plaza-Midwood soul leaves today
they say they plan to reopen in a new space in 2023. hopefully the space isn’t too far out from the original location. I still miss the comedy club that was there before Soul. The Perch w/ The Legally Dead Parrots?
spectrumlocalnews.com
Charlotte neighborhood receives historic designation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday, the Charlotte City Council approved making McCrorey Heights a local historic district. The designation makes it difficult to build or remodel homes that don’t meet design standards. Before starting any project involving changes to exterior of a building or property, residents submit proposals to the Charlotte Historic District Commission. The group then reviews the plans to ensure changes meet design standards.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County birth announcements
Editor’s note: did you have a baby at Davis Regional or Lake Norman Regional medical centers and want to see your announcement in the paper? Email the information and a copy of the birth certificate to news@statesville.com. If you had your baby at Iredell Memorial, they will send us...
Statesville Record & Landmark
South Iredell Vikings ‘hungry’ and ‘want to win now’
The last couple of seasons in Viking Valley have been eventful, to say the least. From a shortened spring season to begin 2021 that saw longtime head coach Scott Miller step away from the sideline to a tumultuous transition to 4A in the fall of that same year that saw new head coach Eric Rees go 2-8 in his one and only season in the position, the Vikings have had more than their fair share of ups and downs recently.
This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In North Carolina
LoveFood found the best macaroni and cheese in each state, including the dish served at this North Carolina eatery.
Charlotte Stories
NeuroStar Opening America’s First Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Training Facility in Uptown Charlotte
To celebrate this milestone, Neuronetics is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the grand opening on the afternoon of September 13th, with special appearance from NeuroStar patient advocate, U.S. Veteran Daniel Cooke. Daniel found relief from his debilitating symptoms of major depressive disorder (MDD) using the FDA-cleared, non-drug treatment after trying multiple prescription medications and several suicide attempts. At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Daniel will share his story and how Terry Wise, co-founder of TMS of the Carolinas helped him find treatment for his MDD with NeuroStar, giving him hope and energy to help other Charlotte-area veterans in similar situations.
