Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Cuyahoga County seeking community input on plans to build new jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County will host a community discussion next week regarding plans for a new jail. The meeting is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Jerry Sue Thornton Center, 2500 E. 22nd St. It will also be streamed live on the county’s Facebook page. Public input is encouraged.
Summit County Probate Court, Vantage Aging seek volunteers to visit nursing home residents
AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Probate Court and the AmeriCorps Seniors Volunteer Program of Vantage Aging are hosting an informational meeting for community members interested in visiting with older adults who live in area nursing homes. The need for volunteers is pressing as many older adults who live...
Woman heard crying for help at Warren home
Police say when they responded to a call of a woman being attacked in Warren, they could hear her crying for help when they pulled up.
Cuyahoga County executive candidates pitch ideas for improving conditions at DCFS office
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Two Cuyahoga County executive candidates have responded to disturbing reports of unsafe conditions at the county’s Division of Children and Family Services office with their own plans for how to fix it. Republican Lee Weingart and Democrat Chris Ronayne share a sense of urgency in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Olmsted expected to back off moving emergency dispatch operations to Chagrin Valley Dispatch
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- City Council on Tuesday (Aug. 16) is expected to repeal legislation passed last month to relocate emergency dispatch operations to Chagrin Valley Dispatch (CVD). The move is the result of a citizen-led referendum effort that turned in petitions, which North Olmsted Law Director Michael R. Gareau...
Youngstown man accused in police chase arrested 2 days later
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Reports said a North Side man who led police on a chase Wednesday into Liberty and Girard, colliding with another car, was taken into custody two days later.
Three Maple Heights Council Members Halt City Road Repair: Dismayed Over Engineer's Report; City Will Lose 60K
Pothole Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is one of 59 cities in Cuyahoga County. Maple is the second largest inner-ring suburb outside Cleveland, next to Garfield Heights, OH. The suburb sits by Cleveland Ward One, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Warrensville Heights. Each neighboring community is responsible for creating and maintaining a quality of life for residents, businesses, and stakeholders. The communities are also responsible for safety: repairing roadways and maintaining the infrastructure, which includes buildings, highways, and power supplies.
Solon council OKs fund to receive money from opioid settlement agreement
SOLON, Ohio -- A new budgetary fund has been established to track the city’s distribution of money received from the OneOhio Opioid Settlement agreement. On Monday (Aug. 15), City Council passed an ordinance establishing the fund to receive distributions from the OneOhio Opioid Settlement and to make expenditures for purposes deemed permissible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Northeast Ohio school districts say they will not allow teachers, staff members to carry guns in classrooms, despite new state law
CLEVELAND, Ohio – School districts across Northeast Ohio do not want their teachers carrying guns into classrooms this fall, despite a new law that eases the requirements for arming educators. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed House Bill 99 into law in June, giving school boards the authority to allow...
Board of Elections certifies recall effort to oust East Cleveland's mayor
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections have certified a petition to recall the mayor of East Cleveland, Brandon King.
spectrumnews1.com
University Hospitals shutting down some Bedford facilities
CLEVELAND — University Hospitals is shutting down parts of their facility in Bedford. Bedford residents received a thirty day notice. Michael Mallis, who grew up in the area and is now the city manager for Bedford, was emotional when discussing the closure of the facility. “There’s anger, there’s frustration,”...
Seeking a remedy to a weak state law, a Black man sues attacker who got 3 days in jail for racist beating in Parma
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malik Williams curled up in a ball on the ground in the middle of a graduation party last year in Parma as a white man attacked him. Williams, who is Black, never met the assailant. Never spoke to him. Didn’t interact with him at the party until the man sucker punched him in the head and repeatedly punched and kicked him while shouting the N-word in what several witnesses called a sudden, racist attack, according to police and court records.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police response time goes up as Cleveland police take new steps to recruit officers: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Cleveland police are doing something they’ve never done before to recruit new officers.
Medina welcomes new police officer
MEDINA, Ohio -- Seth Gonyea is the newest addition to the Medina Police Department. “It feels pretty great,” he said. “When my wife and I decided to move down here, I didn’t have anything set up, like professionally. So, we were kind of just taking a big leap and hoping that we would be able to find something for me while I was down here.
Scot Prebles reflects on new job as Bay Village Schools superintendent
BAY VILLAGE, Ohio -- The Bay Village City Schools is starting the 2022-2023 academic year with a new superintendent -- Scot Prebles, who was appointed April 2. Prebles comes to Bay Village from the Forest Hills Local School District in the Cincinnati area, where he also served as superintendent.
Federal judge appoints new attorneys to represent FirstEnergy Corp. shareholders in HB6 lawsuit
AKRON, Ohio— A federal judge on Monday appointed new attorneys for FirstEnergy Corp.’s shareholders in a lawsuit over the House Bill 6 bribery scandal. U.S. District Judge John Adams chose Cincinnati-based law firms Markovits, Stock & Demarco and Abraham, Fruchter & Twersky.
Kendra Gardiner joins Avon Lake Board of Education
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The newest member of Avon Lake’s Board of Education was introduced and sworn in at the Aug. 9 board meeting. Kendra Gardiner is replacing longtime member Pam Ohradzansky, who stepped down recently. Gardiner will fulfill the remainder of Ohradzansky’s term, which ends in December 2023....
WFMJ.com
Near miss as drive-by shooter targets Warren home and car
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that was a close call for a Niles woman. A 27-year-old woman told police that she and two friends pulled into the driveway of her Williamsburg Street home in Warren after 4 a.m. Saturday when several shots were fired at them from a passing Silver SUV.
cleveland19.com
Help on the way to Stark County to capture wallaby on the loose
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County said the department is calling in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose. According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is headed to the area to make sure things go safe and smooth. Police initially thought the...
cleveland19.com
Euclid police investigate murder of 23-year-old man
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Euclid man was shot and killed Sunday evening. According to police, the victim was murdered at the intersection of Upper Terrace Road and Buena Vista Drive. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kevonte Smith. At this time, there are no arrests.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
80K+
Followers
77K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 1