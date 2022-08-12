ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, OH

Three Maple Heights Council Members Halt City Road Repair: Dismayed Over Engineer's Report; City Will Lose 60K

Pothole Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is one of 59 cities in Cuyahoga County. Maple is the second largest inner-ring suburb outside Cleveland, next to Garfield Heights, OH. The suburb sits by Cleveland Ward One, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Warrensville Heights. Each neighboring community is responsible for creating and maintaining a quality of life for residents, businesses, and stakeholders. The communities are also responsible for safety: repairing roadways and maintaining the infrastructure, which includes buildings, highways, and power supplies.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Solon council OKs fund to receive money from opioid settlement agreement

SOLON, Ohio -- A new budgetary fund has been established to track the city’s distribution of money received from the OneOhio Opioid Settlement agreement. On Monday (Aug. 15), City Council passed an ordinance establishing the fund to receive distributions from the OneOhio Opioid Settlement and to make expenditures for purposes deemed permissible.
SOLON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

University Hospitals shutting down some Bedford facilities

CLEVELAND — University Hospitals is shutting down parts of their facility in Bedford. Bedford residents received a thirty day notice. Michael Mallis, who grew up in the area and is now the city manager for Bedford, was emotional when discussing the closure of the facility. “There’s anger, there’s frustration,”...
BEDFORD, OH
Cleveland.com

Seeking a remedy to a weak state law, a Black man sues attacker who got 3 days in jail for racist beating in Parma

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Malik Williams curled up in a ball on the ground in the middle of a graduation party last year in Parma as a white man attacked him. Williams, who is Black, never met the assailant. Never spoke to him. Didn’t interact with him at the party until the man sucker punched him in the head and repeatedly punched and kicked him while shouting the N-word in what several witnesses called a sudden, racist attack, according to police and court records.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina welcomes new police officer

MEDINA, Ohio -- Seth Gonyea is the newest addition to the Medina Police Department. “It feels pretty great,” he said. “When my wife and I decided to move down here, I didn’t have anything set up, like professionally. So, we were kind of just taking a big leap and hoping that we would be able to find something for me while I was down here.
MEDINA, OH
Cleveland.com

Kendra Gardiner joins Avon Lake Board of Education

AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The newest member of Avon Lake’s Board of Education was introduced and sworn in at the Aug. 9 board meeting. Kendra Gardiner is replacing longtime member Pam Ohradzansky, who stepped down recently. Gardiner will fulfill the remainder of Ohradzansky’s term, which ends in December 2023....
AVON LAKE, OH
WFMJ.com

Near miss as drive-by shooter targets Warren home and car

Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that was a close call for a Niles woman. A 27-year-old woman told police that she and two friends pulled into the driveway of her Williamsburg Street home in Warren after 4 a.m. Saturday when several shots were fired at them from a passing Silver SUV.
NILES, OH
cleveland19.com

Help on the way to Stark County to capture wallaby on the loose

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Stark County said the department is calling in reinforcements to help capture a wallaby on the loose. According to Brewster Police Chief Nathan Taylor, an animal specialist is headed to the area to make sure things go safe and smooth. Police initially thought the...
STARK COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Euclid police investigate murder of 23-year-old man

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Euclid man was shot and killed Sunday evening. According to police, the victim was murdered at the intersection of Upper Terrace Road and Buena Vista Drive. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Kevonte Smith. At this time, there are no arrests.
EUCLID, OH
