Daviess County, MO

Missouri Highway Patrol Has Busy Weekend Locally; One Accident, Six Arrests Reported

Missouri Highway Patrol reported 1 accident and 6 arrests over the weekend in the local area. 11:00 pm – Two Overland Park, Kansas residents were involved in an accident over the weekend. The driver was distracted by the GPS, and traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a sign and a utility pole. The passenger was seriously injured and was transported by Linn County Ambulance to Pershing Hospital in Brookfield.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
Bethany man injured in crash on Highway 136

A Bethany resident was hurt when the van he was driving went off Highway 136 and hit a tree just east of Bethany. Sixty-eight-year-old Harold Fordyce was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries. The accident happened late Saturday afternoon when the eastbound van went off...
BETHANY, MO
Bethany Man Injured in One-Vehicle Accident

BETHANY, MO – A Bethany driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident on Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 68-year old Harold Fordyce was eastbound on U.S. 136, 1/2 mile east of Bethany when his vehicle travelled off the roadway and struck a tree. Fordyce was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital with moderate injuries. The vehicle was totaled in the accident.
BETHANY, MO
“Road To Revival” Continues This Weekend

The area event, “Road to Revival” continues on Sunday, August 21st at 6 pm. Chillicothe Arts Council Director, Mary Lou VanDeventer talked about how this event came to be. The event will take place in the Simpson Park Rotary Shelter House in Chillicothe. The event is hosted by the Livingston County Ministerial Alliance and area laypersons. VanDeventer says the service will feature lots of entertainment.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 15-21

Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route E – CLOSED around-the-clock for permit work/pipeline repairs at the Long Branch Bridge, through Aug. 19. Route Z – CLOSED for...
MISSOURI STATE
Livingston County Health Center Blood Draw

The Livingston County Health Center will be having its next Adult Blood Draw on Wednesday, September 28th from 7 am to 10 am. You must schedule an appointment to attend, and those appointments can start to be made beginning the first week of September. To make an appointment, call 660-6465506.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years ago

The Hunt-Clarke House is a contributing building to the Arthur-Leonard Historic District.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are 36 buildings that contribute to the making of the Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri. These structures are in an area that is mostly residential in Clay County. The development of this district occurred between 1868 and 1946. The buildings are all examples of architectural design including Bungalow/American Craftsman, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Prairie School.
LIBERTY, MO
Highway Patrol Reports One Arrest

Missouri Highway Patrol reported an arrest in the local area. 5:20 pm – 32-year-old Travis D Oldridge of Cameron was arrested for alleged failure to stop at a red light with a misdemeanor warrant. He is being held in the Dekalb County Jail on bond.
CAMERON, MO
Two Daviess County Officers Receive Dog Bites During Arrest

GALLATIN, MO – Two Daviess County officers were bitten by a suspect’s dog during an assault investigation in Gallatin on Friday night. According to a probable cause affidavit issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy on the scene was attempting to stop 49-year-old Gallatin resident Daniel Stout as he was walking away from them when he was bitten by the suspect’s dog. During the subsequent struggle with the suspect, a second deputy was injured from a dog bite and from falling over a large rock.
GALLATIN, MO
Building partially collapses in Avenue business parking lot

Building partially collapses in Avenue business parking lot The abandoned apartment building at 3211 Independence Avenue continues to be a safety and health issue to the community. On Saturday, a portion of the west wall of the fire-ravaged and abandoned building collapsed in the parking lot of the 7-11 store...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Chillicothe Police Department Report For Friday

The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 114 calls for service on Friday. 8:22 AM, Officers responded to the 1100 block of Cooper Street for a report of Suspicious Activity. Upon arrival, Officers observed an open door of an abandoned house but no subjects were located inside. 8:24 AM, Officers responded...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Built on historic business, North Kansas City enjoys a modern boom

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly surrounded by Kansas City, Missouri, FOX4 featured the town of North Kansas City for this Zip Trip. The town sits on the Missouri River in Clay County and is home to just about 5,000 residents. The founding of “Northtown” as it’s sometimes called goes back over 110 years.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
Looking Back: 100 years Ago, The Towns and Roads of Jackson County

Over the past few weeks, I have reviewed several topics in Marjorie Tate’s Rural Sociology notebook about Grain Valley and Jackson County. If you visit the Historical Society Museum, there are many more pages you would probably finding interesting. After all, Miss Tate did a very thorough report on rural Jackson County 100 years ago.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO

