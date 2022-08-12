Read full article on original website
Traffic builds up on northbound I-35 due to crash
Traffic is building up during morning rush-hour Monday morning on northbound Interstate 35 at Front Street in Kansas City, Missouri.
kchi.com
Missouri Highway Patrol Has Busy Weekend Locally; One Accident, Six Arrests Reported
Missouri Highway Patrol reported 1 accident and 6 arrests over the weekend in the local area. 11:00 pm – Two Overland Park, Kansas residents were involved in an accident over the weekend. The driver was distracted by the GPS, and traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a sign and a utility pole. The passenger was seriously injured and was transported by Linn County Ambulance to Pershing Hospital in Brookfield.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports six arrests over the weekend of August 12, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a resident of Overland Park, Kansas in Harrison County after he allegedly drove past the barriers of an active construction zone. Fifty-six-year-old Gregory Kramer is accused of driving while intoxicated, having no valid driver’s license, and driving on a bridge in an active construction zone where barriers were up. Kramer, who was arrested Saturday night was to have been on a 12-hour hold at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
Plans for Northland gas station causing concern with neighbors, parents
The area will see a gas station, the land sit just feet away from a mom-and-pop shop and right across from an elementary school.
kttn.com
Bethany man injured in crash on Highway 136
A Bethany resident was hurt when the van he was driving went off Highway 136 and hit a tree just east of Bethany. Sixty-eight-year-old Harold Fordyce was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany with moderate injuries. The accident happened late Saturday afternoon when the eastbound van went off...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Injured in One-Vehicle Accident
BETHANY, MO – A Bethany driver was injured in a one-vehicle accident on Saturday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 68-year old Harold Fordyce was eastbound on U.S. 136, 1/2 mile east of Bethany when his vehicle travelled off the roadway and struck a tree. Fordyce was taken to Harrison County Community Hospital with moderate injuries. The vehicle was totaled in the accident.
kchi.com
“Road To Revival” Continues This Weekend
The area event, “Road to Revival” continues on Sunday, August 21st at 6 pm. Chillicothe Arts Council Director, Mary Lou VanDeventer talked about how this event came to be. The event will take place in the Simpson Park Rotary Shelter House in Chillicothe. The event is hosted by the Livingston County Ministerial Alliance and area laypersons. VanDeventer says the service will feature lots of entertainment.
northwestmoinfo.com
Mo-Dot Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, August 15-21
Route K – Resurfacing project from Interstate 29, north of Amazonia, to U.S. Route 59 in St. Joseph (Buchanan County) through August. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.) Route E – CLOSED around-the-clock for permit work/pipeline repairs at the Long Branch Bridge, through Aug. 19. Route Z – CLOSED for...
kchi.com
Livingston County Health Center Blood Draw
The Livingston County Health Center will be having its next Adult Blood Draw on Wednesday, September 28th from 7 am to 10 am. You must schedule an appointment to attend, and those appointments can start to be made beginning the first week of September. To make an appointment, call 660-6465506.
The Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri was developed over 100 years ago
The Hunt-Clarke House is a contributing building to the Arthur-Leonard Historic District.25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There are 36 buildings that contribute to the making of the Arthur-Leonard Historic District in Liberty, Missouri. These structures are in an area that is mostly residential in Clay County. The development of this district occurred between 1868 and 1946. The buildings are all examples of architectural design including Bungalow/American Craftsman, Greek Revival, Queen Anne, and Prairie School.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Reports One Arrest
Missouri Highway Patrol reported an arrest in the local area. 5:20 pm – 32-year-old Travis D Oldridge of Cameron was arrested for alleged failure to stop at a red light with a misdemeanor warrant. He is being held in the Dekalb County Jail on bond.
northwestmoinfo.com
Two Daviess County Officers Receive Dog Bites During Arrest
GALLATIN, MO – Two Daviess County officers were bitten by a suspect’s dog during an assault investigation in Gallatin on Friday night. According to a probable cause affidavit issued by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy on the scene was attempting to stop 49-year-old Gallatin resident Daniel Stout as he was walking away from them when he was bitten by the suspect’s dog. During the subsequent struggle with the suspect, a second deputy was injured from a dog bite and from falling over a large rock.
northeastnews.net
Building partially collapses in Avenue business parking lot
Building partially collapses in Avenue business parking lot The abandoned apartment building at 3211 Independence Avenue continues to be a safety and health issue to the community. On Saturday, a portion of the west wall of the fire-ravaged and abandoned building collapsed in the parking lot of the 7-11 store...
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Department Report For Friday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 114 calls for service on Friday. 8:22 AM, Officers responded to the 1100 block of Cooper Street for a report of Suspicious Activity. Upon arrival, Officers observed an open door of an abandoned house but no subjects were located inside. 8:24 AM, Officers responded...
One dead after hit-and-run crash near Truman
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a person Saturday night.
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association to hold annual show beginning August 19th
The Northwest Missouri Steam and Gas Engine Association will hold its 59th annual show next weekend. The event will be at 834 Northwest Osage Drive of Hamilton from August 19th through 21st. August 19th will include a tractor cruise, threshing, and an uptown parade. The Stanley Steamers Band will perform...
fox4kc.com
Built on historic business, North Kansas City enjoys a modern boom
NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly surrounded by Kansas City, Missouri, FOX4 featured the town of North Kansas City for this Zip Trip. The town sits on the Missouri River in Clay County and is home to just about 5,000 residents. The founding of “Northtown” as it’s sometimes called goes back over 110 years.
Kansas City's 'Waldo' neighborhood is part of the city's historic fabric--sometimes one person makes history happen
Dr. David Waldo, Sr.Dr. David Waldo, Sr. Find a Grave page. In 1841, Dr. David Waldo, Sr. was persuaded by friends to buy some land in Jackson County, Missouri. His purchase involved 1,000 acres.
kchi.com
Carrollton Resident Takes Grand Champion At Missouri State Fair
A Carrollton resident took Grand Champion in the Missouri State Fair Bacon competition. The Grand Champion was shown by Grant Owen, son of Laura and Abe Owen of Carrollton. He is a member of the Bosworth Fireballs 4-H Club. His bacon weighed in at 9.16 pounds.
grainvalleynews.com
Looking Back: 100 years Ago, The Towns and Roads of Jackson County
Over the past few weeks, I have reviewed several topics in Marjorie Tate’s Rural Sociology notebook about Grain Valley and Jackson County. If you visit the Historical Society Museum, there are many more pages you would probably finding interesting. After all, Miss Tate did a very thorough report on rural Jackson County 100 years ago.
