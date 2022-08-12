Loyalsock Township, Pa. — One lane of Route 2014 eastbound (East Third Street) will be closed starting Tuesday for construction on the entrance of Dunkin Donuts. The closure on the right (driving lane) will be in place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO