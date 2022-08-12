ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Pocono Update

PennDOT: Monroe County Road Work This Week 8-15

According to PennDOT, drivers in Monroe County can expect upcoming work on state roads this week. On August 15, the PennDOT Maintenance Forces will conduct an inspection on Interstate 80 between Exit 309 (US 209) and Exit 306 (Dreher Avenue) spanning multiple Townships. Restrictions will be in effect from 09:00 AM to 03:00 PM. Due to lane restrictions, drivers should expect delays. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution while driving through the work zone. The Maintenance Forces expect to complete work on August 16 but could be delayed in the event of rain.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Times News

Oz visits Carbon County Fair

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, visited the Carbon County Fair on Saturday. Oz met with residents and took in the 4-H livestock auction with congressional candidate Lisa Scheller. During the auction, Oz purchased a goat, which he donated back to original owner, 16-year-old Toby Tyson of Lehighton. “If you want to be optimistic for the future of Pennsylvania, just visit the county fairs. Just wonderful people passing on family values,” Oz said. CHRIS REBER/TIMES NEWS.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

5 still critical after car drove through fundraiser crowd

Berwick, Pa. (AP) — State police say five people remain in critical condition after a car drove through a crowd at a weekend fundraiser for victims of a fatal northeastern Pennsylvania fire earlier this month, killing one woman and injuring 17 other people. Adrian Oswaldo Sura Reyes, 24, is charged with homicide in the death of 50-year-old Rebecca Reese, of Wilkes-Barre, at the Berwick fundraiser shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday. He faces another homicide count in the slaying of his mother at their Nescopeck home...
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lane closure Tuesday for construction on Dunkin Donuts on Golden Strip

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — One lane of Route 2014 eastbound (East Third Street) will be closed starting Tuesday for construction on the entrance of Dunkin Donuts. The closure on the right (driving lane) will be in place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Motorists should be alert, slow down, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution. Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA
Times News

Lansford OKs fire company study

Officials from American Fire Company of Lansford and the Coaldale Fire Department attended Wednesday’s Lansford Borough Council meeting to ask council to approve the feasibility study on merging companies. Coaldale Borough approved the request at its meeting on Tuesday. While a merger of the two fire companies is a...
LANSFORD, PA
WOLF

Missing man in Nanticoke

NANTICOKE, Pa, (WOLF) — Nanticoke Police are asking for help in locating a man who is missing,. Police say 49-year-old Brian Rogozinski was last seen on August 10th just after 7 pm on US Route 11 heading towards Plymouth. Rogozinski is described as a white male, standing at 5'01",...
NANTICOKE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Officials: Dump truck driver thrown from vehicle in crash, then hit by truck coming to clear crash debris

FRANKLIN TWP., Pa. - Officials are providing more information about a crash involving a dump truck in Carbon County last week that left the driver injured. State police were sent to I-476 South in Franklin Township Tuesday, August 9 after a crash involving a dump truck and the Grange Road overpass, according to a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Police: Man intentionally hits state police cruiser

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man allegedly rammed his car into a state police cruiser over the weekend in Lackawanna County. Police say it happened early Saturday morning at the Sunoco along Davis Street in Scranton. Troopers say Daniel Wolfe, of Beach Lake, purposefully hit the cruiser after a traffic...
SCRANTON, PA
WOLF

Nurses Strike Imminent in Healthcare Chains in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania — Nursing home workers at 39 facilities in three of the biggest healthcare chains in Pennsylvania are voicing concerns, unsure of the future of care in the state and threats of a strike are imminent. They say they’re underpaid, understaffed and under resourced and it’s affecting care....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

PSP: Man points gun at family driving on I-80 in Montour County

VALLEY TWP., MONTOUR COUNTY, Pa. (WOLF) — A family was driving along Interstate 80 when a man in another vehicle pointed a gun at them. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the incident happened Saturday around 6:13 PM. Police say a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze that consisted of three adults and...
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley, other Pa. towns need best practices for addressing warehouse boom | Opinion

With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, e-commerce took on a newly important role in delivering necessary items, and truckers, warehouse workers, and distribution-center workers have been recognized as essential. An issue often overlooked, however, is the growing impact of warehousing and distribution centers within the communities in which they are located. In Pennsylvania, counties throughout the state have been affected by the growth of such centers.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Makeshift memorial marks tragedy outside of Berwick Bar

BERWICK, Pa. (WOLF) — A makeshift memorial marks the spot where 17 people were hurt when a car plowed into them around 6:15 Saturday evening in Berwick. Maureen Vassallo and Barbara Barbusca were vendors at a community event at the Intoxicolgy Department Bar and Restaurant benefiting the three survivors of that fatal fire in Nescopeck back on August 5th.
NESCOPECK, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Distribution

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Todd Houghtlin, age 52, of Duryea, Luzerne County, pleaded guilty on August 2, 2022, before U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani, to the charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and illegal possession of a firearm.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

