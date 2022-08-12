Read full article on original website
Datadog Whale Trades For August 15
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Midwest Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights
Midwest Holding MDWT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Midwest Holding beat posted an EPS of $2.47. Revenue was down $9.02 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the...
Dermata Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Dermata Therapeutics DRMA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dermata Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.32. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Alkaline Water: Q1 Earnings Insights
Alkaline Water Co WTER reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alkaline Water Co missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was up $2.78 million from...
Recap: Agora Q2 Earnings
Agora API reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agora beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was down $1.35 million from the same period last...
Miromatrix Medical: Q2 Earnings Insights
Miromatrix Medical MIRO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Miromatrix Medical missed estimated earnings by 21.21%, reporting an EPS of $-0.4 versus an estimate of $-0.33. Revenue was down $5 thousand from the same...
HyreCar: Q2 Earnings Insights
HyreCar HYRE reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HyreCar beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $1.45 million from the same period last...
Recap: Helius Medical Tech Q2 Earnings
Helius Medical Tech HSDT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Helius Medical Tech beat estimated earnings by 13.39%, reporting an EPS of $-0.97 versus an estimate of $-1.12. Revenue was up $48 thousand from...
Snap, Gilead Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday
Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL shares climbed 80.9% to $14.87 on volatility following the company's IPO earlier this month. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN surged 57.7% to $23.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also announced initial data from the 10mg/kg cohort in its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of VRDN-001 for thyroid eye disease (TED), a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks the tissues around and behind the eyes.
Recap: Sunlight Finl Q2 Earnings
Sunlight Finl Hldgs SUNL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sunlight Finl Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $29.59 million from...
Recap: CuriosityStream Q2 Earnings
CuriosityStream CURI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. CuriosityStream missed estimated earnings by 7.14%, reporting an EPS of $-0.3 versus an estimate of $-0.28. Revenue was up $7.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: INVO Bioscience Q2 Earnings
INVO Bioscience INVO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. INVO Bioscience beat estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.24. Revenue was down $62 thousand from the same...
Recap: Recruiter.Com Group Q2 Earnings
Recruiter.Com Group RCRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Recruiter.Com Group beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same...
GoHealth: Q2 Earnings Insights
GoHealth GOCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GoHealth missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was down $38.25 million from the same period last...
Recap: Arcimoto Q2 Earnings
Arcimoto FUV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arcimoto missed estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.39 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was up $782 thousand from the same period last...
Flexible Solutions Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
Flexible Solutions Intl FSI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Flexible Solutions Intl beat estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $2.63 million from...
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 15, 2022
Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 8.00% at $1.89. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 6.45% at $4.29. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 5.08% at $1.24. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 4.52% at $1.84. Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed up 4.35% at $102.72. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares...
Duos Technologies Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
Duos Technologies Group DUOT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Duos Technologies Group beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.26. Revenue was up $2.97 million from...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
4Front Ventures Reports Financial Results: Accelerates Growth In Massachusetts And California
4Front Ventures Corp. FFNT FFNTF, a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator and retailer, announced its financial results late Monday for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. 4Front reported pro forma revenue (non-GAAP measure) was $34.5 million, an increase of 6% from the first quarter of 2022. Meanwhile, an adjusted EBITDA (also non-GAAP) of $9.2 million in the second quarter, represented an increase of 2% from the first quarter of 2022.
