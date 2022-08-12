Revlon Inc REV shares are trading higher Monday after a new filing showed Morgan Stanley MS significantly increased its stake in the cosmetics company. According to a 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision, Morgan Stanley purchased more than 400,000 shares of the struggling retailer during the last quarter, upping its position by nearly 1,800%. The asset manager is now holding 422,998 shares, according to the filing.

STOCKS ・ 7 HOURS AGO