Datadog Whale Trades For August 15
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Snap, Gilead Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday
Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL shares climbed 80.9% to $14.87 on volatility following the company's IPO earlier this month. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN surged 57.7% to $23.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also announced initial data from the 10mg/kg cohort in its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of VRDN-001 for thyroid eye disease (TED), a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks the tissues around and behind the eyes.
Midwest Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights
Midwest Holding MDWT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Midwest Holding beat posted an EPS of $2.47. Revenue was down $9.02 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the...
Recap: Sunlight Finl Q2 Earnings
Sunlight Finl Hldgs SUNL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sunlight Finl Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $29.59 million from...
Why Gilead Sciences Stock Jumped 5% Today
Gilead Sciences Inc GILD shares closed higher Monday after the company announced statistically significant and clinically meaningful results from its metastatic breast cancer study. The Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 study evaluating Trodelvy in patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer, showed that Trodelvy improved overall survival. "These survival results from the TROPiCS-02...
Bill Gates Calls Congressional Approval Of Inflation Reduction Act 'Nothing Short Of Extraordinary'
The U.S House on Friday passed the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, with the bill now going to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law. What Happened: Microsoft Corporation MSFT co-founder Bill Gates took to Twitter on Friday to express his views on the bill.
Dermata Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Dermata Therapeutics DRMA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dermata Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.32. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
VerifyMe Beats Q2 Revenue Backed By PeriShip Synergies
VerifyMe, Inc VRME reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 3,527% year-on-year to $4.5 million, beating the consensus of $3 million. The increase in revenue is primarily related to the acquisition of the PeriShip business on April 22. The legacy VerifyMe Solutions segment revenue increased by 115%, primarily from new customers...
HyreCar: Q2 Earnings Insights
HyreCar HYRE reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HyreCar beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $1.45 million from the same period last...
Alibaba Muted But Hong Kong Stocks Overall Show Momentum, Looking Past Weak China Economic Data
Hong Kong’s benchmark index Hang Seng index opened in the green on Tuesday, gaining 0.34%, seemingly moving past concerns related to underwhelming economic data reported a day earlier. Traders in Asia also digested monetary policy meeting minutes released by the Reserve Bank of Australia. The minutes of the meeting...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
Why Revlon Stock Is Soaring Today
Revlon Inc REV shares are trading higher Monday after a new filing showed Morgan Stanley MS significantly increased its stake in the cosmetics company. According to a 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision, Morgan Stanley purchased more than 400,000 shares of the struggling retailer during the last quarter, upping its position by nearly 1,800%. The asset manager is now holding 422,998 shares, according to the filing.
How Will Americans Heat Their Homes This Winter? Concern Growing Over Decades-Low Inventory Of Heating Oil
Global disruptions in the energy supply chain are becoming a cause of concern for households and industry. Supply shortages in energy used for heating, specifically, could become a problem for the winter ahead in the U.S. and Europe. Prices for heating oil are down 30% since March, according to a...
Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.37% to 33,886.02 while the NASDAQ rose 0.42% to 13,102.18. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 4,291.20. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 0.9% on...
Flexible Solutions Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
Flexible Solutions Intl FSI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Flexible Solutions Intl beat estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $2.63 million from...
Recap: Ideal Power Q2 Earnings
Ideal Power IPWR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ideal Power beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was down $33 thousand from the same...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
SAI.TECH Global SAI shares increased by 17.0% to $5.7 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 71.2K shares is 101.0% of SAI.TECH Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $128.6 million. Cemtrex CETXP shares moved upwards...
Recap: Recruiter.Com Group Q2 Earnings
Recruiter.Com Group RCRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Recruiter.Com Group beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same...
KULR Technology Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
KULR Tech KULR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. KULR Tech missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $40 thousand from the same...
Recap: Natural Gas Services Q2 Earnings
Natural Gas Services Gr NGS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Natural Gas Services beat estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $2.18 million...
