ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Datadog Whale Trades For August 15

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS
Benzinga

Snap, Gilead Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday

Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL shares climbed 80.9% to $14.87 on volatility following the company's IPO earlier this month. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN surged 57.7% to $23.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also announced initial data from the 10mg/kg cohort in its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of VRDN-001 for thyroid eye disease (TED), a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks the tissues around and behind the eyes.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Midwest Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights

Midwest Holding MDWT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Midwest Holding beat posted an EPS of $2.47. Revenue was down $9.02 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Sunlight Finl Q2 Earnings

Sunlight Finl Hldgs SUNL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sunlight Finl Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $29.59 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chuck Schumer
Benzinga

Why Gilead Sciences Stock Jumped 5% Today

Gilead Sciences Inc GILD shares closed higher Monday after the company announced statistically significant and clinically meaningful results from its metastatic breast cancer study. The Phase 3 TROPiCS-02 study evaluating Trodelvy in patients with HR+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer, showed that Trodelvy improved overall survival. "These survival results from the TROPiCS-02...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Dermata Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Dermata Therapeutics DRMA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dermata Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.32. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

VerifyMe Beats Q2 Revenue Backed By PeriShip Synergies

VerifyMe, Inc VRME reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 3,527% year-on-year to $4.5 million, beating the consensus of $3 million. The increase in revenue is primarily related to the acquisition of the PeriShip business on April 22. The legacy VerifyMe Solutions segment revenue increased by 115%, primarily from new customers...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Green Energy#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Plug Power Inc Plug#House#Senate
Benzinga

HyreCar: Q2 Earnings Insights

HyreCar HYRE reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HyreCar beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $1.45 million from the same period last...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Revlon Stock Is Soaring Today

Revlon Inc REV shares are trading higher Monday after a new filing showed Morgan Stanley MS significantly increased its stake in the cosmetics company. According to a 13F filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision, Morgan Stanley purchased more than 400,000 shares of the struggling retailer during the last quarter, upping its position by nearly 1,800%. The asset manager is now holding 422,998 shares, according to the filing.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Dow Surges Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Monday. The Dow traded up 0.37% to 33,886.02 while the NASDAQ rose 0.42% to 13,102.18. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.26% to 4,291.20. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 0.9% on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Flexible Solutions Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

Flexible Solutions Intl FSI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Flexible Solutions Intl beat estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $2.63 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Ideal Power Q2 Earnings

Ideal Power IPWR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Ideal Power beat estimated earnings by 6.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.27 versus an estimate of $-0.29. Revenue was down $33 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

SAI.TECH Global SAI shares increased by 17.0% to $5.7 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 71.2K shares is 101.0% of SAI.TECH Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $128.6 million. Cemtrex CETXP shares moved upwards...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Recruiter.Com Group Q2 Earnings

Recruiter.Com Group RCRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Recruiter.Com Group beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

KULR Technology Group: Q2 Earnings Insights

KULR Tech KULR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. KULR Tech missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $40 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Natural Gas Services Q2 Earnings

Natural Gas Services Gr NGS reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Natural Gas Services beat estimated earnings by 83.33%, reporting an EPS of $-0.01 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $2.18 million...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
70K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy