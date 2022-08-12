Tilray Brands, Inc TLRY was spiking up over 6% on Monday, attempting to break up from a falling channel on the daily chart, which the stock began trading in on Aug. 8. Within the falling channel pattern, Tilray has been making a series of lower high and lower lows in a downtrend on the daily chart. The pattern is bearish for the short term, but can be bullish down the road.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO