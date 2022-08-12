ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Midwest Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights

Midwest Holding MDWT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Midwest Holding beat posted an EPS of $2.47. Revenue was down $9.02 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Datadog Whale Trades For August 15

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS
Benzinga

As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Benzinga

What A Bill Paying Firm And Online Tutoring Co. Nerdy's Upcoming Earnings May Look Like, According to An Analyst

June quarter earnings wrapped up in Needham's universe this week with three companies reporting, Bill.com Holdings, Inc BILL, Global-E Online Ltd GLBE, and Nerdy Inc NRDY. To date, results have generally been above expectations, driven by better-than-expected 2Q22 sales and outlooks that have appropriately de-risked 2H22 estimates, analyst Scott Berg said.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

VerifyMe Beats Q2 Revenue Backed By PeriShip Synergies

VerifyMe, Inc VRME reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 3,527% year-on-year to $4.5 million, beating the consensus of $3 million. The increase in revenue is primarily related to the acquisition of the PeriShip business on April 22. The legacy VerifyMe Solutions segment revenue increased by 115%, primarily from new customers...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Gryphon Digital Mining Announces July Operational Update

LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) August 15, 2022. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. ("Gryphon," "Gryphon Mining," or the "Company"), a leading net carbon neutral bitcoin miner, announces its July operational update. Key highlights for the month:. New all-time high bitcoin production for Gryphon of approximately 85 bitcoin-equivalent coins. Top tier bitcoin efficiency of...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Dermata Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights

Dermata Therapeutics DRMA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dermata Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.32. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Business Industry#Vehicles#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Eps#Ebitda#Bank Of America#Ev#Rj#Georg
Benzinga

Is Tilray Still A Bear Play Or Is The Cannabis Giant Ready For A Big Break North?

Tilray Brands, Inc TLRY was spiking up over 6% on Monday, attempting to break up from a falling channel on the daily chart, which the stock began trading in on Aug. 8. Within the falling channel pattern, Tilray has been making a series of lower high and lower lows in a downtrend on the daily chart. The pattern is bearish for the short term, but can be bullish down the road.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Alkaline Water: Q1 Earnings Insights

Alkaline Water Co WTER reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alkaline Water Co missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was up $2.78 million from...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Benzinga

Recap: Verb Tech Q2 Earnings

Verb Tech VERB reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Verb Tech missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $7 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

HyreCar: Q2 Earnings Insights

HyreCar HYRE reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HyreCar beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $1.45 million from the same period last...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Recap: Agora Q2 Earnings

Agora API reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agora beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was down $1.35 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Sunlight Finl Q2 Earnings

Sunlight Finl Hldgs SUNL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sunlight Finl Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $29.59 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Kubient Q2 Earnings

Kubient KBNT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kubient missed estimated earnings by 86.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was down $97 thousand from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Flexible Solutions Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights

Flexible Solutions Intl FSI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Flexible Solutions Intl beat estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $2.63 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
70K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy