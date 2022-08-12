Read full article on original website
Midwest Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights
Midwest Holding MDWT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Midwest Holding beat posted an EPS of $2.47. Revenue was down $9.02 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the...
Datadog Whale Trades For August 15
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm Reports Q1 Streaming Revenue Growth Of 98%, Reiterates Its Long-Term Growth Goals
Cinedigm Corp CIDM reported a first-quarter FY23 consolidated revenue decline of 9.5% year-on-year to $13.59 million. The revenue decrease was driven by a reduction in legacy Digital Cinema equipment sales, partially offset by Streaming revenue growth. Excluding Digital Cinema results, revenues increased by 38% Y/Y. Q1 net loss was $6.1...
What A Bill Paying Firm And Online Tutoring Co. Nerdy's Upcoming Earnings May Look Like, According to An Analyst
June quarter earnings wrapped up in Needham's universe this week with three companies reporting, Bill.com Holdings, Inc BILL, Global-E Online Ltd GLBE, and Nerdy Inc NRDY. To date, results have generally been above expectations, driven by better-than-expected 2Q22 sales and outlooks that have appropriately de-risked 2H22 estimates, analyst Scott Berg said.
VerifyMe Beats Q2 Revenue Backed By PeriShip Synergies
VerifyMe, Inc VRME reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 3,527% year-on-year to $4.5 million, beating the consensus of $3 million. The increase in revenue is primarily related to the acquisition of the PeriShip business on April 22. The legacy VerifyMe Solutions segment revenue increased by 115%, primarily from new customers...
Gryphon Digital Mining Announces July Operational Update
LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) August 15, 2022. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. ("Gryphon," "Gryphon Mining," or the "Company"), a leading net carbon neutral bitcoin miner, announces its July operational update. Key highlights for the month:. New all-time high bitcoin production for Gryphon of approximately 85 bitcoin-equivalent coins. Top tier bitcoin efficiency of...
Dermata Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Dermata Therapeutics DRMA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dermata Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.32. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Is Tilray Still A Bear Play Or Is The Cannabis Giant Ready For A Big Break North?
Tilray Brands, Inc TLRY was spiking up over 6% on Monday, attempting to break up from a falling channel on the daily chart, which the stock began trading in on Aug. 8. Within the falling channel pattern, Tilray has been making a series of lower high and lower lows in a downtrend on the daily chart. The pattern is bearish for the short term, but can be bullish down the road.
ON Semiconductor Gets 10% Price Target Boost From This Analyst Betting On EV, SiC
Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained ON Semiconductor Corp ON with a Buy and raised the price target from $72 to $79 after attending its SiC (silicon carbide) fab expansion event in NH. He saw ON as well-positioned with its strong Auto/Industrial (EV, SiC, etc.) position, focus on accretive growth, and...
Alkaline Water: Q1 Earnings Insights
Alkaline Water Co WTER reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alkaline Water Co missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was up $2.78 million from...
Major Goals For ATAI: $175M Secured In Term Loan Facility, Plus Q2 Earnings Report
Clinical-stage psychedelics company ATAI Life Sciences N.V. ATAI announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 and business updates, including a term loan facility agreement for up to $175 million provided by Hercules Capital Inc. HTGC. The company expects the new non-dilutive financing facility, together with the...
Recap: Verb Tech Q2 Earnings
Verb Tech VERB reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Verb Tech missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $7 thousand from the same...
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results of Quarterly Tender Offer
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") today announced the final results of its quarterly tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for up to 2.5% of the Fund's issued and outstanding shares of common stock (the "Shares"). The Tender Offer, which expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on...
HyreCar: Q2 Earnings Insights
HyreCar HYRE reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HyreCar beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $1.45 million from the same period last...
Recap: Agora Q2 Earnings
Agora API reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agora beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was down $1.35 million from the same period last...
Recap: Sunlight Finl Q2 Earnings
Sunlight Finl Hldgs SUNL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sunlight Finl Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $29.59 million from...
Ethereum Genesis ICO Whale Sparks Fears With $280M ETH Transfer Close To The Merge
An Ethereum ETH/USD whale wallet address from the initial coin offering (ICO) era has made a large transfer after three years of dormancy. What Happened: On-chain activity seen on blockchain explorer Etherscan shows that the whale wallet transferred 145,000 ETH to multiple wallets on Monday. The wallet address in question...
Recap: Kubient Q2 Earnings
Kubient KBNT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kubient missed estimated earnings by 86.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was down $97 thousand from the same period last...
Flexible Solutions Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
Flexible Solutions Intl FSI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Flexible Solutions Intl beat estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $2.63 million from...
