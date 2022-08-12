Read full article on original website
Related
Datadog Whale Trades For August 15
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS・
Midwest Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights
Midwest Holding MDWT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Midwest Holding beat posted an EPS of $2.47. Revenue was down $9.02 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the...
Snap, Gilead Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday
Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL shares climbed 80.9% to $14.87 on volatility following the company's IPO earlier this month. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN surged 57.7% to $23.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also announced initial data from the 10mg/kg cohort in its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of VRDN-001 for thyroid eye disease (TED), a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks the tissues around and behind the eyes.
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recap: Verb Tech Q2 Earnings
Verb Tech VERB reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Verb Tech missed estimated earnings by 16.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.06. Revenue was up $7 thousand from the same...
Dermata Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Insights
Dermata Therapeutics DRMA reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Dermata Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.24 versus an estimate of $-0.32. Revenue was down $0 from the same period...
Alkaline Water: Q1 Earnings Insights
Alkaline Water Co WTER reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Alkaline Water Co missed estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.06 versus an estimate of $-0.05. Revenue was up $2.78 million from...
Benzinga
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results of Quarterly Tender Offer
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") today announced the final results of its quarterly tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for up to 2.5% of the Fund's issued and outstanding shares of common stock (the "Shares"). The Tender Offer, which expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HyreCar: Q2 Earnings Insights
HyreCar HYRE reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:01 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. HyreCar beat estimated earnings by 20.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $1.45 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
VerifyMe Beats Q2 Revenue Backed By PeriShip Synergies
VerifyMe, Inc VRME reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 3,527% year-on-year to $4.5 million, beating the consensus of $3 million. The increase in revenue is primarily related to the acquisition of the PeriShip business on April 22. The legacy VerifyMe Solutions segment revenue increased by 115%, primarily from new customers...
Benzinga
Gryphon Digital Mining Announces July Operational Update
LAS VEGAS (PRWEB) August 15, 2022. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. ("Gryphon," "Gryphon Mining," or the "Company"), a leading net carbon neutral bitcoin miner, announces its July operational update. Key highlights for the month:. New all-time high bitcoin production for Gryphon of approximately 85 bitcoin-equivalent coins. Top tier bitcoin efficiency of...
Flexible Solutions Intl: Q2 Earnings Insights
Flexible Solutions Intl FSI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:30 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Flexible Solutions Intl beat estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.13 versus an estimate of $0.07. Revenue was up $2.63 million from...
KULR Technology Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
KULR Tech KULR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. KULR Tech missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $40 thousand from the same...
Recap: Sunlight Finl Q2 Earnings
Sunlight Finl Hldgs SUNL reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sunlight Finl Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.01 versus an estimate of $0.05. Revenue was up $29.59 million from...
Benzinga
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
SAI.TECH Global SAI shares increased by 17.0% to $5.7 during Monday's regular session. The current volume of 71.2K shares is 101.0% of SAI.TECH Global's average full-day volume over the last 100 days (last updated at 13:30 EST). The company's market cap stands at $128.6 million. Cemtrex CETXP shares moved upwards...
Recap: Agora Q2 Earnings
Agora API reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Agora beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.2. Revenue was down $1.35 million from the same period last...
Recap: Recruiter.Com Group Q2 Earnings
Recruiter.Com Group RCRT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Recruiter.Com Group beat estimated earnings by 36.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $2.73 million from the same...
Recap: Kubient Q2 Earnings
Kubient KBNT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Kubient missed estimated earnings by 86.36%, reporting an EPS of $-0.41 versus an estimate of $-0.22. Revenue was down $97 thousand from the same period last...
Looking Into Digital Media Solutions Recent Short Interest
Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) short percent of float has risen 34.63% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 179 thousand shares sold short, which is 2.76% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
What A Bill Paying Firm And Online Tutoring Co. Nerdy's Upcoming Earnings May Look Like, According to An Analyst
June quarter earnings wrapped up in Needham's universe this week with three companies reporting, Bill.com Holdings, Inc BILL, Global-E Online Ltd GLBE, and Nerdy Inc NRDY. To date, results have generally been above expectations, driven by better-than-expected 2Q22 sales and outlooks that have appropriately de-risked 2H22 estimates, analyst Scott Berg said.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
70K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0