Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
13abc.com
Elderly care program may expand to Toledo area
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Many of us have elderly loved ones and we want the best possible care for them. The Program for All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, helps keep senior citizens out of nursing homes for longer, and it could be coming to the Toledo area. Elected...
13abc.com
Mercy Health & City of Perrysburg promote immunization awareness
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health -- Perrysburg Hospital is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the partnership between themselves and the City of Perrysburg. This partnership is an effort to curb preventable diseases like COVID-19, by promoting vaccination among community members. National Immunization Awareness Month is observed every year in...
13abc.com
Toledo Mayor to announce launch of Save our Community program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mayor Kapszukiewicz will announce the launch of the Save our Community program in the Lagrange area of north Toledo Tuesday. The announcement will take place on Aug. 16 at 11:30 a.m. at the Zablocki Senior Center located at 3015 Lagrange St. The City says it initiated...
toledocitypaper.com
UT sorority celebrates centennial, honors local women
The University of Toledo’s Iota Theta Sigma chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho is celebrating their centennial year on Saturday, September 3 in downtown Toledo at Hensville. The ‘Firefly Nights Labor Day Gala’ will honor sisters who have impacted and served their communities. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority Inc....
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces new pool hours
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced new pool hours. The City says pools will remain open, however, they will only be open Thursday through Sunday with updated hours. The following are the updates hours:. 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. 2 p.m. -...
sent-trib.com
O’Shea’s heart beats for Otsego
TONTOGANY – It was fresh off the consolidation of three elementaries to one when Kevin O’Shea arrived at Otsego High School. “Kids around here always used to say ‘I’m a Weston kid, I’m a Haskins kid, I’m from Tontogany. They did that for years,” O’Shea said.
13abc.com
Toledo renaming street to memorialize firefighter who served for decades
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The city of Toledo announces plans to rename Orange Street in honor of Toledo Fire and Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl. Orange Street and Huron intersection will be redesigned as Toledo Fire & Rescue Department Assistant Chief Robert J. Schwanzl Memorial Place on Saturday, August 20.
Fostoria community honors veteran, cancer survivor
FOSTORIA, Ohio — Clancy Johnson is a U.S. Army veteran and cancer survivor who has lived in Fostoria without stable housing for decades. But, the townspeople said it's by choice, and they love him all the same. Johnson celebrated his 85th birthday on Friday with a large gathering at...
This Ohio Farm has One of the Largest Sunflower Fields in the Country
It's finally sunflower season here in Ohio. Every summer, between late August and September, sunflower fields light up in bright yellow hues as buds begin to bloom and there's no better way to take in all the beauty than visiting a sunflower farm.
13abc.com
Cyber Monday: August 15
Toledo police have led multiple operations with state and federal agencies in an attempt to crack down on crime this year. Police Chief George Kral believes they've been successful. Kangaroo on the loose in Ohio. Updated: 20 hours ago. A person stopped at the police station Thursday morning claiming that...
13abc.com
33rd Festival of India in Sylvania
Sashem and Dave discuss a flaw in the U.S. Emergency Alert System and TikTok as a national security concern. Toledo police have led multiple operations with state and federal agencies in an attempt to crack down on crime this year. Police Chief George Kral believes they've been successful.
13abc.com
Nature’s Nursery hosts nature photo auction
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nature’s Nursery is giving people the opportunity to bring nature inside with a Nature Photo Auction. Over 300 nature photos have been submitted by photographers with skills all across the board. 100% of the proceeds go to Nature’s Nursery to help local wildlife. For...
13abc.com
A local family struggles to find a new school for child with special needs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo mom is scrambling, trying to find a new spot for her child after learning their school can’t take her child this school year. The mother said she just got a call stating a teacher shortage means her child with autism will need to go somewhere else.
bgindependentmedia.org
Black Swamp Arts Festival made possible by the sweat equity of volunteers
Last year festivalgoers were primed for the Black Swamp Arts Festival’s return. They turned out in force for the festival, and that included answering the call to volunteer. One year later the anticipatory buzz may have faded a bit but Emily Keegan, who co-chairs the volunteer committee with Anne McLaughlin, is confident people will come through yet again to pour beer, give artists a break, make crafts with kids, sell t-shirts, glasses and other merchandise, and all the other jobs needed to make the annual festival a success.
13abc.com
Toledo Edison completing three-year grid modernization project
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison is wrapping up the smart grid upgrades in Lucas County. These upgrades will help prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions, particularly during severe weather. There will be an installation of new, automated equipment and technology in substations and powerline serving more than...
13abc.com
An Adrian company’s tech helping NASA missions
ADRIAN, Michigan (WTVG) - PlaneWave Instruments’ RC700 was installed at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland in November of 2021. The system will be used to demonstrate laser communication technology for future spaceflight missions. “We couldn’t be more thrilled that the RC700 will be used in NASA’s...
13abc.com
Electrical fire at occupied Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An electrical fire broke out at a home on the 1100 block of N Erie St., in Toledo overnight. Toledo Fire and Rescue told 13abc that the flames were contained in the basement of the home. All occupants, including pets, made it out safely. The Red...
toledoparent.com
New Family Friendly Toledo Businesses: September/October 2022
Toledo Met offers ballet classes with beginner to advanced levels, along with voice, acting and musical theater dance lessons. Their main focus is to instill a love of the performing arts in children. Make sure to mark your calendars for their December 4, 2022 rendition of “The Nutcracker,” which is sure to be a success given their accomplished instructors. Learn more about the Toledo Met’s programs at toledomet.com. Toledo Met, 5441 Main St., Sylvania. 419-913-8476. —EH.
13abc.com
Contentious Waterville amphitheater meeting taking place Monday night
Sashem and Dave discuss a flaw in the U.S. Emergency Alert System and TikTok as a national security concern. Toledo police have led multiple operations with state and federal agencies in an attempt to crack down on crime this year. Police Chief George Kral believes they've been successful.
Pandora one-room schoolhouse reopens
PANDORA — “Little House on the Prairie,” a 1970s and 1980s television series based on the series of books by Laura Ingalls Wilder, popularized the 19th and early 20th century American wagon-train settlement phenomena, complete with regular scenes in a one-room schoolhouse, where there was one teacher and kids of all ages who learned their lessons together and wrote on slate boards.
