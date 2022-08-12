Last year festivalgoers were primed for the Black Swamp Arts Festival’s return. They turned out in force for the festival, and that included answering the call to volunteer. One year later the anticipatory buzz may have faded a bit but Emily Keegan, who co-chairs the volunteer committee with Anne McLaughlin, is confident people will come through yet again to pour beer, give artists a break, make crafts with kids, sell t-shirts, glasses and other merchandise, and all the other jobs needed to make the annual festival a success.

BOWLING GREEN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO