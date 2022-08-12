ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midwest Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights

Midwest Holding MDWT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Midwest Holding beat posted an EPS of $2.47. Revenue was down $9.02 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today

Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Team TISI stock increased by 57.8% to $1.55 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Team's stock is trading at a volume of 45.8 million, which is 10451.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
All About Housing Data $BIDU $TOL $PANW $PSTV $GGL

Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Five9

Five9 FIVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Five9 has an average price target of $132.14 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $120.00.
Datadog Whale Trades For August 15

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Recap: Arcimoto Q2 Earnings

Arcimoto FUV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arcimoto missed estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.39 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was up $782 thousand from the same period last...
GoHealth: Q2 Earnings Insights

GoHealth GOCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GoHealth missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was down $38.25 million from the same period last...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Turquoise Hill Resources

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
What A Bill Paying Firm And Online Tutoring Co. Nerdy's Upcoming Earnings May Look Like, According to An Analyst

June quarter earnings wrapped up in Needham's universe this week with three companies reporting, Bill.com Holdings, Inc BILL, Global-E Online Ltd GLBE, and Nerdy Inc NRDY. To date, results have generally been above expectations, driven by better-than-expected 2Q22 sales and outlooks that have appropriately de-risked 2H22 estimates, analyst Scott Berg said.
SomaLogic Q2 Revenue Lags Expectations, Lowers FY22 Outlook

SomaLogic Inc SLGC reported a second-quarter revenue decline of 28.5% year-over-year to $14.14 million, missing the consensus of $24.82 million. EPS was $(0.13), beating the consensus of $(0.18). The gross margin was 50.0% compared to 59.6% for the corresponding period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $(46.42) million, from...
Recap: Biora Therapeutics Q2 Earnings

Biora Therapeutics BIOR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biora Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.12. Revenue was down $359 thousand from the same...
Recap: Fabrinet Q4 Earnings

Fabrinet FN reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fabrinet beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.54. Revenue was up $78.31 million from the same period last...
