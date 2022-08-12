Read full article on original website
Midwest Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights
Midwest Holding MDWT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Midwest Holding beat posted an EPS of $2.47. Revenue was down $9.02 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the...
As Tesla Prepares To Split Shares, Here's A Look At How $1,000 Invested Each In Amazon, Alphabet Ahead Of Their 2022 Stock Splits Would Be Worth Today
Tesla, Inc.’s TSLA shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on Aug. 25. Expectations are that the stock will trade up in the run-up to the split. Incidentally, two other big techs - Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Alphabet, Inc. GOOGL GOOG recently split their shares. Does the post-split trading in these stocks have any read across for Tesla?
Foot Locker's Q2 Likely To Reflect Sales & Operating Margin Pressure, Says This Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernández reiterated the Market Perform rating on Foot Locker Inc FL with a price target of $31. The analyst said the company’s Q2 FY22 is likely to reflect sales and operating margin pressure due to lapping a strong increase last year driven by the reopening economy and the benefit from stimulus.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Team TISI stock increased by 57.8% to $1.55 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Team's stock is trading at a volume of 45.8 million, which is 10451.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
If You Invested $1,000 In Nikola Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the past two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Nikola's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a volatile investment in...
All About Housing Data $BIDU $TOL $PANW $PSTV $GGL
Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Five9
Five9 FIVN has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Five9 has an average price target of $132.14 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $120.00.
Datadog Whale Trades For August 15
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS・
Recap: Arcimoto Q2 Earnings
Arcimoto FUV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arcimoto missed estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.39 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was up $782 thousand from the same period last...
GoHealth: Q2 Earnings Insights
GoHealth GOCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GoHealth missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was down $38.25 million from the same period last...
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 15, 2022
Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 8.00% at $1.89. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 6.45% at $4.29. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 5.08% at $1.24. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 4.52% at $1.84. Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed up 4.35% at $102.72. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Turquoise Hill Resources
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
What A Bill Paying Firm And Online Tutoring Co. Nerdy's Upcoming Earnings May Look Like, According to An Analyst
June quarter earnings wrapped up in Needham's universe this week with three companies reporting, Bill.com Holdings, Inc BILL, Global-E Online Ltd GLBE, and Nerdy Inc NRDY. To date, results have generally been above expectations, driven by better-than-expected 2Q22 sales and outlooks that have appropriately de-risked 2H22 estimates, analyst Scott Berg said.
EXCLUSIVE: Cinedigm Reports Q1 Streaming Revenue Growth Of 98%, Reiterates Its Long-Term Growth Goals
Cinedigm Corp CIDM reported a first-quarter FY23 consolidated revenue decline of 9.5% year-on-year to $13.59 million. The revenue decrease was driven by a reduction in legacy Digital Cinema equipment sales, partially offset by Streaming revenue growth. Excluding Digital Cinema results, revenues increased by 38% Y/Y. Q1 net loss was $6.1...
SomaLogic Q2 Revenue Lags Expectations, Lowers FY22 Outlook
SomaLogic Inc SLGC reported a second-quarter revenue decline of 28.5% year-over-year to $14.14 million, missing the consensus of $24.82 million. EPS was $(0.13), beating the consensus of $(0.18). The gross margin was 50.0% compared to 59.6% for the corresponding period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $(46.42) million, from...
Recap: Biora Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
Biora Therapeutics BIOR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Biora Therapeutics beat estimated earnings by 75.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.12. Revenue was down $359 thousand from the same...
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Nerdy NRDY stock increased by 6.7% to $3.82 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $349.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today. Phoenix Motor PEV shares increased by 6.11% to $3.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $74.8 million.
Recap: Fabrinet Q4 Earnings
Fabrinet FN reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Fabrinet beat estimated earnings by 9.09%, reporting an EPS of $1.68 versus an estimate of $1.54. Revenue was up $78.31 million from the same period last...
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. Announces Final Results of Quarterly Tender Offer
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Multi-Strategy Credit Fund, Inc. (the "Fund") today announced the final results of its quarterly tender offer (the "Tender Offer") for up to 2.5% of the Fund's issued and outstanding shares of common stock (the "Shares"). The Tender Offer, which expired at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on...
