ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

RHM Real Estate, Activity Capital hear from residents about Woodmere project

RHM Real Estate Group of Lyndhurst and Activity Capital of Woodmere recently held their second community open house for Woodmere residents to view the proposal for their project, The Element, a $25 million 89-unit residential community complex that would be located south of the CVS on Chagrin Boulevard along Brainard Road in Woodmere.
WOODMERE, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Three Maple Heights Council Members Halt City Road Repair: Dismayed Over Engineer's Report; City Will Lose 60K

Pothole Maple HeightsCourtesy of The Brown Report Newspaper (Photo) Maple Heights, OH. - The City of Maple Heights is one of 59 cities in Cuyahoga County. Maple is the second largest inner-ring suburb outside Cleveland, next to Garfield Heights, OH. The suburb sits by Cleveland Ward One, Bedford, Bedford Heights, Walton Hills, and Warrensville Heights. Each neighboring community is responsible for creating and maintaining a quality of life for residents, businesses, and stakeholders. The communities are also responsible for safety: repairing roadways and maintaining the infrastructure, which includes buildings, highways, and power supplies.
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Goldie’s Donuts & Bakery announces new shop coming soon to Ohio City

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local favorite for doughnuts and pastries is opening a second location, this time on Cleveland’s West Side. Goldie’s Donuts & Bakery shared the announcement Friday and said construction has begun at 41West on Lorain Avenue. The new shop will offer quesitos and other...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beachwood, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Beachwood, OH
Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
City
Ohio City, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

‘Celebrating Jewish Life’ announces fifth year schedule of services

Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim created the fifth year of “Celebrating Jewish Life,” a subscription series of six Jewish holiday experiences to recapture spirit and reconnect the Jewish community, according to a news release. The subscription costs $625 and includes all six events. Haim, who is a member of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

City Club to host candidate Whaley Aug. 17

Nan Whaley, the democratic candidate for Ohio governor, will speak at The City Club of Cleveland from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 17. Whaley grew up in Indiana and moved to Ohio to attend the University of Dayton, becoming a first-generation college graduate. She was the youngest woman elected to the Dayton City Commission. She has held multiple public offices and was elected mayor of Dayton in 2013.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landscape Architecture#Beachwood City Council#The Cleveland Jewish News#My Place Group
Cleveland Jewish News

Margolius named Cleveland director of public health

Dr. David Margolius became the director of public health for the City of Cleveland, effective Aug. 1. Previously, the division director of general internal medicine at MetroHealth, Margolius is also an adjunct associate professor in the school of medicine at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland and was faculty co-lead for the Medical Leadership Institute at Harvard Medical School’s Center for Primary Care. Published in numerous peer-reviewed journals on a range of health topics from COVID-19 response in under-served communities and the opioid crisis, to hypertension in low-income populations and best practices in primary care, Margolius has a Doctor of Medicine degree from Alpert Medical School at Brown University in Providence, R.I., and Bachelor of Science degree in biology from Brown. Completing his residency in internal medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, he spent his last year as chief resident of quality improvement and patient safety before returning to Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King facing recall effort in November, East Cleveland an impoverished Black suburb of Cleveland....By Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's Black digital news leader

Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com. EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio-East Cleveland Mayor Brandon King is facing a recall effort after the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections on Thursday certified 322 valid petition signatures,11 more than the 311 needed to put the issue before voters, likely for the Nov 8 general election. Per the city...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

TTTI to host Rabbi Dadoun installation celebration weekend

After joining The Temple-Tifereth Israel in July 2020 as an associate rabbi, an installation celebration for Rabbi Yael Dadoun will be held with a weekend of activities on Aug. 26 and Aug. 27 at The Temple in Beachwood. There will be a Shabbat service and reception starting at 5 p.m....
BEACHWOOD, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Cleveland.com

Intersections to receive new crosswalks, flashing beacons: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville

Working in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), the city will be installing high visibility crosswalks and rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) to increase pedestrian safety. Curb ramps that do not meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements and adjacent sidewalks, will also be replaced. According to information posted by the city, the improvements will be made at the Walker/Armour roads, and Lear Road/Creekside Drive intersections.
AVON LAKE, OH
Cleveland.com

Keep migratory birds safe this fall: Morgan Paskert

Guest columnist Morgan Paskert is on staff at the Lake Erie Nature & Science Center. Every spring and fall, millions of birds migrate through Ohio on their way between their breeding and overwintering grounds. During migration, birds can travel hundreds of miles in one night -- even hummingbirds weighing an average of 3.5 grams.
BAY VILLAGE, OH
coolcleveland.com

Kids Can Explore Dozens of Heavy Work Vehicles at Cleveland Metroparks Event

Sun 8/21 @ 10AM-3PM Has your family managed to miss the other Touch-a-Truck events that have happened so far this month? Never fear! Cleveland Metroparks is back this weekend with its 11th annual Touch-a-Truck event at Brookside Reservation. There’ll be an eye-popping 50 or so heavy work vehicles that kids...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy