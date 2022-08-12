Read full article on original website
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This WeekendTravel MavenOhio State
Popular celeb-owned restaurant chain set to open its first Ohio location this weekKristen WaltersMiamisburg, OH
Art in the City: Wrapping up the event. A look at the people that made it successful.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Dayton, Ohio: Get ready for First Friday, Art in the city Pre-pARTy !Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Man dies after fight turns fatal in Dayton
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the incident happened at 8:12 p.m. on Sunday. A man was stabbed after a fight.
Woman dead after stabbing in Dayton apartment
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is dead after she was stabbed at a Dayton apartment building Friday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the incident happened on Friday at 6:53 p.m. in the Wentworth HI-Rise apartments on Wentworth Avenue. A woman was stabbed and then taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she later died. The […]
Fox 19
Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
SICSA working to find animals forever homes
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With this years Clear The Shelters event just weeks away, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are preparing to find families for dozens of cats and dogs. “I think the goal is to send as many animals home as we can,” SICSA Director of Adoptions and Alternative Services Jessie Sullivan […]
Miami Valley school districts dealing with substitute, food service shortages
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Students are preparing to head back to the classroom, but school districts across the Miami Valley are not exempt from the nationwide staffing shortage. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. lost close to 600,000 educators since January 2020. In our area, districts are feeling that strain. Bob […]
2 hospitalized after vehicle crashes in Dayton
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a vehicle went off the road into a ditch just after 11 p.m. on Sunday.
WLWT 5
Lockland police locate family of child found walking alone
LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Lockland police say the child's parents have been located. The Lockland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a child who was found walking alone in the area. Police said the child was found walking alone in the 300 block of North...
Gunshot victim walks into local hospital; Crews investigating
DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night. Montgomery County dispatch said crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound to the shoulder walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 11:22 p.m. The victim told police the shooting happened...
Dayton police warn that TikTok challenge is creating storm of stolen Kia, Hyundai vehicles
DAYTON — Dayton police are warning that a TikTok challenge is creating a storm of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles. News Center 7′s Mike Campbell uncovered more evidence of the growing trend and spoke with a victim. According to police reports from Dayton alone since last Friday morning,...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Animal Care brings positive experience for pet adoption at The Off Market
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - The OFF Market, a flea market that occurs on the second Saturday during the summer months at Summit Park in Blue Ash, not only had tents of food, drinks, arts, crafts or home goods; but it also had a tent surrounded by dogs. The Cincinnati...
WLWT 5
Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores
CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
Man found dead by empty Harrison Township home
When medics arrived on the scene, they confirmed that the person had died, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said. No cause of death has been released at this time.
Kettering police seek public indecency suspect
According to a Facebook post by the Kettering Police Department, police are asking the public to help identify a man who police say is a suspect in a public indecency investigation. The department provided two photos of the suspect. You can see them in the gallery below.
Argument escalates to deadly stabbing in Dayton, police say; Coroner IDs victim
DAYTON — A man is dead after police say he was stabbed to death during an argument at house in Dayton Sunday. Crews received multiple calls about a fight at a house in the 800 block of Chelsea Avenue around 8 p.m. In one 911 call obtained through a...
Parents indicted after toddler overdoses on drugs in Warren County
SPRINGBORO — Parents of a Springboro toddler are facing charges after multiple drugs were found in her system. Amy McGuire, 37, and Tristan Shepard, 37, both of Springboro, were indicted Aug. 8 on one count endangering children and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Warren County Common Pleas Court documents.
Driver injured after school bus crashes into home
On Monday morning, a Union County/College Corner Joint School District bus carrying 32 children crashed into a home in College Corner, leaving the driver trapped and unresponsive.
Richmond officer's fiancée shares love, hope in 1st Facebook post since shooting
RICHMOND, Ind. — As a Richmond police officer clings to life in a Dayton, Ohio hospital, the woman she is engaged to marry showed her strength in the face of tragedy with a social media post Sunday. Sierra Neal, the fiancee of injured Officer Seara Burton, posted to publicly...
wnewsj.com
Sleep in Heavenly Peace makes 20 beds Saturday in Wilmington
The combined sounds of multiple sanders resembled the sound a swarm of bees makes during a Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) Build Day on Saturday afternoon in Wilmington. About 30 volunteers showed up to measure, cut, sand, drill and otherwise produce bed components for 20 beds which will be assembled in the recipient kids bedrooms. Work was conducted in assembly line fashion, with various stations performing a piece of the process. The event was sponsored by Doug Little and First Financial Bank which provided its parking lot for space. SHP of Clinton County is an organization that builds and delivers beds to local children who do not have a bed. For more information, visit their Facebook page @SHPClintonCo.
WDTN
Cedarland Bakery & Restaurant’s Kabobs
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We welcome in George and Linda from Cedarland Bakery & Restaurant, who shares a delicious Mediterranean recipe. Make sure to check them out at 4515 Linden Ave, Dayton, OH.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
Children’s Discovery Garden at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark
The Children’s Discovery Garden at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark in Dayton is full of features kids will love and is definitely worth a visit!. Dayton, Ohio is just an hour from Columbus! It makes for a great day trip that’s really doable with kids! Our family loves the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force so most of our trips to Dayton are structured around a visit to the museum!
