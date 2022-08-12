ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

Woman dead after stabbing in Dayton apartment

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman is dead after she was stabbed at a Dayton apartment building Friday. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the incident happened on Friday at 6:53 p.m. in the Wentworth HI-Rise apartments on Wentworth Avenue. A woman was stabbed and then taken to Miami Valley Hospital where she later died. The […]
Fox 19

Car crashes into Walmart in Cincinnati, sending 1 to hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A car crashed into a Walmart store in Cincinnati late Sunday, sending one man to the hospital in an ambulance. It was reported at 11:20 p.m. at the store in Westwood on Ferguson Road, in the Western Hills Square shopping center. A black car smashed through the...
WDTN

SICSA working to find animals forever homes

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With this years Clear The Shelters event just weeks away, SICSA Pet Adoption and Wellness Center are preparing to find families for dozens of cats and dogs. “I think the goal is to send as many animals home as we can,” SICSA Director of Adoptions and Alternative Services Jessie Sullivan […]
WDTN

Miami Valley school districts dealing with substitute, food service shortages

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Students are preparing to head back to the classroom, but school districts across the Miami Valley are not exempt from the nationwide staffing shortage. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the U.S. lost close to 600,000 educators since January 2020. In our area, districts are feeling that strain. Bob […]
WLWT 5

Lockland police locate family of child found walking alone

LOCKLAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Lockland police say the child's parents have been located. The Lockland Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a child who was found walking alone in the area. Police said the child was found walking alone in the 300 block of North...
WHIO Dayton

Gunshot victim walks into local hospital; Crews investigating

DAYTON — Crews are investigating after a person walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night. Montgomery County dispatch said crews were informed of someone with a gunshot wound to the shoulder walking into Miami Valley Hospital around 11:22 p.m. The victim told police the shooting happened...
WLWT 5

Kroger expanding new belted self-checkout option at more stores

CINCINNATI — If you're heading to a Kroger store, you may notice some checkout lines looking a little different. Kroger is launching a new belted self-checkout lane stores across the Cincinnati, Dayton area. The new self-checkout option features a belt for customers to set their groceries on. It continues...
WDTN

Kettering police seek public indecency suspect

According to a Facebook post by the Kettering Police Department, police are asking the public to help identify a man who police say is a suspect in a public indecency investigation. The department provided two photos of the suspect. You can see them in the gallery below.
wnewsj.com

Sleep in Heavenly Peace makes 20 beds Saturday in Wilmington

The combined sounds of multiple sanders resembled the sound a swarm of bees makes during a Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) Build Day on Saturday afternoon in Wilmington. About 30 volunteers showed up to measure, cut, sand, drill and otherwise produce bed components for 20 beds which will be assembled in the recipient kids bedrooms. Work was conducted in assembly line fashion, with various stations performing a piece of the process. The event was sponsored by Doug Little and First Financial Bank which provided its parking lot for space. SHP of Clinton County is an organization that builds and delivers beds to local children who do not have a bed. For more information, visit their Facebook page @SHPClintonCo.
WDTN

Cedarland Bakery & Restaurant’s Kabobs

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – We welcome in George and Linda from Cedarland Bakery & Restaurant, who shares a delicious Mediterranean recipe. Make sure to check them out at 4515 Linden Ave, Dayton, OH.
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

Children’s Discovery Garden at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark

The Children’s Discovery Garden at Wegerzyn Gardens MetroPark in Dayton is full of features kids will love and is definitely worth a visit!. Dayton, Ohio is just an hour from Columbus! It makes for a great day trip that’s really doable with kids! Our family loves the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force so most of our trips to Dayton are structured around a visit to the museum!
DAYTON, OH

