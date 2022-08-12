Read full article on original website
Police Refuse To Look For Missing 4-Year-Old Boy Abducted During Assault They Say Just "Ran Away"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedMenlo Park, CA
Judge: Walgreens substantially contributed to the opioid epidemic in San Franciscohoustonstringer_comSan Francisco, CA
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
oaklandside.org
Ride along with MACRO: Oakland’s new alternative to the police
Early on a Thursday morning in late July, a Chrysler minivan loaded with Narcan, a medicine that reverses opioid overdoses, fentanyl test strips, COVID supplies, and stacks of water bottles and snacks rolls out of the Oakland Fire Department’s training grounds near Jack London Square. Two radios are providing...
Eater
These San Francisco Neighborhoods Saw the Most Restaurant Closings During the Last Few Years
Does it seem like your part of San Francisco suffered more restaurant closures than other parts of the city during the last few years? Or maybe it seems few businesses in your neck of the woods have managed to open back up? Whatever the case, the San Francisco Chronicle reports on data from the San Francisco Department of Public Health that provides actual numbers on total closings, openings, and re-openings of restaurants in the city, neighborhood to neighborhood.
oaklandside.org
One of Oakland’s oldest Ethiopian spots is expanding into a huge new space
Address through Aug.: 6427 Telegraph Ave., Oakland. In case you haven’t yet noticed the painted windows on Telegraph Avenue proclaiming the news, another venerable 31-year-old restaurant is closing. But no tears need be shed, as this is the beginning of a grand new chapter for award-winning Café Colucci, which is one of Oakland’s oldest Ethiopian restaurants. This month it will shutter, and next month it will move into a space three times its present size, but only a five minute drive away from its home of over three decades.
kcbx.org
Claremont Hotel--an Oakland/Berkeley Hills icon for more than a century
Join correspondent Tom Wilmer at the legendary Claremont Hotel in the Berkeley hills, dubbed the white palace, where he visits with Michelle Heston, Fairmont Hotel’s Executive Director of Public Relations. Heston shares insights about the Claremont’s century long history, its connection with U.C. Berkeley, the hotel’s Limewood Bar &...
indybay.org
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects
Minimum income requirements continue to exclude the poor from affordable housing projects. Oakland - The recent July 28, 2022, annual Out of Reach report from the National Low Income Housing Coalition (NLIHC) reveals that Americans who are working a full-time job at the applicable federal, state, or local minimum wage throughout the United States cannot afford the estimated rent for two-bedroom modest housing at fair market value (FMR) anywhere throughout the country during 2022.
San Jose home hit by cars 23 times
Ray Minter was drifting off to sleep when a loud boom shook his East San Jose home. A moment of panic set in as he shuffled out of bed to understand what jolted his house like an earthquake. He knew it was too short to be an earthquake and too intense to be something heavy falling off a shelf.... The post San Jose home hit by cars 23 times appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Inaugural Richmond block party, resource fair set for City Hall
The Richmond Community Block Party and Resource Fair is set to take place at City Hall on Friday, Aug. 19. In addition to community resources, the fair will feature food, games, jumpers, a backpack giveaway and health screenings and other services from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the 450 Civic Center Plaza, City Hall Atrium.
'Dangerous heat' coming to parts of San Francisco Bay Area
The weather service issued an excessive heat watch for inland areas.
KTVU FOX 2
Man shot near Oakland's Lake Merritt
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating a shooting near Lake Merritt that left one man wounded Monday afternoon. According to police, the shooting was reported around 1:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Bellevue Avenue. When officers responded to the area they located a male victim. The victim's current...
ArchDaily
603 Tennessee Apartments / Stanley Saitowitz | Natoma Architects
‘This city is a point upon a map of fog’ Ambrose Bierce. The gridded hills of the city of San Francisco are a rolling topography of crystalline geometry which glisten in the Mediterranean light. Sweeping views from the Bay and hills are synoptic images that cement the city’s character. The exact order of repeating bays that line older streets reinforces this image at a more intimate scale.
Back to school start dates: Bay Area students return to class
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Here's a list of the Bay Area school districts and campuses that have or will be welcoming students back to school this month.Brentwood Union School District (All Schools)First Day: 7/28• Brentwood Elementary• Adams Middle SchoolAntioch Unified School DistrictFirst Day: 8/4Oakland Unified School District (All Schools)First Day: 8/8 (Oakland)• Montclair Elementary, Peralta Elementary• Roosevelt Middle School• Fremont High, Oakland TechSan Mateo Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8Acalanes Union High School DistrictFirst Day: 8/8New Haven Unified School District (Union City)First Day: 8/10• Pioneer Elementary• Itliong-Vera Cruz Middle School• James Logan HighSan Mateo Foster City School District (K-8)First Day: 8/11Alameda Unified School District (All Schools)First...
sfstandard.com
SF Then/Now: The Hidden History at the Corner of 5th and Market
The corner of 5th and Market has changed surprisingly little in the past 100 years. A photo from OpenSF History shows several of the same buildings, streetcars still lumbering past, and people passing on the sidewalks (albeit fewer than there were a century ago). Of course, some things have changed....
oaklandside.org
As Oakland kids go back to school, parents and teachers worry about dangerous streets
After a summer that saw increased attention to Oakland’s dangerous roads, including several fatal collisions, families across the city worried about their children as they returned to school last week. “OUSD starts Monday, August 8, and that means intense morning traffic as families figure out their new routines,” Montclair...
SFist
Saturday Links: Man Attacks Two Asian Women in SF's Richmond District, Leaves Neighbors 'More Afraid'
Surveillance footage shot Wednesday shows two Asian women — one of them 65 years old — being brutally assaulted by a man donning a black hoodie. The first incident involved an elderly Asian woman walking east along Geary Street who, after being punched several times, fell onto a car and set off its alarm, saw the man flee the scene... to only minutes later attack another Asian woman as she crossed the street; residents of the neighborhood are "more afraid" amid another spat of violence aimed at members of Asian communities; SFPD has said no arrest has been made in the case... and detectives have only vague descriptions of the suspect. [NBC Bay Area]
Oakland deli with rich family history serves the tastiest cheap sandwiches
"There were so many products here in the '60s. You'd smell every kind of spice."
What takes years and costs $20K? A San Francisco trash can
What takes four years to make and costs more than $20,000? A trash can in San Francisco. That costly, boxy bin is among six trash cans hitting San Francisco’s streets this summer in the city’s long saga in search of the perfect can. Overflowing trash cans are a common sight in the Northern California city, […]
walnutcreekmagazine.com
Jean-Charles Boisset Transforms Napa’s Historic Calistoga Depot
Built in 1868, Napa Valley’s historic Calistoga Depot has opened as Calistoga Depot Provisions, a modern mercantile and wine shop offering the best in Napa Valley varietals, artisanal foods, and unique gift items. Calistoga Depot Provisions is the first phase of an entire renewal and reimagining of California’s second oldest train station.
oaklandside.org
Vice President Kamala Harris, Mayor Libby Schaaf celebrate $50 million college fund for Oakland students
Alongside Vice President Kamala Harris, Mayor Libby Schaaf on Friday announced a significant investment in college access for low-income Oakland students through 2035. Over the next four years, the $50 million Generation Fund will establish college savings accounts for all Oakland infants from low-income families, and yearly $1,000 scholarships for all Oakland public school students from low-income families to pursue a college degree or trade certificate. The fund is expected to serve 30,000 Oakland youth by 2035 through Oakland Promise, an organization that Schaaf launched in 2016. It’s a major expansion of two existing programs within Oakland Promise.
piedmontexedra.com
2211 5th Street Unit B, Berkeley
$1,189,000 | 2 Beds | 2 Baths | 1,498 SqFt | Now Showing | Carrie McAlister, GrubbCo. Green-built with a focus on sustainability, smart technology and design this special live/work property is ideal for the modern lifestyle. Designed by Rempel-Lao Architects, some of this unit’s distinctive and sophisticated features include dedicated solar panels, radiant floor heating, a floating staircase, dark Brazilian cherry wood floors, floor to ceiling glass windows, modern whole-room dividing doors, high quality stainless-steel appliances, Scavolini cabinets from Italy, a private deck and two dedicated garden areas.
Body of missing Oakland man found in Sacramento River
RIO VISTA, Calif. (BCN) — The body of a 20-year-old Oakland man was recovered Sunday morning from the Sacramento River near Rio Vista, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. Carlos Estevez was reported missing on Aug. 10 while swimming with family and friends in the area of Sandy Beach. KRON ON is streaming news […]
