Roanoke Rapids, NC

Roanoke Rapids City Council August 16 agenda

The Roanoke Rapids City Council regular meeting will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Lloyd Andrews City Meeting Hall, 700 Jackson Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC. The public is invited to attend. The agenda is in the gallery below.
Harvey Fleetwood Coggins Jr.

Harvey Fleetwood Coggins, Jr. 61 of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was born in Halifax County in 1961 to the late Harvey Fleetwood Coggins, Sr. and Helen “Jan” Jeanette Harris Coggins. Harvey was a 1979 graduate of Roanoke Rapids High School....
RRPD brings back Safety Pup program for seventh year

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is continuing its Safety Pup program for the seventh year. The Safety Pup program is designed for children in grades pre-K through fifth and is done in conjunction with the National Child Safety Council. “We are pleased with the materials and services provided by the...
RRPD roundup: Shots fired; drug arrests

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. This morning shortly after 1:30 Officer D. Harrison was in the area of West Tenth and Cedar streets when he observed a man later identified as Isaiah N. Ellis walking. As Harrison approached Ellis to speak with...
Southside Regional Jail names Whitehead as employee of quarter

Sometimes, one minor decision is all it takes to make a major change in your life. Just a year and a half ago, Desiree Whitehead was working at a Hardees in Emporia. Today, she serves as Corporal at Southside Regional Jail, one of those tasked with keeping the facility’s roughly 200 inmates in line.
Enfield man faces murder count in Sunday park shooting

An Enfield man is in jail without the opportunity after he was charged with the murder of a person with whom he had a lonstanding beef. Undray L. Batts Jr., 27, also faces a count of discharging a firearm in the town limits in the Sunday shooting death of Orrick Parker, who is also from Enfield, town police Chief James Ayers said.
1 charged in deadly Halifax County shooting; victim identified

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested for their suspected role in a deadly Enfield shooting. On Sunday, the Enfield Police department responded to a shooting at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street in Enfield. Police said Orrick Lakei Parker died as a result of the shooting.
1 in custody following Halifax County shooting

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in police custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Bell Street. Deputies said the shooter is in custody.
NCSO roundup: SN man charged; Three Bertie men sought

The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Captain Patrick Jacobs:. On Tuesday 19-year-old Tyquan Mitchell of Scotland Neck was located and arrested at a residence in Rich Square. Sergeant W. Killian, Lieutenant A. Collier, Deputy G. Reed and Chief W. Smith made the arrest in which...
Men’s Ministry Fellowship of Emporia's Salem Baptist Church

In 2019 by GOD’S Divine guidance according to Proverbs 27:17. Deacon Larry Turner was tasked by Pastor Robert L. Lewis to become the leader along with Rev, Danny Moore of the Men’s Ministry Fellowship of Salem Baptist Church. Throughout the ministry’s infancy the ministry experienced Spiritual growth in...
NC DOT worker killed while on road duty; man later charged

SIMS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree, the State Highway Patrol said. A man was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene. Anna Bradshaw, 60, was struck Friday morning by a passenger car while she […]
Suspect charged with murder after Rocky Mount man shot in head dies

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A 21-year-old who was shot in the head last Sunday has died and the suspect now has been charged with murder. Rocky Mount police said they responded to the 1200 block of Branch Street. They found Austin Townsend suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to […]
RRPD roundup: Arrests after suspicious activity

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. This morning shortly after 1, Officer T. Acree was in the area of East Second and Hamilton streets when he noticed a vehicle with headlights on where vehicles are not usually parked. The officer pulled up to...
'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain

Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
Northampton B&E suspects sought

JACKSON – Three men from Bertie County are wanted in connection for a series of residential break-ins that occurred last month in the Conway area. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office has issued arrest warrants for Jalik Lassiter, age 22, and Amonzia Spivey, 21, both of Windsor, and 18-year-old Dejount’e Vinson of Kelford.
