Roanoke Rapids City Council August 16 agenda
The Roanoke Rapids City Council regular meeting will be held Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the Lloyd Andrews City Meeting Hall, 700 Jackson Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC. The public is invited to attend. The agenda is in the gallery below.
Harvey Fleetwood Coggins Jr.
Harvey Fleetwood Coggins, Jr. 61 of Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was born in Halifax County in 1961 to the late Harvey Fleetwood Coggins, Sr. and Helen “Jan” Jeanette Harris Coggins. Harvey was a 1979 graduate of Roanoke Rapids High School....
RRPD brings back Safety Pup program for seventh year
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is continuing its Safety Pup program for the seventh year. The Safety Pup program is designed for children in grades pre-K through fifth and is done in conjunction with the National Child Safety Council. “We are pleased with the materials and services provided by the...
RRPD roundup: Shots fired; drug arrests
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. This morning shortly after 1:30 Officer D. Harrison was in the area of West Tenth and Cedar streets when he observed a man later identified as Isaiah N. Ellis walking. As Harrison approached Ellis to speak with...
Southside Regional Jail names Whitehead as employee of quarter
Sometimes, one minor decision is all it takes to make a major change in your life. Just a year and a half ago, Desiree Whitehead was working at a Hardees in Emporia. Today, she serves as Corporal at Southside Regional Jail, one of those tasked with keeping the facility’s roughly 200 inmates in line.
Enfield man faces murder count in Sunday park shooting
An Enfield man is in jail without the opportunity after he was charged with the murder of a person with whom he had a lonstanding beef. Undray L. Batts Jr., 27, also faces a count of discharging a firearm in the town limits in the Sunday shooting death of Orrick Parker, who is also from Enfield, town police Chief James Ayers said.
1 charged in deadly Halifax County shooting; victim identified
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person has been arrested for their suspected role in a deadly Enfield shooting. On Sunday, the Enfield Police department responded to a shooting at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street in Enfield. Police said Orrick Lakei Parker died as a result of the shooting.
Police looking for suspects in string of drive-by shootings in Scotland Neck
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Scotland Neck police are working to find the suspects in a drive-by shooting Friday morning. They say it’s the latest of several targeted drive-by shootings in the area over the past several weeks. At about 11:40 a.m., police were called to the scene...
1 in custody following Halifax County shooting
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — One person is in police custody following a shooting Sunday afternoon in Enfield, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office announced. The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting took place shortly after 1 p.m. on Bell Street. Deputies said the shooter is in custody.
NCSO roundup: SN man charged; Three Bertie men sought
The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office reported the following, according to Captain Patrick Jacobs:. On Tuesday 19-year-old Tyquan Mitchell of Scotland Neck was located and arrested at a residence in Rich Square. Sergeant W. Killian, Lieutenant A. Collier, Deputy G. Reed and Chief W. Smith made the arrest in which...
Men’s Ministry Fellowship of Emporia's Salem Baptist Church
In 2019 by GOD’S Divine guidance according to Proverbs 27:17. Deacon Larry Turner was tasked by Pastor Robert L. Lewis to become the leader along with Rev, Danny Moore of the Men’s Ministry Fellowship of Salem Baptist Church. Throughout the ministry’s infancy the ministry experienced Spiritual growth in...
NC DOT worker killed while on road duty; man later charged
SIMS, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina Department of Transportation worker was killed when a vehicle struck her as she directed traffic around a fallen tree, the State Highway Patrol said. A man was later arrested and charged with fleeing the scene. Anna Bradshaw, 60, was struck Friday morning by a passenger car while she […]
Suspect charged with murder after Rocky Mount man shot in head dies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCT) — A 21-year-old who was shot in the head last Sunday has died and the suspect now has been charged with murder. Rocky Mount police said they responded to the 1200 block of Branch Street. They found Austin Townsend suffering from a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to […]
Suspect arrested who fatally struck NCDOT employee
Anna Bradshaw was cleaning up debris on a shoulder of U.S. 264 Alternate in Wilson County when she was hit, the NCDOT said.
City of Oxford preparing for 'unprecedented' growth
Oxford, N.C. — As the cost of a home goes up in the Triangle area, many people are looking a little further out so they can get more home space for their money. The city of Oxford is making a name for itself as an option. Ashley Cohn and...
RRPD roundup: Arrests after suspicious activity
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported the following, according to Chief Bobby Martin:. This morning shortly after 1, Officer T. Acree was in the area of East Second and Hamilton streets when he noticed a vehicle with headlights on where vehicles are not usually parked. The officer pulled up to...
Two brothers killed when SUV slams into Hardee’s restaurant in North Carolina, cops say
Police are investigating the crash.
'Environmental racism:' First town incorporated by Black families freed from slavery sits in major NC flood plain
Princeville, N.C. — The first town ever incorporated by Black men and women freed from slavery is right here in North Carolina. During the Civil War, there were over 10,000 enslaved men, women and children in Edgecombe County. Their stories remain etched across several geographical landmarks remaining in modern day Princeville – places like the Tar River, Shiloh Landing and Freedom Hill.
Northampton B&E suspects sought
JACKSON – Three men from Bertie County are wanted in connection for a series of residential break-ins that occurred last month in the Conway area. The Northampton County Sheriff’s Office has issued arrest warrants for Jalik Lassiter, age 22, and Amonzia Spivey, 21, both of Windsor, and 18-year-old Dejount’e Vinson of Kelford.
2 brothers dead after SUV driver plows into Hardee’s in Wilson, police say
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Wilson police say they’re investigating after a man crashed an SUV into a Hardee’s Sunday morning and killed two customers who were brothers. At about 9:47 a.m., police said Jesse Lawrence, 78, of Wilson crashed his silver SUV into the Hardee’s on Forest Hills Road near Walmart.
