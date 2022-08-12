Read full article on original website
Related
Midwest Holding: Q2 Earnings Insights
Midwest Holding MDWT reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Midwest Holding beat posted an EPS of $2.47. Revenue was down $9.02 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings Performance. Last quarter the...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Fabrinet FN stock increased by 11.4% to $112.25 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today. GreenBox POS GBOX stock moved upwards by 7.08% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at...
GoHealth: Q2 Earnings Insights
GoHealth GOCO reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. GoHealth missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.35 versus an estimate of $-0.21. Revenue was down $38.25 million from the same period last...
Benzinga
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
Team TISI stock increased by 57.8% to $1.55 during Monday's regular session. As of 13:30 EST, Team's stock is trading at a volume of 45.8 million, which is 10451.2% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.8 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Recap: Compass Q2 Earnings
Compass COMP reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Compass missed estimated earnings by 42.86%, reporting an EPS of $-0.2 versus an estimate of $-0.14. Revenue was up $69.00 million from the same period last...
Recap: Arcimoto Q2 Earnings
Arcimoto FUV reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Arcimoto missed estimated earnings by 30.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.39 versus an estimate of $-0.3. Revenue was up $782 thousand from the same period last...
WonderFi Issues Q3 Earnings: How Did The Kevin O'Leary-Backed Crypto Platform Do?
The Kevin O’Leary-backed crypto platform, Wonderfi Technologies Inc WONDF provides secure access to compliant crypto through regulated Web3 companies. About Wonderfi: Decentralized finance, also known as DeFi, is the technology that enables market participants to lend to, borrow and exchange goods with one another. Unlike exchanges designed using the...
Datadog Whale Trades For August 15
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Datadog DDOG. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
PETS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Recap: Iridex Q2 Earnings
Iridex IRIX reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Iridex beat estimated earnings by 6.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.14 versus an estimate of $-0.15. Revenue was up $329 thousand from the same period last...
Benzinga
Foot Locker's Q2 Likely To Reflect Sales & Operating Margin Pressure, Says This Analyst
Telsey Advisory Group analyst Cristina Fernández reiterated the Market Perform rating on Foot Locker Inc FL with a price target of $31. The analyst said the company’s Q2 FY22 is likely to reflect sales and operating margin pressure due to lapping a strong increase last year driven by the reopening economy and the benefit from stimulus.
Benzinga
10 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga
All About Housing Data $BIDU $TOL $PANW $PSTV $GGL
Daily Stock Picks and News from Benzinga Newsdesk with hosts Steve Krause and Brent Slava. Straight from Benzinga newsdesk, host Brent Slava brings you the market news and stocks to watch. Subscribe to our Stocks To Watch Newsletter here : https://go.benzinga.com/sales-page-187126583617110118712659. Hosts:. Brent Slava Reach out to Brent at brent@benzinga.com.
Snap, Gilead Sciences And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Monday
Magic Empire Global Limited MEGL shares climbed 80.9% to $14.87 on volatility following the company's IPO earlier this month. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. VRDN surged 57.7% to $23.23 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results. The company also announced initial data from the 10mg/kg cohort in its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of VRDN-001 for thyroid eye disease (TED), a rare autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system attacks the tissues around and behind the eyes.
Bullish Sentiment Across The Cannabis Space - Check Full Movers For August 15, 2022
Aurora Cannabis ACB shares closed up 8.00% at $1.89. Tilray Brands TLRY shares closed up 6.45% at $4.29. OrganiGram Holdings OGI shares closed up 5.08% at $1.24. Cipher Pharmaceuticals CPHRF shares closed up 4.52% at $1.84. Innovative Ind Props IIPR shares closed up 4.35% at $102.72. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares...
KULR Technology Group: Q2 Earnings Insights
KULR Tech KULR reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. KULR Tech missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.05 versus an estimate of $-0.03. Revenue was down $40 thousand from the same...
SomaLogic Q2 Revenue Lags Expectations, Lowers FY22 Outlook
SomaLogic Inc SLGC reported a second-quarter revenue decline of 28.5% year-over-year to $14.14 million, missing the consensus of $24.82 million. EPS was $(0.13), beating the consensus of $(0.18). The gross margin was 50.0% compared to 59.6% for the corresponding period of 2021. Adjusted EBITDA loss widened to $(46.42) million, from...
Recap: Applied UV Q2 Earnings
Applied UV AUVI reported its Q2 earnings results on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Applied UV missed estimated earnings by 62.5%, reporting an EPS of $-0.26 versus an estimate of $-0.16. Revenue was up $4.02 million from the same...
Benzinga
Shoals Technologies Picks Dominic Bardos As Finance Chief
Shoals Technologies Group, Inc SHLS has appointed Dominic Bardos as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 3, 2022. Bardos has more than thirty years of global finance and accounting experience in multiple industries. Before joining Shoals, Bardos served as Chief Financial Officer of Holley Inc. HLLY. Kevin Hubbard became Shoals's interim...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Blackstone
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Blackstone BX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Looking Into TOP Financial Group's Recent Short Interest
TOP Financial Group's (NASDAQ:TOP) short percent of float has risen 6.76% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 92 thousand shares sold short, which is 3.63% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.2 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
70K+
Followers
158K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0