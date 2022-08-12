NEW ORLEANS — There's a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms today. It won't be a washout, but where rain falls, it could create a localized flood threat. There is a Level 1 "marginal" risk of excessive rainfall today associated with any storms that develop. There's no need to cancel any outdoor plans - you can still enjoy Red Dress Run and other fun events - just keep an umbrella nearby. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and humid with highs 86 to 89 degrees. Winds will generally be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO