Kenner, LA

WDSU

Terrebonne sheriff investigating after minor shot outside Houma bowling alley

NEW ORLEANS — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened outside a Houma bowling alley Saturday night. According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. outside Creole Lanes. Deputies said a disturbance led to shots being fired in the parking...
HOUMA, LA
WDSU

A look of inside the OJC after days of inmate protests

NEW ORLEANS — More than 40 inmates of the Orleans Justice Center barricaded themselves in the high-security jail pod for the weekend in protest of the jail's conditions. The protest was resolved Sunday night after law enforcement was able to enter. The sheriff's office reported that inmates were beginning to make weapons out of broken broomsticks and socks filled with bars of soap.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Suspected flash bangs deployed at New Orleans jail revolt

What appears to be flash bangs could be seen and heard coming from the barricaded ward of the Orleans Justice Center where inmates have been barricaded inside since Friday. Flash bangs are a non lethal law enforcement tool typically used when trying to enter a blocked or otherwise unstable building.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Inmates protesting inside the Orleans Justice Center

NEW ORLEANS — Men and woman inmates are protesting inside the Orleans Parish Jail by barricading themselves inside their pods. A spokesperson from the jails tells WDSU that inmates in the high-security section of the jail have barricaded themselves in their pods and are making demands for better conditions.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Kenner police investigate crash involving school bus

KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are investigating a four vehicle crash on Interstate 10 involving a school bus Monday morning. Interstate 10 westbound was closed during peak commute hours while officials responded to the crash. There were no passengers on the school bus, and only one minor injury reported...
KENNER, LA
WDSU

Jefferson Parish residents eligible for natural gas bill assistance

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Some Jefferson Parish residents may be eligible for assistance paying their natural gas bills. The Jefferson Community Action Programs Department (JeffCAP) and ATMOS Energy have partnered to assist residents with their natural gas bills. “Recently, JeffCAP was awarded $100,000 from ATMOS Energy to assist Jefferson...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
WDSU

Shooting in the Milan neighborhood early Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS — NOPD reports that a man sustained gunshot wounds in the Milan neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues around 7:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Three separate shootings reported in less than 5 hours in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating three separate shootings that happened less than five hours after each other on Saturday night and Sunday morning. One shooting happened in the B.W. Cooper Apartments neighborhood at the intersection of South Clairborne Avenue and Earhart Boulevard. Reports show that a...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigate after man struck, killed in hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Monday morning in St. Roch. The crash happened at the intersection of North Robertson and Music streets, killing one person. According to police, around 2 a.m., officers were flagged down by witnesses who...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

New Orleans police investigating shooting in the Bywater

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Bywater on Sunday afternoon that left one man with multiple gunshot wounds. Initial reports show that an adult male sustained multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of North Rampart and Saint Ferdinand Streets around 12:51 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Public Safety
WDSU

Mayor Cantrell breaks ground on $5.5M MLK JR. Boulevard roadwork

NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Cantrell announced that the City of New Orleans has broken ground on the $5.5 million MLK Jr. Boulevard roadwork on Monday. The scope of this work will include repaving the road and repairing sidewalks. The roadwork will include adding ADA-compliant curb ramps, high-visibility crosswalks and installing protected bike lanes.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Dirty Linen Night and Red Dress Run return in the Big Easy

NEW ORLEANS — For the first time since 2019, both the Red Dress Run and Dirty Linen Night returned to New Orleans. Royal Street gallery owner Craig Tracy says having Dirty Linen Night back in particular on his street made the French Quarter feel a little bit more like normal.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Hotter temperatures through mid-week

NEW ORLEANS — Whew, who turned the heat on?! Despite how nice it is to see the sunshine, the sun is warming things up! High temperatures are topping out on either side of 94 degrees today. Heat index values are above 100 degrees. Shower and storm chances are staying low, around 20%, so many of us won’t receive that splash of rain to briefly cool us down.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Scattered rain Saturday, drier Sunday

NEW ORLEANS — There's a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms today. It won't be a washout, but where rain falls, it could create a localized flood threat. There is a Level 1 "marginal" risk of excessive rainfall today associated with any storms that develop. There's no need to cancel any outdoor plans - you can still enjoy Red Dress Run and other fun events - just keep an umbrella nearby. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and humid with highs 86 to 89 degrees. Winds will generally be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Seasonably Hot and Humid into Midweek

NEW ORLEANS — Through midweek seasonably hot temperatures return after a short stint with mid to upper 80's and limited humidity. 30% chance of showers and storms early on this week, but a transition to a wet wet weather pattern looms Thursday to Sunday as our chance for rain increases into next weekend with potentially cooler temperatures to return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

