New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
One of the Scariest Bridges in the US Is the Lake Pontchartrain CausewayYana BostongirlMandeville, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
WDSU
Terrebonne sheriff investigating after minor shot outside Houma bowling alley
NEW ORLEANS — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened outside a Houma bowling alley Saturday night. According to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, the shooting happened around 11 p.m. outside Creole Lanes. Deputies said a disturbance led to shots being fired in the parking...
WDSU
A look of inside the OJC after days of inmate protests
NEW ORLEANS — More than 40 inmates of the Orleans Justice Center barricaded themselves in the high-security jail pod for the weekend in protest of the jail's conditions. The protest was resolved Sunday night after law enforcement was able to enter. The sheriff's office reported that inmates were beginning to make weapons out of broken broomsticks and socks filled with bars of soap.
WDSU
Suspected flash bangs deployed at New Orleans jail revolt
What appears to be flash bangs could be seen and heard coming from the barricaded ward of the Orleans Justice Center where inmates have been barricaded inside since Friday. Flash bangs are a non lethal law enforcement tool typically used when trying to enter a blocked or otherwise unstable building.
WDSU
Inmates protesting inside the Orleans Justice Center
NEW ORLEANS — Men and woman inmates are protesting inside the Orleans Parish Jail by barricading themselves inside their pods. A spokesperson from the jails tells WDSU that inmates in the high-security section of the jail have barricaded themselves in their pods and are making demands for better conditions.
WDSU
NOPD is investigating a homicide at the intersection of Canal and North Derbigny streets.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after a shooting in the Tulane-Gravier area killed a woman and injured a man and a dog. NOPD said on Sunday the shooting was reported at the intersection of Canal and North Derbigny streets. Around 4:51 p.m., NOPD First...
WDSU
Kenner police investigate crash involving school bus
KENNER, La. — Kenner Police are investigating a four vehicle crash on Interstate 10 involving a school bus Monday morning. Interstate 10 westbound was closed during peak commute hours while officials responded to the crash. There were no passengers on the school bus, and only one minor injury reported...
WDSU
Jefferson Parish residents eligible for natural gas bill assistance
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Some Jefferson Parish residents may be eligible for assistance paying their natural gas bills. The Jefferson Community Action Programs Department (JeffCAP) and ATMOS Energy have partnered to assist residents with their natural gas bills. “Recently, JeffCAP was awarded $100,000 from ATMOS Energy to assist Jefferson...
WDSU
Shooting in the Milan neighborhood early Sunday morning
NEW ORLEANS — NOPD reports that a man sustained gunshot wounds in the Milan neighborhood on Sunday morning. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of Louisiana and Loyola avenues around 7:57 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being...
WDSU
Three separate shootings reported in less than 5 hours in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating three separate shootings that happened less than five hours after each other on Saturday night and Sunday morning. One shooting happened in the B.W. Cooper Apartments neighborhood at the intersection of South Clairborne Avenue and Earhart Boulevard. Reports show that a...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigate after man struck, killed in hit-and-run
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Monday morning in St. Roch. The crash happened at the intersection of North Robertson and Music streets, killing one person. According to police, around 2 a.m., officers were flagged down by witnesses who...
WDSU
New Orleans police investigating shooting in the Bywater
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the Bywater on Sunday afternoon that left one man with multiple gunshot wounds. Initial reports show that an adult male sustained multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of North Rampart and Saint Ferdinand Streets around 12:51 p.m.
WDSU
Slidell police officers are investigating a serious vehicle crash
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police Officers are investigating a serious vehicle crash on Front Street near the intersection Bouscaren and Carey streets. All lanes were closed but now open. The condition of those involved in the accident has not been released.
WDSU
Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams joining new law firm
NEW ORLEANS — Orleans Parish District Attorney Jason Williams announced Monday that he is joining a large firm in New Orleans. Williams issued a news release announcing that he is joining Schonekas, Evans, McGoey and McEachin, LLC. Williams has run his own law firm for years. According to the...
WDSU
Flock of birds fly into New Orleans area woman's car on Causeway Bridge
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans area woman was terrified when a flock of birds flew into her car on the Causeway Bridge over the weekend. Michelle Poche' said she was driving on the Causeway Saturday night around 8 p.m. when a flock of birds flew from under the bridge.
WDSU
Southern University System reverses decision to reinstate indoor mask mandate
NEW ORLEANS — Southern University has reversed its decision to reinstate its indoor mask mandate on all campuses. This comes after the university announced over the weekend that it would be reinstating its mask mandate. The university issued a new statement Monday saying that masks will instead be "strongly...
WDSU
Mayor Cantrell breaks ground on $5.5M MLK JR. Boulevard roadwork
NEW ORLEANS — Mayor Cantrell announced that the City of New Orleans has broken ground on the $5.5 million MLK Jr. Boulevard roadwork on Monday. The scope of this work will include repaving the road and repairing sidewalks. The roadwork will include adding ADA-compliant curb ramps, high-visibility crosswalks and installing protected bike lanes.
WDSU
Dirty Linen Night and Red Dress Run return in the Big Easy
NEW ORLEANS — For the first time since 2019, both the Red Dress Run and Dirty Linen Night returned to New Orleans. Royal Street gallery owner Craig Tracy says having Dirty Linen Night back in particular on his street made the French Quarter feel a little bit more like normal.
WDSU
Hotter temperatures through mid-week
NEW ORLEANS — Whew, who turned the heat on?! Despite how nice it is to see the sunshine, the sun is warming things up! High temperatures are topping out on either side of 94 degrees today. Heat index values are above 100 degrees. Shower and storm chances are staying low, around 20%, so many of us won’t receive that splash of rain to briefly cool us down.
WDSU
Scattered rain Saturday, drier Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — There's a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms today. It won't be a washout, but where rain falls, it could create a localized flood threat. There is a Level 1 "marginal" risk of excessive rainfall today associated with any storms that develop. There's no need to cancel any outdoor plans - you can still enjoy Red Dress Run and other fun events - just keep an umbrella nearby. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and humid with highs 86 to 89 degrees. Winds will generally be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.
WDSU
Seasonably Hot and Humid into Midweek
NEW ORLEANS — Through midweek seasonably hot temperatures return after a short stint with mid to upper 80's and limited humidity. 30% chance of showers and storms early on this week, but a transition to a wet wet weather pattern looms Thursday to Sunday as our chance for rain increases into next weekend with potentially cooler temperatures to return.
