THIRTY-TWO LEADERS FROM HIGHER EDUCATION, K-12 EDUCATION, GOVERNMENT, BUSINESS, AND NONPROFIT ORGANIZATIONS HAVE BEEN SELECTED FOR THE SEVENTH COHORT OF THE COMPLETE TENNESSEE LEADERSHIP INSTITUTE (CTLI), A JOINT INITIATIVE OF THE STATE COLLABORATIVE ON REFORMING EDUCATION (SCORE) AND THE HUNT INSTITUTE. OF THOSE SELECTED, LAWRENCE COUNTY CHAMBER CEO AND PRESIDENT, RYAN EGLY, HAS BEEN SELECTED FOR THE ONE YEAR PROGRAM AIMED AT EQUIPPING COMMUNITY AND STATE LEADERS WITH THE STRATEGIES, TOOLS, AND KNOWLEDGE TO PLAY A LEADING ROLE IN ELIMINATING BARRIERS TO POSTSECONDARY EDUCATION AND COMPLETION IN TENNESSEE.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO