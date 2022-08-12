ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

KSST Radio

10% Pay Increase, Additional Positions For HCSO, HCFD Projected In 2022-2023 County Budget

Increased Property Values & Sales Tax Cited For Proposed Reduction in Hopkins County Tax Rate. A 10% pay increase for all county employees, and funding for additional positions for the sheriff’s office, and an additional position within the clerk’s office were among the items projected in the 2022-2023 county budget. Increased property values and sales tax returns were cited for a propose reduction in Hopkins County tax rate for the coming year.
Hopkins County Records — Aug. 14, 2022

The following land deed transactions were filed and posted at Hopkins County Clerk’s office July 21-July 29, 2022:. James Adams to Sarah Johnson; tract in the Lucy Ann Collum survey. James Adams and Dakota Johnson; tract in the Lucy Ann Collum survey. Yvonne Dicken to Ashley Sepulveda; tract in...
The Tyler Loop

TISD introducing armed staff on campuses “not a done deal”

When he looks inside his “policy toolbox,” Superintendent Marty Crawford says he wants exactly what he needs to implement new initiatives within Tyler Independent School District without delay. That’s the premise, he said, behind a proposed policy change authorizing trained employees to carry firearms on school property. Trustees...
KSST Radio

Paris District Road Report for Aug. 15, 2022

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in the district for the week starting Aug. 15, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
KSST Radio

Surviving Drought Requires Planning

By Dr. Mario A. Villarino, Hopkins County Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources, [email protected]. Surviving drought requires planning for it. Your plan should include strategies for finances, grazing management and stock reduction, as well as for vegetation recovery after the drought ends. It is important to implement a...
101.5 KNUE

The Most Expensive Property Currently For Sale in Big Sandy, Texas

Big Sandy, Texas is not exactly a big town, as of 2020 the population in the small town was only 1,231 people. While it might not be heavily populated like the Metroplex it’s just a beautiful place to live in East Texas. Which made me wonder what kind of property can you find near Big Sandy and what to the prices look like, not because I want to buy something just being curious. But after finding the most expensive home currently for sale in Big Sandy, it makes me want to go buy a lottery tickets because I would need to win a jackpot to afford this place.
KSST Radio

Cardiac Rehabilitation: Your Next Step to Recovery

By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, August 15, 2022 — Cardiac rehabilitation is a medically supervised program designed to help people with heart problems improve their health and well-being. Cardiac rehabilitation teams may include physicians, nurses, dietitians, physical therapists or respiratory therapists to provide heart-monitored activity/exercise and education on healthy living.
KSST Radio

Trading Post for August 12, 2022

Brand new 22 piece set Fondu set,asking $22,call 903.440.5523,for pic or information. Guinea Pig (2 one male and female for sale will take 50 for both but i want a good home for them the male is really sweet and loveable the female is a little shy and dont like to be talkable with lol with two cages and a bag full of bedding to put in cage all for 50 dollars.
KSST Radio

Chamber Connection – Aug. 10: Learn More About Stew Contest At Stewcombers Meeting

Monday, Aug. 15, is the final day to get your applications in if you are interested in being in this year’s Leadership Sulphur Springs class. Leadership Sulphur Springs is a community leadership development program sponsored by the Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce. The course was created in 1989 with the concept of offering leadership training and community involvement for emerging business and community leaders. It is a nine-month session, with meetings held once a month.
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Drought Conditions Persist, In Spite Of Rain

Burn Ban Still Fully In Force In Hopkins County, 1 of 224 In Texas Under Burn Ban. Although some areas over the past week have experienced a couple of good downbursts, the rain was nowhere near enough to offset the drought conditions Hopkins County is still experiencing. Thus, the burn ban enacted July 11, 2022, is still effective on Aug. 10, 2022 and for the foreseeable future for Hopkins County, according to Hopkins County Fire Marshal Andy Endsley.
KSST Radio

SSISD Hosting Meet The Teacher, Other Activities To Help Students Get Ready For New School Year

Sulphur Springs ISD is hosting Meet the Teacher and other activities designed to help students get ready for the new school year, which begins Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Barbara Bush and Bowie Primary Schools will lead off the Meet the Teacher activities by inviting parents to bring their students by the child’s assigned campus during the designated time Tuesday evening.
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report — Aug. 2, 2022

Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell presented the following monthly report to Sulphur Springs City Council at the regular Aug. 2, 2022 council meeting:. We did not have any workers compensation claims in July. We had one minor liability claim in July. SENIOR CITIZENS BUILDING. The contract with Texas Department...
KSST Radio

Paris Junior College Empowers Students With Move to 8-Week Classes

Building on a long-standing commitment to student success, a majority of Paris Junior College courses will transition from 16-week to eight-week terms this fall. Students registering for Fall 2022 courses will choose Fall 1 from August 29 to October 24 and Fall 2 from October 24 to December 15. Some courses, such as those with clinicals, will remain 16 weeks in length.
