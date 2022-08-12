Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen Walters
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
West Coast/East Coast Author Book Launch August 4 at brilloboxLJPittsburgh, PA
Now Hiring in Pittsburgh: Community Engagement Manager, Barista, and more
We searched the web to find some of Pittsburgh's best job openings this week. If your company is hiring, send info including a job title, description, and salary range to jobs@pghcitypaper.com. Nonprofit. Youth & Family Coordinator. The Sewickley Valley YMCA has an opening for a full-time Youth & Family Coordinator...
nextpittsburgh.com
Where is the cornfield in the middle of Downtown Pittsburgh?
On this episode of Yinzer Backstage Pass, I discovered some surprises at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center. Tim Muldoon, the property’s general manager, took us up a series of escalators and finally into a glass elevator that opened onto the roof of the building. We’ve visited a number of Downtown rooftops on Yinzer Backstage Pass, but this rooftop didn’t look like any of those other ones. No faux cathedrals or 1970s-era helipads up here. Instead, this roof is covered with greenery. There is an array of native and sustainable plants that not only support local wildlife, but also absorb a lot of potential roof runoff.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
cruiseindustrynews.com
American Queen Voyages Introduces Grand Ohio and Mississippi Rivers Sailing
American Queen Voyages has announced its most comprehensive voyage in its history with the Grand Ohio & Upper Mississippi Rivers sailing aboard the American Countess, according to a press release. On July 24, 2023, the ship will set sail from Minneapolis for a 23-day journey to Pittsburgh, where guests will...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Murrysville developer earns state builder's association's Distinguished Achievement Award
When Jim Rumbaugh of Murrysville agreed to accept an appointment as chair for the Franklin Township Municipal Sanitary Authority board, he quickly recognized the challenges he faced. “Plum Borough was in the same basic situation 30 years ago, where the (Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection) shut down tap allocations and...
pittsburghmagazine.com
History, and Easy Living, Meet With This Townhouse on Washington’s Landing
Situated along the Allegheny River at 31st Street and Route 28, Washington’s Landing is one of Pittsburgh’s most intriguing — and beautiful — neighborhoods. Once a brownfield site known as Herr’s Island, the location got a makeover as a mixed-use redevelopment in 1987. Along with the new name, the island — just 2 miles from Downtown — got a new identity when a marina, restaurant and 88 housing units, ranging in price from $249,000 to $580,000, were built. It was a princely sum for the time — and a bold move for buyers who jumped into that market.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
With new coach at helm, Indiana continues quest for WPIAL success from afar
The road to a WPIAL football championship is a long and winding one for Indiana. As the lone member school currently situated outside the WPIAL’s designed boundaries, the program finds itself in a world of its own. Road trips can be long, and visitors have had to do some...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Faces of the Valley: Art imitates life for Lower Burrell graphic artist, who got early boost in field from his father
New Kensington native Shane Henderson followed his father’s example into his life as an artist. “He taught me stuff before I was even in high school. I had a nice starting point for taking it professionally,” Henderson said. “I always drew as a kid. He always encouraged that. It was definitely a big influence on me wanting to go into an art career.”
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Denzel Washington joins grand opening of August Wilson House
Brenda Tate walked past August Wilson’s childhood home many times. She said she lived next door to the famous Pittsburgh playwright while growing up in the Hill District. When she heard the news of his home being preserved and transformed into an arts center, she was thrilled. “This is...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Student news from Sharpsburg, Blawnox and Fox Chapel
Sri Vidya Malladi, of Sharpsburg, graduated from Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus in Teaneck, N.J., in May with a master’s of science in management information systems. Joe Kirklewski of Blawnox received a bachelor of science in civil engineering technology in May from Rochester Institute of Technology. Jacob Klein...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
City of Asylum/Pittsburgh co-founder injured in Salman Rushdie attack
Supporters are wishing a speedy recovery for Henry Reese, co-founder of the City of Asylum/Pittsburgh, who was injured Friday along with noted writer Salman Rushdie in an attack at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. According to New York state police, Reese, 73, was moderating a planned lecture by...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gritty Kimmel happy to be at Greensburg Central Catholic
You can keep your entitlement. If you want something, you earn it. Roughly, these are the philosophies Ryan Kimmel lives by and seeks to perpetuate on and off the football field. The hard-hitting senior at Greensburg Central Catholic has brought a blue-collar work ethic and no-nonsense approach to the Centurions,...
extrainningsoftball.com
Former Pitt Pitcher Abby Edwards: From the Circle to the Corps
Former Pittsburgh pitcher Abby Edwards celebrated her senior season as a Panther with the 2022 campaign. Since then, she’s been a little busy – in the most impressive fashion. Edwards recently graduated the US Marines’ Officer Candidates School (OCS). In addition to graduating from Officer Candidates School,...
Blank River Services, which served the Monongahela River for nearly 30 years, closes
PITTSBURGH — Blank River Services Inc., a shipyard that operated at the Elizabeth Marine Ways for 27 years, has closed, the owners said. Susan Blank, who owned the business alongside her husband, Richard Blank, said declining traffic on the waterway led to the decision. Blank River Services, located at 1 Church St. in Elizabeth, repaired and built barges and towboats, using dry-docks and cradles to lift the watercraft onto land where they could be repaired.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
First Alle-Kiski Games set for Lower Burrell’s Kotecki Park
A Lower Burrell mom is working with the city to present the first Alle-Kiski Inclusion Games for kids who can’t play traditional sports. Courtney Kobelenske, a Lower Burrell mom and co-owner of Cora Lee Cupcakes in New Kensington, said she wanted to provide a fun, athletic event for her daughter, Cora, and other kids with a “couple extra quirks” that prevent them from playing traditional school sports.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Lyles love it: Couple celebrate launch of Mindful Carnegie
If you’ve never heard of an UTBAPH, they’re all over Western Pennsylvania. You generally can tell by their peaked roofs, trapezoid-shaped windows and the fact that each of them Used To Be A Pizza Hut. One of ’em is at 1001 Washington Ave., pretty much straddling the Carnegie-Scott...
butlerradio.com
Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education Official Visits SRU
Daniel Greenstein, chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education, visited Slippery Rock University on Friday. Greenstein met with members of SRU’s Council of Trustees and toured the University’s new engineering laboratories in the Physical Therapy Building. He also had the opportunity to visit the newly renovated...
Guess Who? Go back to school with the KDKA Team
Pittsburgh's anchorman loved history class as a kid!Who am I? No math class for this kid! He grew up to love sports.Who am I? This kid from Indiana County can now be found behind the KDKA anchor desk at noon.Who am I? This kid loved reading and writing and now she tells stories for a living as a reporter.Who am I? This cute kid interned at KDKA before reporting and sitting behind the anchor desk.Who am I? Can you guess who this bow tie-wearing kid...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
PNC Park fans love Billy Joel just the way he is
It had been six years since Billy Joel last played a concert at PNC Park when he showed up at Pittsburgh’s baseball palace Thursday night. But Joel hadn’t forgotten what his fans wanted from him and did he ever give it to them. “Good evening Pittsburgh. Long time...
Glass door, window shattered at Strip District bread bakery
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after the front door of a popular bakery in the Strip District was smashed in. Pittsburgh police got a call around 2 a.m. that Pane è Pronto bakery, by Dianoia’s Eatery along Penn Avenue, was broken into. The bakery is down the street from the main restaurant.
