Ringbrothers Share Latest Mustang Masterpiece

They’ve got resto-modding down to a science!

On the outside, this may look like little more than a mint-condition convertible Mustang with some more excellent wheels. However, a closer look into the engine bay will reveal the detailed work that went into every element of the car's design. Of course, this is a restomod which challenges the idea of old vs. new in a body that resembles both. You can thank the RingBrothers for that, as they've been making custom classic cars for quite some time. Nowadays, this Mustang could be called their golden goose as it is even crazier than anything we've seen.

The original Mustang was built on a platform of looking good while utilizing a small frame and backing as much engine as possible under the hood. Looking at the modern examples rolling off the factory floor, you can see Ford has stuck to that mantra quite well. However, it's hard to argue a new Mustang looks half as good as this custom classic with its sleek styling and bold yet tasteful red paint job. Along with that incredible color combination, which fits perfectly with the wheels, this is also one of the best-looking convertible Mustangs on the internet. One picture, in particular, shows the vehicle offroad where the pony car looks at home with its wild horse brethren.

Under this vintage Ford's hood is a substantial V8 engine which makes everything from everyday driving to racing a walk in the park. That's not to say that it is easy to drive; instead, 5.0-liter Coyote engines are known for their rawness in the face of modernity. However, this engine will spin the classic-style wheels perfectly fine without all the usual issues with an older car. In a world of modern racers and crazy-fast factory performance cars, this great classic will be remembered by almost everyone who sees it. For that, we congratulate the RingBrothers for making one genuinely awesome American pony car.