Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. Woodruff
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Related
numberfire.com
Mets' Luis Guillorme (groin) lands on 10-day IL
The New York Mets are placing infielder Luis Guillorme (groin) on the 10-day injured list ahead of their Monday night game against the Atlanta Braves. Guillorme is the latest Mets infielder to suffer an unfortunate injury over the last week, but is the only one who will require more than a couple of days' worth of rest. He'll start a stint on the injured list while Eduardo Escobar (tightness) rejoins the starting lineup at third base and bats eighth.
numberfire.com
Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina will move to the bench on Sunday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
numberfire.com
Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
numberfire.com
Trayce Thompson not in Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Thompson is being replaced in center field by Cody Bellinger versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 131 plate appearances thsi season, Thompson has a .272 batting average with an .866 OPS, 5...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau batting cleanup for Brewers Monday
The Milwaukee Brewers will start Mike Brosseau at third base for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brosseau will start at third base for the Brewers Monday and will hit fourth in the batting order. Luis Urias will shift to second base and Kolten Wong will take a seat.
numberfire.com
Geraldo Perdomo riding pine Monday for Arizona
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants. Sergio Alcantara is replacing Perdomo at shortstop and hitting ninth. The Diamondbacks appear to be giving Alcantara a routine breather. Alcantara has a $2,000 salary on...
numberfire.com
Twins list Gio Urshela in starting lineup Monday
The Minnesota Twins listed Gio Urshela as their starting third baseman for Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Urshela will bat seventh and start at the hot corner for the Twins Monday while Jose Miranda moves to designated hitter, Byron Buxton covers centerfield, and Gilberto Celestino takes a seat.
numberfire.com
Michael Papierski catching for Reds Monday
The Cincinnati Reds will start Michael Papierski at catcher in Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Papierski will handle home plate and bat ninth Monday while Austin Romine takes a seat. Our models project Papierski for just 4.9 fantasy points in today's game. FanDuel has set his salary at $2,100...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini catching for Brewers Monday
The Milwaukee Brewers will start Victor Caratini at catcher in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers listed Caratini as their starting catcher for Monday's game. He'll bat eighth while Mario Feliciano takes a seat. Our models project Caratini to score 6.9 fantasy points against the Dodgers Monday....
numberfire.com
Curt Casali not in Mariners' Monday lineup
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Casali is being replaced behind the plate by Cal Raleigh versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 129 plate appearances this season, Casali has a .227 batting average with a .689 OPS, 4 home...
numberfire.com
Leody Taveras batting sixth for Rangers Monday
The Texas Rangers will start Leody Taveras in centerfield for Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Taveras will take over in centerfield and bat sixth against the A's Monday while Bubba Thompson moves to left field, Josh Smith switches to third base, and Ezequiel Duran catches a breather. Our models...
numberfire.com
Ezequiel Duran sitting versus Oakland for Rangers Monday
The Texas Rangers did not include Ezequiel Duran in their lineup for Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Duran will take Monday evening off as Leody Taveras rejoins the starting lineup in centerfield and bats sixth. Josh Smith will cover third base for Duran and Bubba Thompson will move from centerfield to left field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Luis Gonzalez starting in left field for San Francisco Monday
The San Francisco Giants will start Luis Gonzalez in left field for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gonzalez will hit ninth and start in left field Monday while Joc Pederson catches a breather. Gonzalez, who has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel, comes out at 7.7 fantasy points in numberFire's...
numberfire.com
Nationals' Alex Call on bench Monday
Washington Nationals outfielder Alex Call is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Call made his Nationals debut on Sunday and went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Yadiel Hernandez will replace Call in left field and hit cleanup. Cesar Hernandez will take over in the leadoff spot.
numberfire.com
Steven Duggar in lineup Monday night for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Duggar is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Duggar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Monday night
Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lamb is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Justin Turner in Dodgers' Monday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is starting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Turner is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Turner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Charlie Culberson hitting sixth for Rangers on Saturday
Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Culberson will handle designated hitting duties after Brad Miller was benched on Saturday night. In a matchup versus left-hander Marco Gonzales, our models project Culberson to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Giants leave LaMonte Wade Jr. off Monday lineup
The San Francisco Giants did not include LaMonte Wade Jr. in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wade Jr. will sit out Monday's game against the Diamondbacks while Austin Slater starts in centerfield and bats first. Mike Yastrzemski will move from centerfield to right field. Our models...
numberfire.com
Rays leave Luke Raley off Monday lineup
The Tampa Bay Rays did not list Luke Raley in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Yankees. Raley will sit out Monday's game while Randy Arozarena steps up into right field and Brandon Lowe takes over at designated hitter, batting second. Raley is batting .197 in his...
Comments / 0