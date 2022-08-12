ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

numberfire.com

Mets' Luis Guillorme (groin) lands on 10-day IL

The New York Mets are placing infielder Luis Guillorme (groin) on the 10-day injured list ahead of their Monday night game against the Atlanta Braves. Guillorme is the latest Mets infielder to suffer an unfortunate injury over the last week, but is the only one who will require more than a couple of days' worth of rest. He'll start a stint on the injured list while Eduardo Escobar (tightness) rejoins the starting lineup at third base and bats eighth.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina sitting for Cardinals on Sunday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina will move to the bench on Sunday with Andrew Knizner catching for right-hander Miles Mikolas. Knizner will bat eighth versus left-hander Aaron Ashby and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Knizner for...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Darick Hall held out of Phillies' lineup Monday

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Darick Hall is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Mike Minor and the Cincinnati Reds. Hall will take a seat after going 3-for-17 (.176) over the last five games. Alec Bohm will shift to designated hitter while Edmundo Sosa starts on third base and bats seventh.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Trayce Thompson not in Dodgers' Saturday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Thompson is being replaced in center field by Cody Bellinger versus Royals starter Brad Keller. In 131 plate appearances thsi season, Thompson has a .272 batting average with an .866 OPS, 5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Mike Brosseau batting cleanup for Brewers Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers will start Mike Brosseau at third base for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Brosseau will start at third base for the Brewers Monday and will hit fourth in the batting order. Luis Urias will shift to second base and Kolten Wong will take a seat.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Geraldo Perdomo riding pine Monday for Arizona

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Geraldo Perdomo is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Alex Cobb and the San Francisco Giants. Sergio Alcantara is replacing Perdomo at shortstop and hitting ninth. The Diamondbacks appear to be giving Alcantara a routine breather. Alcantara has a $2,000 salary on...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Twins list Gio Urshela in starting lineup Monday

The Minnesota Twins listed Gio Urshela as their starting third baseman for Monday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Urshela will bat seventh and start at the hot corner for the Twins Monday while Jose Miranda moves to designated hitter, Byron Buxton covers centerfield, and Gilberto Celestino takes a seat.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Michael Papierski catching for Reds Monday

The Cincinnati Reds will start Michael Papierski at catcher in Monday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Papierski will handle home plate and bat ninth Monday while Austin Romine takes a seat. Our models project Papierski for just 4.9 fantasy points in today's game. FanDuel has set his salary at $2,100...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Victor Caratini catching for Brewers Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers will start Victor Caratini at catcher in Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers listed Caratini as their starting catcher for Monday's game. He'll bat eighth while Mario Feliciano takes a seat. Our models project Caratini to score 6.9 fantasy points against the Dodgers Monday....
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Curt Casali not in Mariners' Monday lineup

Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Casali is being replaced behind the plate by Cal Raleigh versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. In 129 plate appearances this season, Casali has a .227 batting average with a .689 OPS, 4 home...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Leody Taveras batting sixth for Rangers Monday

The Texas Rangers will start Leody Taveras in centerfield for Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Taveras will take over in centerfield and bat sixth against the A's Monday while Bubba Thompson moves to left field, Josh Smith switches to third base, and Ezequiel Duran catches a breather. Our models...
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Ezequiel Duran sitting versus Oakland for Rangers Monday

The Texas Rangers did not include Ezequiel Duran in their lineup for Monday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Duran will take Monday evening off as Leody Taveras rejoins the starting lineup in centerfield and bats sixth. Josh Smith will cover third base for Duran and Bubba Thompson will move from centerfield to left field.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Luis Gonzalez starting in left field for San Francisco Monday

The San Francisco Giants will start Luis Gonzalez in left field for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Gonzalez will hit ninth and start in left field Monday while Joc Pederson catches a breather. Gonzalez, who has a $2,400 salary on FanDuel, comes out at 7.7 fantasy points in numberFire's...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Nationals' Alex Call on bench Monday

Washington Nationals outfielder Alex Call is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs. Call made his Nationals debut on Sunday and went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. Yadiel Hernandez will replace Call in left field and hit cleanup. Cesar Hernandez will take over in the leadoff spot.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Steven Duggar in lineup Monday night for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Steven Duggar is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Duggar is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Duggar for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Jake Lamb starting for Mariners Monday night

Seattle Mariners infielder Jake Lamb is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lamb is getting the nod at third base, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Shohei Ohtani. Our models project Lamb for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Justin Turner in Dodgers' Monday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is starting Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Turner is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Turner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Charlie Culberson hitting sixth for Rangers on Saturday

Texas Rangers infielder Charlie Culberson is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Culberson will handle designated hitting duties after Brad Miller was benched on Saturday night. In a matchup versus left-hander Marco Gonzales, our models project Culberson to score 9.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Giants leave LaMonte Wade Jr. off Monday lineup

The San Francisco Giants did not include LaMonte Wade Jr. in their lineup for Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Wade Jr. will sit out Monday's game against the Diamondbacks while Austin Slater starts in centerfield and bats first. Mike Yastrzemski will move from centerfield to right field. Our models...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Rays leave Luke Raley off Monday lineup

The Tampa Bay Rays did not list Luke Raley in their lineup for Monday's game against the New York Yankees. Raley will sit out Monday's game while Randy Arozarena steps up into right field and Brandon Lowe takes over at designated hitter, batting second. Raley is batting .197 in his...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

