Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHAS 11
Louisville ice cream staple closed it's doors early for the summer
Due to staffing issues, Dairy Kastle served it's last sweet treat for the summer. They won't open again until spring 2023.
WLKY.com
With mother out of surgery, Jones family expected to finally leave Louisville this weekend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a month later, the mother and daughter who survived a deadly crash in downtown Louisville in July are on track to return home to Kansas this weekend. A post on the Jones Family Updates Facebook group says mother Amy Jones had surgery Monday to...
WLKY.com
Dairy Kastle, classic Louisville ice cream shop, closing early for the season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An iconic ice cream shop in Louisville is closing early for the season. According to Dairy Kastle's Twitter, the ice cream shop is closing for the season on Aug. 14 due to staffing shortages. The ice cream shop normally closes the second week of October. See...
spectrumnews1.com
Community organizers in Louisville work to save homes in the Meriwether neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville residents is trying to save a block of homes in the Meriwether neighborhood from being demolished this month. A majority of the homes on Lawton Court have been purchased by nearby engineering and manufacturing company, CEPEDA. Recently, the company has made plans with the city to have nearly ten of the homes torn down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WHAS 11
From trash to treasure | Louisville artist collects trash for his art
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of pounds of trash ends up in the Ohio River, but now, one Louisville artist is putting it on display. Al Gorman's collection, "From the Cabinet of Unnatural Curiosities", is currently on display at the Moremen Gallery on West Main. He goes to the falls...
WLKY.com
More than 20 food trucks rolling into Schnitzelburg for Food Truck Invasion
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some of Louisville's favorite food trucks are being featured at the Schnitzelburg Food Truck Invasion. The event is Sunday, Aug. 21, from noon to 5 p.m. More than 20 food trucks will be parked along Hickory Street between Goss Avenue and Lydia Street. There will also...
KATV
Kentucky's Irate Fest's solid lineup sets them apart in battle for core-based audience
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Rock festivals have come and gone over the years throughout the United States, but the inaugural Irate Fest in Kentucky just might the key ingredients to stick around for a while. The Irate Fest, which is set for Aug. 26-28 and is hosted at the MG Prime...
WLKY.com
Flashback: Remembering iconic Louisville record store Ear X-tacy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a mecca for music for many years in Louisville: Ear X-tacy. The independent record store opened in 1985, and for years, its massive iconic sign caught the eyes on Bardstown Road. The music store had loads of records, attracting people near and far. They...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guide to the 2022 Kentucky State Fair: Tickets, hours, attractions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Brace yourself for fried foods, carnival rides and live music! The Kentucky State Fair returns to Louisville this August. Here's everything you need to know. Tickets. Advanced admission tickets are available online for $10, advanced tickets come with parking. However, you can also pay for a...
leoweekly.com
29 Delicious Breakfast, Brunch And Donut Spots Around Louisville
Louisville is a foodie city, and that extends to the realm of breakfast, brunch and donuts. We may have missed a few spots that have a breakfast burrito on the menu, but this list is focused on places that specialize in breakfast, donuts or reliably offer a Sunday brunch buffet.
These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]
I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
WHAS 11
Bizarre blue water in New Albany due to chemical spill
Fall Run Creek in New Albany, Ind. was bright blue allegedly due to a chemical spill. Floyd County Emergency Management says no aquatic life was harmed by the spill.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wave 3
‘It hurts a lot’: Nonprofit works to restore abandoned graveyard for families
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -Eastern Cemetery on Baxter Avenue was abandoned decades ago. A local nonprofit called Friends of Eastern Cemetery works to make sure no family is forgotten. Founder Andy Harpole said he started the nonprofit in 2013. “The reason we do it is because all of the people here...
WLKY.com
Inaugural Fox Fest brings music, food for 12 hours benefitting Louisville restaurant workers in need
SAINT MATTHEWS, Ky. — An event happening in St. Matthews on Saturday is partnering with an organization that helps out restaurant workers in need. The first ever Fox Fest starts at 2 p.m. on Saturday and will go all the way to 2 a.m. A portion of sales from...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why is there no limit to how long trains can block roadways?
Your Money: Churchill Downs sells asset, U.S. cannabis market, Tomato crop, Cost of inflation. A new calculation shows how much inflation is costing the average American. Also, Churchill Downs is selling off some assets. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report. ‘It...
Wave 3
JCPS confirms first gun found on school campus in 2022-23 school year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It took less than one week into the new school year for Jefferson County Public Schools to see its first gun brought to school, WAVE News Troubleshooters have learned. The gun was reported at Pleasure Ridge High School on Monday, according to a letter provided to...
Wave 3
Andrea Knabel’s family walk same route, same time as the day she went missing
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Andrea Knabel is walking the same route at the same time as she did the day she went missing. Knabel was last seen in Audubon Park on August 13 of 2019. Andrea Knabel’s family was able to trace where and when she last...
WLKY.com
New nonprofit in Oldham County hopes to help local vets, children in need
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — There's a new nonprofit in Oldham County dedicated to helping veterans and children in need. It's called 'Be like Griff', named after Daniel Griffith, a 39-year-old Crestwood army veteran who was killed in a car accident on I-71 in December 2021. Investigators determined that traffic...
Anyone know what happened to the pearl lady in St Matthews Mall?
I hope she’s doing ok. I have been buying stuff from her for years. Does anyone know? Did she just move locations?from DjPersh. You could always ask the mall. They might know as well since she was a tenant.
What happens to a dog if they bite someone in Louisville?
What happens to a dog, here in Louisville, if they bite someone in their own home? Are they killed? Anyone with experience in this?from HeartForFur. OP, I (unfortunately) have experience with this. My dog bit someone at a boarding facility while I was out of town. They reported it to the health department and gave them my contact info. I received a letter in the mail stating they were aware of a dog bite and that I would be contacted in the coming days. The letter gave instructions to keep my dog at home in quarantine. Contrary to what others are posting, no one came to get my dog from me. You can keep the dog in quarantine at your own house. I got a call not long after that from someone at the health department reminding me to keep my dog at home and asking for proof of vaccinations. I gave them my vet's name and contact info and they contacted my vet directly to get shot records. They then scheduled a time to come to my house at the end of the quarantine period to look at my dog and ensure it wasn't showing signs of rabies (literally just had to lay eyes on my dog, didn't have to physically touch him. I just met them outside with my dog on a leash). This was the first time this has happened so I don't know the protocol if there are subsequent bites but this was my experience. I haven't heard anything from the health department since. I did pay the urgent care bill for the employee that got bit, as she required stitches and I felt horrible. Edited to add: If the person is bit in your own home but does not report it, nothing should come of it. If they do, it will likely be similar to above.
Comments / 0