Louisville, KY

Community organizers in Louisville work to save homes in the Meriwether neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A group of Louisville residents is trying to save a block of homes in the Meriwether neighborhood from being demolished this month. A majority of the homes on Lawton Court have been purchased by nearby engineering and manufacturing company, CEPEDA. Recently, the company has made plans with the city to have nearly ten of the homes torn down.
Flashback: Remembering iconic Louisville record store Ear X-tacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It was a mecca for music for many years in Louisville: Ear X-tacy. The independent record store opened in 1985, and for years, its massive iconic sign caught the eyes on Bardstown Road. The music store had loads of records, attracting people near and far. They...
29 Delicious Breakfast, Brunch And Donut Spots Around Louisville

Louisville is a foodie city, and that extends to the realm of breakfast, brunch and donuts. We may have missed a few spots that have a breakfast burrito on the menu, but this list is focused on places that specialize in breakfast, donuts or reliably offer a Sunday brunch buffet.
These 11 Kentucky Glamping Sites Are Fall-Ready…Just Like You, Right? [PICS]

I haven't camped a whole lot in my lifetime, but I've enjoyed it every single time. There's nothing like cutting yourself off from the world and vegging out. Whether it was in a cabin in a ravine in southwestern New Mexico or on a large plot of land in Grayson County that had to be "bush-hogged" before we could use it, it's an amazing time. (Seriously, at the Grayson County site, NONE of us could get a phone signal. I guess that's what disconnecting and decompressing is all about.)
Ask WAVE: Why is there no limit to how long trains can block roadways?

Your Money: Churchill Downs sells asset, U.S. cannabis market, Tomato crop, Cost of inflation. A new calculation shows how much inflation is costing the average American. Also, Churchill Downs is selling off some assets. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report. ‘It...
What happens to a dog if they bite someone in Louisville?

What happens to a dog, here in Louisville, if they bite someone in their own home? Are they killed? Anyone with experience in this?from HeartForFur. OP, I (unfortunately) have experience with this. My dog bit someone at a boarding facility while I was out of town. They reported it to the health department and gave them my contact info. I received a letter in the mail stating they were aware of a dog bite and that I would be contacted in the coming days. The letter gave instructions to keep my dog at home in quarantine. Contrary to what others are posting, no one came to get my dog from me. You can keep the dog in quarantine at your own house. I got a call not long after that from someone at the health department reminding me to keep my dog at home and asking for proof of vaccinations. I gave them my vet's name and contact info and they contacted my vet directly to get shot records. They then scheduled a time to come to my house at the end of the quarantine period to look at my dog and ensure it wasn't showing signs of rabies (literally just had to lay eyes on my dog, didn't have to physically touch him. I just met them outside with my dog on a leash). This was the first time this has happened so I don't know the protocol if there are subsequent bites but this was my experience. I haven't heard anything from the health department since. I did pay the urgent care bill for the employee that got bit, as she required stitches and I felt horrible. Edited to add: If the person is bit in your own home but does not report it, nothing should come of it. If they do, it will likely be similar to above.
