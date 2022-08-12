Steelers defense looking to rebound from 'completely unacceptable' 2021 NFL season

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

On paper, the 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers have a dominant pass rush that should intimidate offensive lines and quarterbacks throughout the NFL this fall. All-Pro edge-rusher and reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, the best in the business at his position, leads that unit and could set multiple league records and even earn Most Valuable Player votes when all is said and done for the upcoming season.

However, Pittsburgh's defense as a whole largely disappointed during the 2021 campaign even though the Steelers sneaked into the playoffs. "The Steelers' defense struggled last season, ranking outside of the top 20 in scoring and total yards allowed after finishing third in each category in 2020," three-time Super Bowl champion and current NFL Network personality Willie McGinest recently pointed out. Per Jim Trotter of the league's website, the Steelers allowed six running backs to rush for at least 100 yards in 2021.

"When you look at the tape and see how many 100-yard rushers we allowed last season, it's completely unacceptable," Watt remarked about that reality for a Trotter piece published ahead of the weekend. "If you want to be successful in this defense, you have to be known for stopping the run. You can't have teams running the ball in the end zone on you."

The hope is that acquiring individuals such as former Miami Dolphins head coach and current senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach Brian Flores and also defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi can help Pittsburgh's defense right the figurative ship.

"When you come to the Pittsburgh Steelers, you're known for your defense," All-Pro defensive tackle Cameron Heyward added for the article. "That wasn't the case last year, so going forward it's put up or shut up. If we're going to win these games, it's got to come down to us. But that comes with the standard we are charged with upholding. It's not pressure. It's what's expected."

The Steelers remain on track to start free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback for at least the Week 1 matchup at the Cincinnati Bengals. As harsh as it is to say, Pittsburgh may need its defense to play at an elite level to return to the postseason this January.