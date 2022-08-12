Read full article on original website
Related
nwestiowa.com
Man jailed for OWI in Inwood after report
INWOOD—A 22-year-old Hartford, SD, man was arrested about 3:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, in Inwood on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and no valid driver’s license. The arrest of Hunter-Payne Jerred Tennant stemmed from a report from...
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Falls man jailed for OWI after crash
ROCK RAPIDS—A 53-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man was arrested about 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, near Rock Rapids on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Scott Alan Zomer stemmed from the investigation of a one-vehicle accident in which...
nwestiowa.com
Two arrested following search in Melvin
MELVIN—Two Melvin residents were arrested about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, on Osceola County warrants for unlawfully manufacturing, delivering or possessing with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance — marijuana first-offense possession of a controlled substance — marijuana; first-offense prohibited act — prescription drug violation; possession of a controlled substance; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
nwestiowa.com
Two Hawarden teens arrested on warrants
HAWARDEN—Two Hawarden teenagers were arrested Monday, Aug. 8, on Sioux County warrants for keeping premises or vehicle for the purposes of using, possessing, selling or keeping controlled substances. The arrests of 19-year-old Jenisa Marie Oltrogge and 18-year-old Madison Renne Hardin stemmed from a search warrant executed about 10 p.m....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kmaland.com
Le Mars man arrested on multiple charges
(Bedford) -- A Le Mars man was arrested on multiple charges in Bedford Sunday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 200 block of Orchard Street in Bedford for an unknown man who was covered in blood at a resident's back door. Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office says deputies spoke with the individual, later identified as 66-year-old Tony Bernal, who gave a report that his car was stolen. After an investigation, authorities say Bernal was arrested and charged with second degree burglary, false reports to a public entity, and public intoxication. During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office says Bernal also spit in a drink in a deputy's vehicle. Authorities say additional charges are still pending.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon couple jailed after altercations
SHELDON—A Sheldon couple was arrested on separate charges following incidents Friday, Aug. 5. The arrests of 39-year-old Juan Sebastian Esquibel and his wife, 34-year-old Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews, initially stemmed from an altercation at their residence at 911 Fourth St. about 5 p.m. that day, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
siouxlandnews.com
Rollover accident at Floyd Boulevard exit of I-29
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Police were on the scene of a rollover accident at the Floyd Avenue exit intersection of I-29 on Sunday, Aug. 14th. The accident happened just shortly before 5:00 p.m. Sunday. The exit ramp is backed up as first responders work to clear the scene.
nwestiowa.com
Akron woman arrested for striking another
HAWARDEN—A 33-year-old Akron woman was arrested Saturday, Aug. 6, on a charge of assault causing bodily injury or mental illness. The arrest of Cherokee Sioux Blaine stemmed from her allegedly entering a Hawarden residence and striking another woman in the face about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, according to the Hawarden Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Faces Felony Charges After Allegedly Threatening His Neighbor
Orange City, Iowa — A Rock Valley man is in jail in Orange City after allegedly threatening his neighbor with a weapon on Sunday night. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s office, 37-year-old Kurtis Lee De Groot of Rock Valley is accused of sending a text message to his neighbor, threatening to discharge a weapon into his neighbor’s window. It says he knew that the neighbor and family were in the house at the time. The report says that before the text message was sent, the neighbor heard a sound that he believed was a gunshot. A spent casing was found in De Groot’s backyard, says the officer. It also alleges that DeGroot’s wife found a handgun on DeGroot’s pickup in the garage. While clearing the weapon for officer safety, the Rock Valley Police Officer who responded found the magazine to be one round from being fully loaded.
News Channel Nebraska
Sheriff: Two suspects arrested during attempted theft
MADISON, Neb. -- Two people were arrested late Saturday night after they were reportedly caught in the act of an attempted theft. Around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of suspicious activity at a salvage yard off Highway 32 about six miles east of Madison.
KELOLAND TV
Fatal motorcycle crash; Turner Co. Fair; new football fields
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 15. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating a deadly weekend crash in southwest Sioux Falls. Meanwhile, South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash...
nwestiowa.com
Rock Rapids man jailed on assault charges
ROCK RAPIDS—A Rock Rapids man was arrested Friday, Aug. 5, on two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. The arrest of Joshua Patrick Faron stemmed from two incidents about 6:45 p.m. in Rock Rapids, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Faron allegedly displayed a handgun...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KEYC
One person killed in overnight fire in Albert Lea
ALBERT LEA Minn. (KTTC) – One person is dead after an early morning fire in Albert Lea. It happened Saturday at 2:15 a.m., in the 1700 block of Eberhardt Street in Albert Lea. Once Albert Lea Fire and Rescue arrived on scene, a neighbor informed crews that someone may...
Traffic on I-29 resumes following semi crash
Traffic on Interstate 29 have been partially blocked due to a crash Monday afternoon.
iheart.com
One Dead in Winneshiek County Motorcycle Crash
(Decorah, IA) -- The Winneshiek County Sheriff's Office says a Nashua man is dead after a motorcycle crash. Investigators say the crash happened around 8am Wednesday. The Sheriff's Office says a call came in from someone who had some across crash along Old Stage Road near Winnmakee Road. When first responders arrived, they found 26 year-old Cole Diesburg at the scene, where we was pronounced dead.
KIMT
Sentencing set over death of North Iowa bicyclist
MASON CITY, Iowa – A sentencing date has now been set over the death of a Mason City bicyclist. Cody William Skiye, 29 of Mason City, will be sentenced on September 26 after taking a plea deal over the death of James Powell. Court documents state Skiye had a blood alcohol content of .222 when he was driving the pickup truck that hit Powell on June 5, 2021.
siouxcountyradio.com
Two people hospitalized following Wednesday accident
Two people were taken to hospitals after an accident Wednesday morning about 3 miles northeast of Sioux Center. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, about 7:40 a.m., 75-year-old Jacob Oolman of Orange City was driving a 1999 Chevrolet Blazer westbound on 370th Street, 72-year-old William Kooiker of Orange City was driving a 2013 Ford F-350 eastbound on 370th street. Kooiker attempted to turn left onto a farm driveway and the two struck.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea house fire leaves one man dead
(ABC 6 News) - The Albert Lea Fire Department and the Albert Lea Police Department responded to a call about a house fire around 2:15am Saturday at 1712 Eberhardt St. When they arrived they were informed by a neighbor that there could still be a person in the house. Upon the search of fire crews they found one person, who was transported by ambulance to the Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, where they eventually died.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal motorcycle accident closes down southwest Sioux Falls intersection
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The area of West 85th Street and South Hughes Avenue was closed briefly on Saturday night as authorities investigated a fatal crash in the area. Crews were called to the intersection near 85th and Louise around 5:45 Saturday evening for reports of an...
Police: Man fatally shot by officers was holding pellet gun
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — Police in Waterloo say a man who was shot and killed by officers over the weekend was holding a pellet gun designed to look like a real pistol. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation reports that 32-year-old Michael Ahrens died at an Iowa City hospital after being shot by police Saturday afternoon. Investigators say the incident began when Waterloo police responded to reports of a man waving a gun around at an ice cream shop and encountered Ahrens walking along a road. Police say the man, later identified as Ahrens, refused orders to drop the gun and was shot with a bean bag round to try to subdue him. Police say he then pointed the gun at officers, who shot him.
Comments / 0