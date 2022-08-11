Read full article on original website
radio7media.com
Subject Arrested for Stabbing in Florence
ON TUESDAY, AT APPROXIMATELY 7:50 PM, OFFICERS WITH THE FLORENCE POLCIE DEPARTMENT RESPONDED TO NORTH ALABAMA MEDICAL CENTER TO A REPORT OF A MALE SUBJECT WHO HAD BEEN STABBED. OFFICERS DETERMINED THE INCIDENT TOOK PLACE AT 408 VIRGINIA AVE IN FLORENCE AND SET UP A CRIME SCENE. FOLLOWING AN INVESTIGATION, DETECTIVES WERE ABLE TO DETERMINE THAT TWO SUBJECTS STOPPED BY THE ADDRESS AND A VERBAL ALTERCATION BROKE OUT BETWEEN TWO FEMALES. TWO MALES THEN GOT INTO A PHYSICAL FIGHT, AND THE MALE WHO RESIDES AT THE RESIDENCE WAS STABBED TWICE, ONCE IN THE BACK AND ONCE IN THE SIDE. THE MALE WHO STABBED THE OTHER MALE WAS IDENTIFIED AS 24-YEAR-OLD, ZACHERY WAYNE MALONE, WHO IS HOMELESS IN THE SHOALS AREA. MALE HAD LEFT THE SCENE BEFORE THE OFFICERS’ ARRIVAL. ON THURSDAY MORNING, OFFICERS LOCATED MALONE WHO IS CHARGED WITH ASSAULT 1ST DEGREE. SEVERAL UNRELATED WARRANTS WERE ALSO SERVED. HE WAS BOOKED INTO THE LAUDERDALE COUNTY DETENTION CENTER ON A $34,000 BOND. THE VICTIM IS LISTED IN STABLE CONDITION.
radio7media.com
Drug Arrest in Muscle Shoals
ON THURSDAY, THE MUSCLE SHOALS POLICE DEPARTMENT ALONG WITH THE COLBERT COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE ENDED A LENGTHY DRUG INVESTIGATION AFTER THE EXECUTION OF A SEARCH WARRANT AT 301 KIMBERLY AVENUE IN MUSCLE SHOALS. GARY BRANDON HARBIN, 42 OF MUSCLE SHOALS WAS FOUND TO BE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE, COCAINE, FENTANYL AND MARIJUANA. DUE TO THE NUMBER OF DRUGS FOUND, HARBIN IS CHARGED WITH TRAFFICKING IN METHAMPHETAMINE, TRAFFICKING IN FENTANYL, UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF COCAINE, AND UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA 1ST DEGREE. AGENTS AND OFFICERS LOCATED OVER 8 OUNCES OF METHAMPHETAMINE AND 180 FENTANYL PILLS. HARBIN WAS TRANSPORTED TO THE COLBERT COUNTY JAIL AND BOOKED WITHOUT INCIDENT PENDING BOND.
WBBJ
Additional information on the Decatur County Fair
The Decatur County Fair will take place August 15-20. The fair will be located at 1925 U.S. 641 in Parsons. For additional information on events at the Decatur County Fair, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/decaturcountyfair2022.
Man wanted in connection with Lincoln County shooting turns himself in
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office confirms a man wanted in connection with a Tuesday night shooting that left two children and a woman injured is in custody.
WSMV
radio7media.com
Homicide Investigation Underway in Colbert County
A HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION IS UNDERWAY IN COLBERT COUNTY AFTER A WOMAN’S BODY WAS DISCOVERED THURSDAY MORNING COVERED IN BLOOD. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE NOTIFIED AROUND 11:30 TO A REPORT THAT SOMEONE HAD BEEN KILLED AT A RESIDENCE ON MONROE DRIVE. JENNIFER PARRISH, 33, OF FLORENCE, WAS FOUND STABBED MULTIPLE TIMES AT THE PROPERTY THAT WAS ALLEGEDLY HER BOYFRIEND’S RESIDENCE. THE BOYFRIEND IDENTIFIED AS MARLAN PHILLIPS, 32, WAS NOT LOCATED NOR WAS THE WEAPON. DESHLER HIGH SCHOOL AND MIDDLE SCHOOL, HELEN KELLER HOSPITAL AND THE COLBERT COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT WERE PLACED ON SOFT LOCKDOWN AND WERE TAKEN OFF AROUND 1:45 PM. A PERSON OF INTEREST WAS APPREHENDED AROUND 2:25 PM. THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE TUSCUMBIA POLICE DEPARTMENT.
radio7media.com
THP Checkpoints
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SATURDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTY: MAURY COUNTY ON STATE HIGHWAY 7 POINT ONE MILES SOUTH OF KNOB CREEK ROAD. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
williamsonherald.com
Franklin Police Department issues text scam warning
The Franklin Police Department issued a warning Thursday after the Federal Trade Commission said there had been an increase in reports of people receiving text message scams. Most of these text messages appear to come from well-known companies, the FPD said. They may offer a reward, a warning of fraud or information about a delivery. The messages differ, but ultimately, they all want the same thing: private information and money.
radio7media.com
Wayne County Waives Disposal Fee on Saturday
ON SATURDAY FROM 8 TO 5 THERE WILL BE NO DISPOSAL FEE ON RESIDENTAL FURNITURE AND LIGHT WEIGHT CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL AT THE WAYNE COUNTY SOLID WASTE FACITY LOCATED AT 412 HOG CREEK ROAD IN WAYNESBORO. THIS IS FOR WAYNE COUNTY RESIDENTS ONLY. FEE WILL APPLY TO BUSINESSES AND TIRES.
radio7media.com
Downtown Lawrenceburg Announces Spook Around Downtown
DOWNTOWN LAWRENCEBURG IS SEEKING COMMUNITY GROUPS, CHURCHES AND SCHOOLS TO HELP MAKE THIS YEAR’S SPOOK AROUND DOWNTOWN THE BEST SPOOK YET. THE EVENT WILL BE HELD ON OCTOBER 22ND AND IS A GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR INTERACTION WITH THE COMMUNITY. FOR MORE INFORMATION CHECK OUT THEIR FACEBOOK PAGE AT DOWNTOWN LAWRENCEBURG TN.
WAFF
Taylor Haynes body found in Trinity, old co-worker speaks in rememberance
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people have been detained while law enforcement investigates a body that was found in Trinity. Deputies detained the people near the designated search area for Taylor Haynes. A missing person report was filed in Decatur for Haynes on July 8. At 1:40 p.m., investigators located...
WAAY-TV
Fentanyl, crystal meth, pot, cocaine found in Muscle Shoals home; 1 arrested
A Muscle Shoals man faces multiple drug-related charges after a search of his home Thursday revealed methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana. Colbert County Sheriff Frank Williamson said his office, the Colbert County Drug Task Force and the Muscle Shoals Police Department executed a search warrant at a home in the 300 block of Kimberly Avenue in Muscle Shoals.
WAAY-TV
Body of missing Morgan County mother found in woods near last known location
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn has confirmed the body found Thursday in Trinity is that of Taylor Haynes, the 25-year-old woman reported missing more than a month ago from Decatur. On Monday, Decatur Police Department turned what was then a missing-persons investigation over to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. Haynes'...
WAAY-TV
Trapped in car after wreck, Ardmore woman seeks out first responders who saved her life
A small gesture of kindness and care can go a long way. One woman turned a moment of horror into gratitude. "I feel like that's everyone's worst nightmare," said Brittany Fant, a resident of Ardmore. Fant on Tuesday was driving down Madison Boulevard, her everyday route home from work. "A...
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg Rotary Club Meeting
JERRY CLAYTON AND JACKSON WHITE GAVE AN INTERESTING PRESENTATION ON THE HOPE BOTANICAL GARDEN AT THE FRIDAY, AUGUST 12, 2022 MEETING OF THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB. HOPE BOTANICAL GARDEN IS A NONPROFIT, 501(C)(3) ORGANIZATION THAT WAS ESTABLISHED ON JUNE 7, 2017. THE GARDEN CURRENTLY OWNS AND OPERATES FOUR ACRES OF LAND IN LAWRENCE COUNTY TENNESSEE, JUST OFF US HWY. 43 IN LEOMA. THE LAND WAS DONATED TO THE GARDEN AND IS BEING DEVELOPED UNDER THE DIRECTION OF OUR ALL-VOLUNTEER STAFF AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS. THE GARDEN OPENED TO THE PUBLIC IN APRIL 2022. THE PRESENTATION INCLUDED DRONE FOOTAGE OF THE GARDEN WHEN IT WAS FIRST PLANTED IN 2017 AND SIMILAR FOOTAGE OF THE GARDEN AS IT EXISTS TODAY. MR. CLAYTON DISCUSSED FUTURE PLANS FOR THE GARDEN INCLUDING A PERMANENT VISITORS CENTER, GAZEBO, AND ADDITIONAL GARDENS. HE ALSO DISCUSSED AVAILABLE INDIVIDUAL AND FAMILY MEMBERSHIPS AS WELL AS SPONSORSHIP OPPORTUNITIES.
WBBJ
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
Judds ask court to seal report of death investigation
The family of country singer Naomi Judd filed a court petition Friday to seal police reports and recordings made during the investigation into her death.
WAFF
This dental clinic offers free service for people in need
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Many of us go to the dentist twice a year without thinking twice about it. To some people though, dental care is a luxury. That’s why the Community Free Dental Clinic in Huntsville is working to treat people for free who otherwise might not be able to afford it.
