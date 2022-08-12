Read full article on original website
Effective: 2022-08-15 10:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-15 12:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay away or be swept away! The banks of creeks and washes are unstable and unsafe during any flooding event. Low water crossings will become dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Coconino The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Coconino County in north central Arizona near Tuba City * Until noon MST. * At 1044 AM MST, the public reported elevated flow along the Moenkopi Wash. Automated guage reports indicate that the water is beginning to subside, however flooding remains a threat. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain upstream. SOURCE...Public reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Moenkopi. This includes the following highways State Route 264 between mile markers 323 and 325. This includes the following creeks, washes and rivers Hamblin Wash and Moenkopi Wash. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monsoon storms started early in the afternoon for the Arizona High Country, and triggered flash flood warnings in the Flagstaff area. And the storm system moved into the Valley later in the afternoon. Here's a recap of the weather activity from the weekend. This is a...
Here is your Monsoon Forecast for Monday, August 15th provided by the US National Weather Service, Flagstaff, Arizona. Expect thunderstorms to begin development today around early afternoon in the Flagstaff and Mogollon Rim, and Yavapai County areas. In the evening storms will largely be focused in the Four Corners and Navajo and Hopi Reservations areas. As always, be aware of flash flood warnings and heavy rain. Do not cross flooded roadways and stay clear of washes, riverbeds, and flood plain areas.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Storms are developing across the state. A Flood Watch is in effect through 11 p.m. for a large portion of the state, including Flagstaff, the Grand Canyon, Phoenix, Lake Havasu and Kingman. We are already seeing flooding occurring in Flagstaff and other areas like Prescott. The storms that develop this evening could produce strong, damaging winds, heavy rain and possibly small hail.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - In Northern Arizona, first responders went above and beyond their job to comfort a 6-year-old boy after both his parents and brother were killed in a car crash west of Flagstaff. The crash happened on July 26, and volunteers with the Kaibab Estates West Volunteer Fire Department...
Wearing all black, a picture of Jamie Lynette Yazzie on her shirt the only color in her outfit, Marilene James, stepped up to the podium inside a packed federal courtroom in Flagstaff to give a victim statement on behalf of her niece’s family. “Tre James didn’t give my daughter a chance to enjoy life with […] The post ‘It’s starting our healing process’: Navajo family of murdered woman seeks justice appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
JLL Capital Markets announced that it has arranged $49.45 million in construction financing for the development of Flagstaff Elkwood, a to-be-built, 224-unit multihousing community, along with 6,000 square feet of retail space, in Flagstaff, Arizona. JLL worked on behalf of the borrower/developer, Wexford Developments, to secure the 65 percent LTC...
