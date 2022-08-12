No-Cost, Low-Cost Contraception Options Available at Title X-Funded Clinics Statewide

Arizona News – A range of contraception options are available at low cost or no cost at Title X-funded health centers across Arizona. Information about birth-control options and health-center locations can be found in English and Spanish at www.SEXfyi.org ®️ , an informational website owned and operated by Arizona Family Health Partnership (AFHP), the state’s designated Title X agency.

Title X is the only federal grant program dedicated solely to providing individuals with comprehensive reproductive healthcare and related preventive health services. AFHP, a private nonprofit organization dedicated to making reproductive healthcare and education available and accessible to all individuals in Arizona, helps coordinate and fund services at more than 50 health centers run by partner agencies in 11 of the state’s 15 counties.

“Two key factors in preventing unintended pregnancies are education and contraception. Our Title-X funded and supported clinics across the state provide both based on medically accurate facts in confidential settings,” said AFHP CEO Bré Thomas. “Following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v Wade, there is a lot of confusion about what contraception options may or may not be available. All options, from IUDs to birth control pills to emergency contraception are available at more than 50 Title X-supported health centers in Arizona.”

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) named the benefits of contraception one of the 10 greatest public health achievements of the 20 th century. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) reports that unintended pregnancy rates are higher in the United States than in most other developed countries.

According to ACOG, “99 percent of U.S. women who have been sexually active report having used some form of contraception, and 87.5% report use of a highly effective reversible method. Universal coverage of contraceptives is cost effective and reduces unintended pregnancy and abortion rates.”

During a typical year in Arizona, more than 30,000 individuals receive Title X services. Confidentiality is ensured and is meant for the uninsured and under-insured people with low incomes and other groups who have been systematically excluded from receiving care.

For more information about the Arizona Family Health Partnership, visit www.arizonafamilyhealth.org .

This post No-Cost, Low-Cost Contraception Options Available at Title X-Funded Clinics Statewide originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .