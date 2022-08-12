ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock calls for haikus for street art project

By Alex Kienlen
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock written-word artists have a chance to demonstrate their skills to the community.

The Downtown Little Rock Partnership and its Public Spaces Committee is calling for submissions for its Haiku Project for temporary display. Entries will be accepted Aug. 1 – 31.

Selected entries will be displayed during the Fall in the Little Rock event on up to 10 temporary outdoor signs. Haiku, along with other art, will be displayed throughout the downtown and South on Main area.

Submissions may be made online and are open to the public. Each person may make up to three entries.

Haiku is a short-form three-line poem which originated in Japan. The tradition includes a five-seven-five syllable structure across the three lines, and reference to a season, in this case fall.

