Little Rock calls for haikus for street art project
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock written-word artists have a chance to demonstrate their skills to the community.
The Downtown Little Rock Partnership and its Public Spaces Committee is calling for submissions for its Haiku Project for temporary display. Entries will be accepted Aug. 1 – 31.LR Partnership hosts Main Street Food Truck Festival this September
Selected entries will be displayed during the Fall in the Little Rock event on up to 10 temporary outdoor signs. Haiku, along with other art, will be displayed throughout the downtown and South on Main area.
Submissions may be made online and are open to the public. Each person may make up to three entries.Midnight Basketball gives young adults a fun, safe and violent free space
Haiku is a short-form three-line poem which originated in Japan. The tradition includes a five-seven-five syllable structure across the three lines, and reference to a season, in this case fall.
