ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

Get ready to visit Asia at NC Zoo

By Dolan Reynolds
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vP1q4_0hF8Dp5i00

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Get ready to visit Asia at the North Carolina Zoo.

The NC Zoo will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Asia continent on Wed., Aug. 17, according to a zoo spokesperson.

Don’t miss the latest breaking news with push alerts on the FOX8 mobile app.

In November, the N.C. legislature approved $75 million over the next two years to begin construction of the 10-acre Asia continent.

It’s expected to open in 2026 and will feature animals, including tigers and Komodo dragons.

This marks the first major expansion for the zoo since opening the North America continent in 1994.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 3

Daphne Raquel
2d ago

I hope it works.. I've heard nothing but bad reviews for a few years now. One lady said she took her family, spent around $200 & all they did was walk around and be hot 🙅🏾‍♀️ barely any animals to see.. 🤷🏾‍♀️ guess we'll wait 4yrs & see what happens.. The dragon caught my interest so..

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in North Carolina

What is the first food that comes to mind when you think about comfort food? If the answer is a juicy burger and some nice and crispy fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what we are focusing on today - four absolutely amazing burger spots in North Carolina that you should absolutely visit whenever you are craving a good burger. If you have never been to any of these places, I highly recommend you add them to your list because their food is absolutely delicious.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

NC Zoo remembers Reilly this World Lion Day

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — This week, zoos around the world celebrated World Lion Day. It was certainly bittersweet for the North Carolina Zoo. They recently lost their male lion, Reilly, who was the oldest of his kind in any zoo in North America. He passed away earlier in the month after a long battle with […]
ASHEBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheboro, NC
State
North Carolina State
Asheboro, NC
Lifestyle
Asheboro, NC
Sports
FOX8 News

North Carolina, Guilford County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration ended

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Guilford County has ended the emergency declaration for COVID-19. On Monday, Skip Alston announced that Guilford County is terminating the local emergency declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. The ending of this local order coincides with the end of North Carolina’s state-wide emergency declaration, which was declared 29 months ago. Governor […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man wins $110,000 off $1 ticket

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Eric Newton, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $110,000 jackpot in the July 28 drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Newton bought his winning Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery’s website. He arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#The Zoo#Legislature#Asia#North Carolina Zoo#The Nc Zoo#Nexstar Media Inc#Wghp
FOX8 News

New Greensboro Dollar General opens

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new Dollar General opened in Greensboro on Monday, according to a statement released by the company. The store is located at 5904 N. Church St. To commemorate the opening of the new Greensboro Dollar General, the company plans to donate 100 new books to a nearby elementary school for students […]
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX8 News

Historic Winston-Salem home destroyed in massive fire

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A historic house in Winston-Salem was reduced to rubble after a massive fire. Winston-Salem firefighters were called out to a fire at a two-story house on North Patterson Avenue early Sunday morning.   The house was in the midst of renovations to be transitional housing for primarily foster children aging out of the system, […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
macaronikid.com

3 MUST-DO events this Weekend in Winston-Salem, NC

Every Thursday, Macaroni KID Winston-Salem shares three things to do with your kids in Winston-Salem, NC over the weekend. Sometimes we throw in an event that allows Mom and Dad a date night too!. Here are Macaroni KID Winston-Salem's picks for the three MUST DO things to do in Winston-Salem...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL News

11 Things to do with your kids this weekend in NC (Aug. 12-14)

Raleigh, N.C. — Lots of fun ideas for families this weekend!. Skywatching: Perseid Meteor Shower at Dix Park - Volunteers from the Morehead Planetarium and Science Center and Raleigh Astronomy Club will be hosting this event from 9 to 11 p.m. Friday night. The Triangle Sax Ensemble will be providing music. Look through telescope, at the eclipse and other objects in the sky. Bring a blanket or chairs so you can relax under the stars. This is an informal session, so you can arrive and leave any time during the program.
RALEIGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

2 the rescue: Meet Sand

Meet Sand, she's a one-and-a-half-year-old terrier mix. Our friends at Guilford County Animal Services say she's sweet, cuddly, and loves to play. Sand has demodex. It is curable with treatment, and her hair will grow back. Sand is heartworm negative. If Sand sounds like the friend you'd like to bring...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
55K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy