Get ready to visit Asia at NC Zoo

ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Get ready to visit Asia at the North Carolina Zoo.

The NC Zoo will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Asia continent on Wed., Aug. 17, according to a zoo spokesperson.

In November, the N.C. legislature approved $75 million over the next two years to begin construction of the 10-acre Asia continent.

It’s expected to open in 2026 and will feature animals, including tigers and Komodo dragons.

This marks the first major expansion for the zoo since opening the North America continent in 1994.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.