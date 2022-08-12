ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaPlace man accused of stealing 10K in equipment from Paulina business

By Trinity Velazquez
WGNO
WGNO
 3 days ago

PAULINA, La. (BRPROUD) — The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office (SJPSO) arrested a LaPlace man after he allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of tools and equipment from a local business.

SJPSO detectives arrived at a business under construction in Paulina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday and discovered equipment was stolen. Detectives identified an older white Ford F-150 pulling a trailer as the suspected vehicle and conducted a traffic stop Thursday morning.

The driver, 40-year-old Sean Gautreaux, was brought in for questioning. The sheriff’s office says that the stolen property was recovered and Gautreaux was arrested for simple burglary.

