Personal Finance

Motley Fool

Hate Paying Taxes? Then Max Out This Account

Here's a great way to pay the IRS less. Saving money in the right accounts can leave you with a lower tax bill at the end of the year. A health savings account is not only loaded with tax breaks, but helpful for workers of all ages. If you qualify...
INCOME TAX
Retirement Daily

Planning for Social Security in Your 60s

The Social Security Trustees recently released the 2022 report on the program’s state of affairs. As somewhat of a surprise, this year’s projected “bankruptcy” date improved by one year. Based on 2021 actual payroll tax inflows vs. outflows, we can expect the Reserve account to run dry in 2034 instead of 2033.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Entrepreneur

12 Tips for Making Your Retirement Savings Last

It's an interesting time to think about retirement with so much uncertainty in the world. At the same time, planning for the future is essential. If you don't already have a savings plan, now is the perfect time to start thinking about how you'll support yourself and your family during your golden years.
PERSONAL FINANCE
TheStreet

Beware of This Retirement Tax Trap

Would you like to pay less in taxes this year? is a trick question. A pertinent answer is another question: will it cause me to pay more in taxes later? If not, duly paying less in taxes is a no-brainer. But when paying less in taxes now is merely tax-deferral, the decision can be brain-racking. It involves comparing the tax reduction received now and the taxes expected to be paid later. We’d rather not pay more later than we save now. So, before kicking the tax can down the road, it’s wise to look ahead.
INCOME TAX
Retirement Daily

How to Achieve Your Retirement Plan

Retiring is a stressful time no matter how equity markets are performing. It is normal to be nervous and have doubt creep in, and now throw those emotions on top of the current environment we are in. Headlines are constantly reminding us about the bear market and how things will only get worse, but the truth of the matter is no one really knows what will happen in the future.
PERSONAL FINANCE
travelawaits.com

5 Tax Strategies For Retirement That Might Surprise You

Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. It’s not just how much you save or even when you start saving. While death and taxes are certain, with careful planning you can have some influence on the latter — including when, how, and how much you pay. Here are some tax strategies you may not be familiar with that you can use to your advantage in retirement. Since “the best defense is a strong offense,” all of these require planning now so you can reap benefits down the road.
INCOME TAX
Next Avenue

6 Reasons to Rethink Early Retirement

People who have tried it advise others to think about how they will fill their days and not empty their savings. Robert Johnson, a professor of finance at Creighton University's Heider College of Business, retired from a career in financial education in 2018 but recognized that he wasn't comfortable spending his retirement years as if he were on perpetual vacation.
ECONOMY

