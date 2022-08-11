Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Hate Paying Taxes? Then Max Out This Account
Here's a great way to pay the IRS less. Saving money in the right accounts can leave you with a lower tax bill at the end of the year. A health savings account is not only loaded with tax breaks, but helpful for workers of all ages. If you qualify...
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
Why Retirees are Returning to Work — It’s Not for the Paycheck
There might be a Great Resignation going on in some parts of the American workforce, but other parts are witnessing a Great Unretirement. A recent report from the AARP, citing data from the Indeed...
Ways You Can Lose Your Social Security Benefits
Social Security serves mostly older retirees, but also the disabled through Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI). The Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program gives extra help to the most...
8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret
Many people reach their peak net worth right when they retire. This also happens to coincide with the feeling that it's time to spend some of that net worth after working so hard to accumulate it over...
Motley Fool
Will Your Social Security Benefit Increase at Your Full Retirement Age?
The federal government assigns everyone a full retirement age (FRA) based on their birth year. You must wait until this age to claim if you want the full monthly benefit you've earned based on your work history. Some people's checks get a boost at their FRA, but others don't. You’re...
Planning for Social Security in Your 60s
The Social Security Trustees recently released the 2022 report on the program’s state of affairs. As somewhat of a surprise, this year’s projected “bankruptcy” date improved by one year. Based on 2021 actual payroll tax inflows vs. outflows, we can expect the Reserve account to run dry in 2034 instead of 2033.
12 Tips for Making Your Retirement Savings Last
It's an interesting time to think about retirement with so much uncertainty in the world. At the same time, planning for the future is essential. If you don't already have a savings plan, now is the perfect time to start thinking about how you'll support yourself and your family during your golden years.
Beware of This Retirement Tax Trap
Would you like to pay less in taxes this year? is a trick question. A pertinent answer is another question: will it cause me to pay more in taxes later? If not, duly paying less in taxes is a no-brainer. But when paying less in taxes now is merely tax-deferral, the decision can be brain-racking. It involves comparing the tax reduction received now and the taxes expected to be paid later. We’d rather not pay more later than we save now. So, before kicking the tax can down the road, it’s wise to look ahead.
7 Things To Know About Social Security and Retirement for 2022
Given that a recent GOBankingRates survey found that 23% of Americans have nothing saved for retirement, it's clear that many will be relying on Social Security to fund their golden years. And even if...
3 Mistakes You Might Make When Opening a Brokerage Account
Steer clear of these at all costs.
How to Achieve Your Retirement Plan
Retiring is a stressful time no matter how equity markets are performing. It is normal to be nervous and have doubt creep in, and now throw those emotions on top of the current environment we are in. Headlines are constantly reminding us about the bear market and how things will only get worse, but the truth of the matter is no one really knows what will happen in the future.
Social Security Alternatives That Will Provide Income in Retirement
Social Security has long been the backbone of American retirement, and many working Americans look forward to the day they can sit back and enjoy collecting a Social Security check. But Social...
travelawaits.com
5 Tax Strategies For Retirement That Might Surprise You
Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. It’s not just how much you save or even when you start saving. While death and taxes are certain, with careful planning you can have some influence on the latter — including when, how, and how much you pay. Here are some tax strategies you may not be familiar with that you can use to your advantage in retirement. Since “the best defense is a strong offense,” all of these require planning now so you can reap benefits down the road.
Calculating Your Retirement: What’s the Least Amount of Money You Need?
You know you're supposed to save for life beyond your earning years, but how much? What's the least amount you need to retire and what's the plan to get there? If you can't rattle off the answers to...
Retirement Planning Tips for the Self-Employed
For the self-employed, retirement planning can be a bit more complicated than for the rest of the population. They don’t have the benefit of an employer-sponsored plan and an HR...
Next Avenue
6 Reasons to Rethink Early Retirement
People who have tried it advise others to think about how they will fill their days and not empty their savings. Robert Johnson, a professor of finance at Creighton University's Heider College of Business, retired from a career in financial education in 2018 but recognized that he wasn't comfortable spending his retirement years as if he were on perpetual vacation.
