City plans to add historic chapel to Shawnee Town

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A new addition is coming to an area attraction.

The City of Shawnee opened the bidding process for architectural services. The company that wins the bid will be in charge of building a chapel at Shawnee Town 1929 .

The chapel is expected to resemble or replicate a gothic-style chapel that is currently located at the Pioneer Cemetery near 75th Street and Antoich.

Historic stained glass windows from St. Joseph and pews from other area churches will be incorporated into the design. The finished chapel is expected to be large enough to seat about 50 people.

According to the city’s bid request, groups will be able to rent the chapel for weddings and other needs.

Shawnee Town 1929 is an open-air museum recreated to resemble a 1929 farm town.

Additional information about plans for the chapel project are available through the City of Shawnee .

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.