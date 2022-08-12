ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawnee, KS

City plans to add historic chapel to Shawnee Town

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0def2F_0hF8DZAC00

SHAWNEE, Kan. — A new addition is coming to an area attraction.

The City of Shawnee opened the bidding process for architectural services. The company that wins the bid will be in charge of building a chapel at Shawnee Town 1929 .

The chapel is expected to resemble or replicate a gothic-style chapel that is currently located at the Pioneer Cemetery near 75th Street and Antoich.

Historic stained glass windows from St. Joseph and pews from other area churches will be incorporated into the design. The finished chapel is expected to be large enough to seat about 50 people.

Fans line up for opportunity to see Buck O’Neil’s Hall of Fame plaque

According to the city’s bid request, groups will be able to rent the chapel for weddings and other needs.

Shawnee Town 1929 is an open-air museum recreated to resemble a 1929 farm town.

Additional information about plans for the chapel project are available through the City of Shawnee .

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
City
Shawnee, KS
Shawnee, KS
Government
Shawnee, KS
Sports
Local
Kansas Sports
State
Missouri State
City
Kansas City, KS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Buck O'neil
fox4kc.com

Built on historic business, North Kansas City enjoys a modern boom

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Mostly surrounded by Kansas City, Missouri, FOX4 featured the town of North Kansas City for this Zip Trip. The town sits on the Missouri River in Clay County and is home to just about 5,000 residents. The founding of “Northtown” as it’s sometimes called goes back over 110 years.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Hall Of Fame#Fox4 News#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy