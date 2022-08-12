ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
California State
Ocean County, NJ
Government
State
Florida State
Ocean County, NJ
Lifestyle
Ocean County, NJ
Restaurants
City
Brick, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Food & Drinks
County
Ocean County, NJ
94.5 PST

At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy

It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Stall Info#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Economy#Ice Cream Cone#Food Drink
92.7 WOBM

Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand

BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted the closure of the beach at McCabe Avenue in this Jersey Shore borough on Thursday. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
92.7 WOBM

NJ animal center’s transport program celebrates a milestone

MADISON — St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center is set to mark a milestone. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, it will celebrate the transport of its 20,000th dog since August 2016. The flight carrying the 20,000th dog named Sweetie Johnson will arrive at Morristown Airport. Sweetie Johnson is a 5-year-old...
MADISON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Travel Maven

This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach

From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained trail that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: BOAT RUNS INTO MARSH – SEVEN INJURED

A boat has run into marsh on the west side of Chadwick Island. We are receiving reports that 7 people on the boat have been injured. Emergency responders are using an open dock on the 400 block of Boca Raton as a landing spot for the injured. We have no report on the extent of injuries at this time but all are said to be conscious.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy