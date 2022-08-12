Read full article on original website
Yum! The Best Ice Cream Sundaes in Ocean County, New Jersey
So I am thinking this may be a very cool, and tasty, summer challenge. How about trying the TOP 5 best ice cream sundaes in Ocean County? We have the TOP 5 spots for delicious summer treats in Ocean County for you to sample. Maybe we call it the "Ocean...
Toms River, NJ women turning delicious culinary ideas into reality at JG Desserts bakery
If you bake it, they will come. Or, in the case of JG Desserts bakery in the Silverton section of Toms River, if they bake it, you will definitely want to come and try everything. We all have that sweet tooth and want to treat ourselves or maybe pick something...
New pizza spot: Is this the best pizza in NJ?
When it comes to pizza in New Jersey, the options are quite limitless. It appears you can’t drive 5 minutes without passing somewhere to grab a slice, yet new spots appear on the daily. Yet for all the “best pizza in New Jersey” contests people have, I always hear...
This Popular New Jersey Beach has Closed When Sinkholes Appeared in Sand
You truly do not know what is happening under the sand at our beaches. Just a few months after a visitor died from digging too deeply and getting trapped under the sand, one of our Jersey Shore beaches has been closed. This area was not closed due to a hole...
$30 for A Glass Of Wine At Newark Liberty International Airport Is Absurd
Inflation or not, this is just simply absurd. This story came from a fellow family member who has had to do some travelling recently. Keep this question in mind as I explain: How far is too far?. My cousin came in to New Jersey to visit for the weekend for...
At least 15 NJ pizza shops that would make it in Italy
It was announced last week that Domino's Pizza will be closing its remaining 29 stores in Italy. They had planned to open 880 stores in that country when they started there in 2015. Typical American ambition, but sadly misplaced. A pizza chain from another country trying to dominate the pizza...
Boat Hits Lands, Throws Seven Passengers into Marsh in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER — Seven people were rescued after a boat ran aground on Sunday night. The boat ran aground in a marshy area in the Chadwick Island section of Toms River on the bay side around 9 PM. The impact ejected everyone on board but EMS units pulled everyone...
The Oldest Restaurant in New Jersey's Little Italy is a Must Visit
Boasting an incredibly large Italian-American population, finding a good Italian restaurant in New Jersey is pretty easy. With so many options to choose from, deciding which ones to pay a visit to can be a challenge.
Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand
BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted the closure of the beach at McCabe Avenue in this Jersey Shore borough on Thursday. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
NJ animal center’s transport program celebrates a milestone
MADISON — St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center is set to mark a milestone. On Tuesday, Aug. 16, it will celebrate the transport of its 20,000th dog since August 2016. The flight carrying the 20,000th dog named Sweetie Johnson will arrive at Morristown Airport. Sweetie Johnson is a 5-year-old...
Six Flags Great Adventure In Jackson, NJ Bringing Back Fan Favorite With A Twist
Back in May of this year, Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson announced that they would be getting rid of their annual meal plan. Those who signed up would get two meals per day, one snack and unlimited drinks for just $200 per year. When numbers were crunched, it turns out it was costing the public approximately $.50 per meal.
Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail
Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
Yes: Pickle pie is delicious, but only if it’s from a NJ pizzeria
Earlier this summer, my colleague Kylie Moore told you about the monstrosity the Indiana State Fair was trying to pass off as pizza. And based on what she wrote, I would have to agree with her. Now before continuing on with this story, If you haven't seen Kylie's story about...
Real haunted houses in NJ: Here are 15 of the best ghost tours
Mysterious, spooky, mystical, scary, and downright creepy. As New Jersey gets ready to leave summer behind and dive head first into autumn and Halloween, it’s time to start planning your ghost tour adventure. This may not be the site of the Salem witch trials, but the Garden State has...
This New Jersey Hike Leads to a Secret Beach
From sandy oceanfronts to lakes hidden deep in the woods, the state of New Jersey offers a remarkable number of beautiful places just waiting to be discovered. If you're interested in exploring one of these places, a unique trail in Egg Harbor called The Egg Harbor Township Nature Reserve Loop allows you to walk along a well-maintained trail that leads to a scenic overlook and secluded beach. Keep reading to learn more.
Bakery Featured On ABC’s Shark Tank Announces 3rd New Jersey Location
These days, people will travel far and wide for high-quality dairy free, cholesterol free and vegan food options. I personally think it is even rarer to find top quality desserts that honor the same dietary restrictions. Well buckle up because according to NJ.com, a new shop opening close to the...
Loosen Your Belt: The Top 5 Places for Hoagies (Subs) at the NJ Shore
The hoagie. An elongated sandwich featuring any number of tastes and textures of luncheon meat(s), cheese(s), and topping(s), on any number of style(s) of bread. A true culinary staple in South Jersey and Philly. Of course, if you're down the shore, you probably call them a "sub," but for the...
