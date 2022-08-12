Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Social Security payments: First half of $1,652 direct payment to be sent in just weeks
Supplemental Security Income recipients are set to receive their first of two September Social Security payments in the next few weeks. Eligible recipients are set to receive their first payment of $841 on Sept. 1 and will receive their second payment of the month on Sept. 30 in the same amount, equaling out to a grand total of $1,652 for the month. September is one of two months in the year that people get two payments, according to the Social Security Administration, with the other month being December.
Exact date millions of Americans will receive up to $500 relief checks
ELIGIBLE Virginia residents are in line to score up to $500 tax rebates. Lawmakers approved the rebates as part of the state budget back in June. Those qualifying for check must have had a tax liability last year. This means that if you owed state income taxes in 2021, you...
China pares back holdings of U.S. Treasuries for 7th month
NEW YORK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - (This August 15 story corrects to remove incorrect reference in paragraph 11 to 10-year Treasury yield falling in June) China slashed holdings of U.S. Treasuries for a seventh consecutive month in June, Treasury department data released on Monday showed, with investors closely tracking this measure in the wake of tensions between the world's two largest economies involving Taiwan.
Walmart's discounts send sales surging
Walmart on Tuesday offered a much rosier picture for consumer spending than it had forecast just a month earlier, as the company's steep discounts led customers to shop more at stores.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nu Holdings, Ally Financial And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Today's Pre-Market Session
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. DNA shares rose 17.5% to $4.10 in pre-market trading after the company said Q2 sales results were up year over year and raised FY22 sales guidance above estimates. Mainz Biomed B.V. MYNZ rose 16.3% to $10.80 in pre-market trading. Mainz Biomed and Dante Genomics announced full...
Futures tick lower as retail earnings kick off
Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures inched lower on Tuesday as investors assessed results from retailers Walmart and Home Depot, while signs of a slowing global economy continued to keep investors on edge.
Walmart tops Q2 expectations as Americans continue spending
NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart reported better-than-expected second quarter results as more Americans looked to cut costs on groceries at the nation’s largest retailer in the face of surging inflation. Those rising prices, however, meant that customers where cutting back on non-necessary purchases. Walmart Inc. earned $5.15 billion,...
Home Depot posts record profit, revenue; sticks to outlook
Home Depot is seeing sustained demand for goods related to home improvement projects despite soaring prices and mortgage rates for homes. Despite record profit and revenue, the Atlanta home improvement chain maintained its guidance for the year and shares dipped 2.6% before the opening bell Tuesday. Lowe’s, which posts quarterly earnings Wednesday, dipped 2.5%. Revenue for the three months ended July 31 rose 6.5% to $43.79 billion, which topped projections of $43.35 billion on Wall Street, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research. Sales at stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer’s health, climbed 5.8%, and 5.4% in the U.S.
Comments / 0