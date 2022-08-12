ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, WI

drydenwire.com

Court Sentences 1st of 2 Men Charged In Fatal Burnett Drug Overdose Case

BURNETT COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Jordan Decorah (pictured left), one of two men charged criminally following a fatal fentanyl overdose in Burnett County in January 2021. Decorah was charged criminally along with Bryan Belisle (pictured right) following the fatal overdose that resulted in the death of a 17-year-old...
BURNETT COUNTY, WI
drydenwire.com

Court Sentences 4th Person Charged In Sawyer Drug Bust

SAWYER COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Yvonne Martinson, the 4th person out of five people charged in a February 2021 Sawyer County Drug Bust. Law enforcement arrested 5 people following the execution of a search warrant at a Hayward, WI residence regarding suspected drug trafficking. During the execution of...
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Body of missing Ashland man found

ASHLAND, WI - The body of John Stanslaski, 60 of Ashland, WI has been recovered. On August 8th, 2022 at around 8:48 AM, the Ashland County Communications Center received a report of an unoccupied boat that had washed ashore in Sanborn township near Ashland. The boat belonged to Stanslaski. Witnesses...
ASHLAND, WI
Daily Telegram

Audit: Superior's finances improved in 2021

SUPERIOR — The city's financial statements for 2021 earned a clean opinion during the annual audit by Wipfli LLP. A clean opinion means the city’s financial statements fairly reflect the city’s finances. The accounting firm found no issues with reporting, fraud or control issues, Kyle Gruber, a...
SUPERIOR, WI
WTIP

Sea lamprey navigate North Shore rivers as reports of the invasive species increase in parts of Lake Superior

Nikolas Rewald has a tendency to feel resentment when a sea lamprey is found in a river along the North Shore. “Yeah, I take it kind of personally,” he said. A biologist with the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service based in Marquette, Michigan, Rewald’s primary objective is to kill sea lamprey. He and another researcher with Fish & Wildlife, Michael Woodworth, were on the North Shore of Lake Superior in recent weeks conducting sea lamprey larval research at a collection of rivers from the Duluth area all the way to the Brule River at Judge Magney State Park. The team of researchers were looking for young lamprey in the Brule and other rivers along the North Shore, including the Knife River, to gather evidence of how many lamprey are spawning in these waters. For example, Rewald said they found three different year classes of sea lamprey this year in the Knife River near Two Harbors.
DULUTH, MN
MIX 108

A New Kwik Trip Store Is Under Construction In Duluth

The sixth Kwik Trip is currently being built in Duluth on the corner of West Arrowhead Road and Evergreen Circle. This particular store is going to be very large according to Scott Teigan, vice president of Kwik Trip. He said to the Duluth News Tribune (Paywall): that it would be the "latest model" of Kwik Trip the company refers to as "Generation 3," featuring a 9,500-square-foot convenience store and car wash. Our typical gorgeous building."
DULUTH, MN
Daily Telegram

Fairlawn, Meteor nominated to Superior's historic registry

SUPERIOR — Fairlawn Mansion and the SS Meteor could soon be among the places listed on the Local Registry of Historic Places. The Superior Historic Preservation Commission is recommending the city council consider adding two of the three city-owned museums to the list of historic properties for recognition. Both already have a place on the state and national registries.
SUPERIOR, WI
Bring Me The News

Strike vote set for 15,000 Minnesota nurses

Minnesota Nurses Association on the picket line at Allina Health's Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minn. on June 1. Photo courtesy of Minnesota Nurses Association. The Minnesota Nurses Association announced a vote will be held Monday to authorize a strike for the union's 15,000 nurses in the Twin Cities and...
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Landmark lighthouse on Lake Superior vandalized, light extinguished

SUPERIOR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Superior Entry South Breakwater Lighthouse was vandalized earlier this week when the private structure that houses the light was broken into and extinguished. According to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes, the incident is believed to have happened on Tuesday, August 9. Officials say...
SUPERIOR, WI
boreal.org

Two Harbors Mayor makes first statement after recall election

Two Harbors Mayor Chris Swanson made his first public statement to KBJR/CBS3 following Tuesday’s recall election removing him from office. “We love Two Harbors and the people who make up the community. We will continue our mission to positively impact this area and are grateful for all that we have learned and that has been accomplished over the past 5 and a half years.”
TWO HARBORS, MN
Daily Telegram

Robert C. Reisser

Robert Charles Reisser, Jr., born to Robert Charles, Sr. and Rose F. Reisser, July 18, 1957, in Chicago, Il, passed from this earth suddenly July 28, 2022 of unknown cause into the arms of his Savior, Jesus Christ. Even though Robert was a special needs person, he was always wanting...
CHICAGO, IL
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Duluth’s Best Bread holds a Pop-Up at New Location

DULUTH, Minn. — People got a taste of “Duluth’s Best Bread” for the first time at its new location today. The beloved bakery originates in West Duluth, and has been in the process of adding a second shop downtown. In just a few short weeks, the...
DULUTH, MN

