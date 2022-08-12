Read full article on original website
kezi.com
Arcimoto founder Mark Frohnmayer removed as CEO three weeks after DUII citation
EUGENE, Ore. -- Arcimoto, a Eugene-based company that manufactures three-wheeled electric vehicles, has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer. The company announced on August 12 that former CEO Mark Frohnmayer has been removed from the position. In his place, Chief Strategy Officer Jesse Fittipaldi has been appointed to the role of interim CEO. Arcimoto said Frohnmayer will remain at the company as Chief Vision Officer.
klcc.org
CAHOOTS workers face funding woes amid national attention
CAHOOTS is struggling to meet demand in Eugene-Springfield, even as its model for community healthcare is adopted nationally. CAHOOTS provides emergency mental health services and acts as a police intermediary. Its workers met with state and city officials and Senator Ron Wyden on August 11. Employees said that 20 percent...
kqennewsradio.com
FOREST SERVICE PROPOSES FEE CHANGES AT SELECTED SITES
The U.S. Forest Service is proposing to raise campground fees and establish new fees at selected sites on the Umpqua National Forest and is solicitating comments from the public until the end of October. A release said fee changes are being considered to all the agency to continue to provide...
yachatsnews.com
Many Oregonians will vote again on psilocybin treatment as cities and counties propose bans and moratoriums on 2020’s Measure 109
On a recent Monday evening, as a heat wave broiled Philomath, elected officials debated what’s been a hot topic this summer throughout Oregon cities and counties — should they opt out of Measure 109, the initiative legalizing limited use of the hallucinogen psilocybin, before it goes into effect next year?
Oregon cities with the most expensive homes, according to Zillow
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Oregon using data from Zillow.
philomathnews.com
Quilters share passion for providing ‘fabric hug’
In a darkened bedroom in Albany, a baby girl born to a drug-addicted mother and experiencing withdrawal lies in her crib. Over in Philomath, a preteen feels the weight of the world coming down after going through the emotional ordeal of moving in with a foster family. And up in Salem, a visually-impaired 7-year-old boy tries to make sense of a difficult challenge that to an outsider would seem like a simple task.
Calcium distribution is key in preventing tomato blossom end rot: Ask an expert
Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
See the Lincoln County ZIP codes with most eye-popping home values
It’s no secret that the Oregon coast is a nice place to live. But can you afford to buy there? Here are average single family home values for Lincoln County by ZIP code. Home prices have been rising swiftly along with mortgage rates, a combination that demoralizes buyers because homes become less affordable. If there’s any good news for home buyers, it’s that prices aren’t rising as fast as they once were. In June, the median resale price of an existing home was 13.4% higher than a year before, whereas, in February, the year-over-year price increase was 17.1%. Higher mortgage rates helped drive the price slowdown.
KVAL
Power restored to 400 customers, Cal Young Road reopened after crash
UPDATE #2 (12:31 p.m.) - Power has been restored to customers in the Cal Young Road and Oakway Road area. According to Oakway Center security, a section of stores along Oakmont Way were among those that lost power after the crash, including Trader Joe's and Bed, Bath & Beyond. ---
Firefighter struck by tree, killed fighting Big Swamp Fire in Oregon
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A wildland firefighter was killed by a tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Oregon on Thursday. Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots sustained serious injuries while fighting the fire in the Williamette National Forest. The Bureau of Land Management firefighter was assigned from Colorado, and a Serious Accident Investigation Team is being assembled....
PSU professor critical of equity initiatives sues to force UO equity Twitter account to unblock him
Portland State University political science professor Bruce Gilley, with backing from a national free speech group, has sued the person who ran the Twitter account of the University of Oregon’s Division of Equity and Inclusion to unblock him from seeing or responding to the account’s posts. The public...
yachatsnews.com
ODOT and Yachats agree on delineators for U.S. Highway 101 on south edge of town — and sidewalk may be in future
YACHATS – A stretch of U.S. Highway 101 on the south edge of Yachats may become a bit safer later this year for pedestrians and bicyclists. The city of Yachats and the Oregon Department of Transportation have signed an agreement to install “delineators” along the west side of the highway from the south edge of downtown to the Yachats River bridge.
klcc.org
LGBTQ+ community celebrates "Pride in the Park"
Eugene’s annual LBGTQ+ pride celebration was held Saturday, August 13, in Alton Baker Park. KLCC microphones captured an audio snapshot of “Pride in the Park.”
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN, JUVENILE LOCATED, NO LONGER CONSIDERED MISSING
Delmagene “Dallas” Smith and Charlize Gibson have both been located and are no longer considered missing. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday deputies learned that Smith had been spotted at her place of employment in Riddle. O’Dell said deputies contacted her and conducted an interview. Smith denied having any knowledge of Gibson’s whereabouts.
kezi.com
Lane County Sheriff’s Office recommends brushing up on evacuation preparedness
EUGENE, Ore. -- With wildfires burning in Lane County and across Oregon, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office is recommending residents re-evaluate their emergency preparedness and evacuation plans in case they come under threat from a wildfire. The LCSO encourages residents, especially those living in areas where built environments intermingle...
kqennewsradio.com
travelswithelle.com
18 Awesome Day Trips From Eugene, OR
Eugene is located in the heart of Oregon and is surrounded by beautiful scenery, making it the perfect place to explore the great outdoors as well as take in the charming little towns that surround the area. Whether you’re a visitor or a local, there’s no shortage of great day...
Ask an expert: Raccoons are using our lawn as a latrine. How can we stop them?
Gardening season is full steam ahead and you may have questions. For answers, turn to Ask an Expert, an online question-and-answer tool from Oregon State University’s Extension Service. OSU Extension faculty and Master Gardeners reply to queries within two business days, usually less. To ask a question, simply go to the OSU Extension website, type it in and include the county where you live. Here are some questions asked by other gardeners. What’s yours?
