Weyauwega, WI

Man charged in 30-year-old double homicide

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
More than 30 years after two people and a dog were found stabbed to death in a Weyauwega home, police have made an arrest in the case.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation today announced that 51-year-old Tony G. Haase, of Weyauwega, has been charged with two counts of first degree intentional homicide in connection to the March 21, 1992, deaths of Timothy W. Mumbrue and Tanna M. Togstad.

DCI has been investigating this case since it occurred over 30 years ago. Recent DNA testing led to the arrest of Mr. Hasse.

On Aug. 11 investigators, after a DNA sample taken during a July traffic stop matched material left at the scene of the murders, approached Haase at the Waupaca Foundry, his employer. Haase was interviewed by police and FBI agent mand initially denied knowing anything about the murders but eventually said he “was afraid he was involved” when he first saw the news reports of the deaths, court documents state. He allegedly went on to claim that he had “snippets” of memories throughout the years that he attributed to the murders including flashes of himself walking down the front steps of the home and vomiting in the yard, police said.

Eventually, Haase allegedly disclosed to investigators that Togstad’s father was driving a snowmobile in a crash that killed his father in 1977.

Police say Haase eventually admitted he became drunk the night of the murders, going from bar to bar by himself, and began thinking about the crash that killed his father. Those thoughts led to him going to Togstad’s home. There, Haase allegedly said, he got into a scuffle with Mumbrue that ended with him stabbing both victims.

When asked why he didn’t tell investigators right away Haase replied “I didn’t want it to sound like I had it planned,” the complaint states.

“For many years, case investigators have continually investigated leads, performed investigative follow-up, performed interviews, collected DNA and fingerprint standards from many individuals-of-interest, utilized alternative investigative strategies, re-tested many articles of evidence, executed search warrants and exhausted follow-up on any and all actionable intelligence related to the case,” a criminal complaint reads.

“This arrest happened because of investigators’ unwavering pursuit of justice over the course of three decades,” said Attorney General Josh Kaul. “Thank you to everyone whose commitment to this investigation made this arrest possible.”

Investigators urge anyone with information that could assist in this investigation to call DCI at 1-855-237-3262.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Hasse is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol, the Wisconsin State Crime Lab, the Waupaca County District Attorney, and the FBI.

Wausau teen accused of attempted homicide in near-fatal shooting

A Wausau teenager is facing attempted first-degree intentional homicide charges after allegedly shooting a man in the head on Saturday in a Wisconsin Rapids parking lot. Christopher Stevens, 17, is being held on a $250,000 cash bond after an initial appearance Wednesday in Wood County Circuit Court. The shooting was...
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Oshkosh Police investigating death on High Avenue

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh police department is currently investigating a death at a building on the 100 block of High Ave. that occurred around 10:45 A.M. Saturday. Officers received information that there was possibly a deceased individual in the building, and later confirmed those reports. The body has not been identified at this time.
OSHKOSH, WI
101 WIXX

Judge Increases Woman’s Bond After Child Died of Fentanyl Poisoning

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Tyana Putzlocker asked a judge Friday to reduce her $10,000 cash bond on charges filed after her toddler apparently died after finding illicit drugs while the parents were napping – but instead the bond was increased to $25,000. Putzlocker and Derrick Young are...
