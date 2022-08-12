ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic Accidents

Anne Heche dead at 53 after injuries sustained from car crash

By Kelly McClure
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i2Is1_0hF8B9TN00

Anne Heche attends the 27th Annual Race To Erase MS: Drive-In To Erase MS at Rose Bowl on September 04, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Rich Fury/Getty Images for Race to Erase MS)

Actress Anne Heche, who sustained critical burns, significant pulmonary injury and severe anoxic brain injury after crashing her car into a private residence in California last week, has died at the age of 53.

Earlier on Friday morning word circulated that Heche had lost brain function, but was being kept on life support to determine if her organs were viable enough to donate, according to representatives for the actress providing information to People.

"Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend," says a rep for Heche in a statement provided to People. "Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."

The crash that caused the injuries that Heche ultimately succumbed to took place last Friday on the 1700 block of South Walgrove Avenue in Mar Vista, a neighborhood on the Westside of Los Angeles. Heche was caught on neighborhood security cameras driving her Mini Cooper at high speeds down the residential street before crashing into the home of Jennifer Durand, which was occupied by a renter. The interior and exterior of the home were completely destroyed due to a fire that erupted from the crash, and a fundraiser is currently underway to help the renter, Lynne Mishele, get back on her feet after having lost everything she owns in the fire.

While it was initially speculated that Heche had been under the influence of alcohol at the time of her crash, blood tests obtained via a search warrant found traces of cocaine and fentanyl. A second test of Heche's blood was in the works to rule out any narcotics that may have been administered as pain medications while she was under the care of the hospital she was being treated in.

Heche was born on May 25, 1969, in Aurora, Ohio and is survived by two sons, Atlas Heche Tupper and Homer Laffoon. The actress starred in countless television shows and films, and gained tabloid notoriety by being briefly romantically linked to actress, comedian and talkshow host, Ellen Degeneres.

"My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," says eldest son, Homer. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."

Comments / 7

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
OK! Magazine

Head Injuries, Spine Trauma & A Car Engulfed In Flames: Inside The Mysteries Of Paul Walker's Tragic Death

The Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker shot to fame for his role as Brian O'Connor in the beloved action film franchise, but his journey to stardom abruptly ended when the actor was tragically killed in a shocking car accident alongside business partner Roger Rodas in late 2013. As new details emerge, fans and medical experts alike continue to unravel the mysteries of Walker's sudden passing."I can see from the crash investigation reports that both Paul and Roger were wearing their seatbelts and that they were securely fastened. All the car's airbags had also been deployed correctly," Dr. Michael...
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Surfaces Catching Loud Boom of Dangerous Wreck

After being transported to a nearby hospital for serious burns, leaving her comatose, police and residents are still trying to understand what exactly caused actress Anne Heche to recklessly drive her car not into just one house but two. On Friday, citizens of a small residential area in Los Angeles noticed a blue Mini flying down the street at an alarming speed. Not able to control the car at such speeds, the 53-year-old star ultimately crashed into a garage. While some residents tried to help Heche, she surprisingly reversed the car and continued racing down the street. The scary situation ended when Heche crashed into another house, causing the car to burst into flames. Again, while the police investigate the situation, a Ring camera caught a few seconds of Heche’s behavior.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Will
Person
Anne Heche
Person
Ellen Degeneres
CBS Denver

Couple who witnessed deadly crash recount horror of what they saw

Sarah Blair and John Morgan were driving along Interstate 25 Monday evening with their three children when they saw what they thought was an explosion."We saw a big plume of what looked like dust, just a huge cloud of dust and all of a sudden a white car was coming very quickly into our southbound lane, into the median," Blair said.Unsure of what caused the vehicle to lose control, they knew that the driver needed help."That's when we saw the child in the car trying to climb into the front seat to get his mom's phone," Morgan said."We just realized...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Father of 11-month-old killed by nurse in fiery LA crash demands ‘payback’

The father of an 11-month-old infant who was among six victims of a fiery crash in Los Angeles has called for “justice” for his son.Luis Quintero, who lost his son Alonzo Quintero in the horror crash, told ABC7 ICU nurse Nicole Linton must be punished to the full extent of the law. “I want to see that justice is made. Something for her, payback for what she’s done,” Mr Quintero said. “Maybe then I can forgive her. But not now. She took my son away from me. And I will never see him.”Prosecutors allege Ms Linton caused the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Celebrities Death#Entertain#Brain Injury
Outsider.com

Woman Whose Home Was Destroyed in Anne Heche’s Car Crash Speaks Out After Her Death

Lynne Mishele, whose house was destroyed in the tragic car crash involving the late Anne Heche, is providing support to the actress’ family. This is following the news of Heche’s death earlier today. Mishele posted a video on her Instagram for her business account, Creative Organization. In the clip, she said the news of Heche’s death is “devastating.” She goes on to give her condolences to Heche’s friends and family, noting “her children specifically.”
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
NBC News

A 4-year-old who wandered onto a highway in the middle of the night killed in fatal crash

A 4-year-old boy is dead after wandering onto an Indiana highway on Monday. According to a press release from the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, the boy, Braxton Freeze, had been staying at a place of business with his mother and her boyfriend at the time of the accident, which occurred around 4:01 a.m. After leaving the establishment unnoticed while the adults were asleep, Freeze was struck by a vehicle headed west on State Road 66.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Inside the Los Angeles home destroyed in fiery Anne Heche car crash

Piles of burnt rubble, collapsed beams and blackened walls are all that remains of Lynne Mishele’s Los Angeles home after a car driven by actor Anne Heche plowed into it on Friday morning.The scene of near-complete devastation is revealed in photographs shared by Ms Mishele’s neighbours as they try to help her rebuild her life after losing all of her possessions in the crash.Heche suffered severe burns when her Mini Cooper slammed into the home in Mar Vista, near Santa Monica, and burst into flames around 11am on Friday, engulfing the single-storey bungalow in fire.Ms Mishele miraculously survived the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Bizarre Behavior: Anne Heche Bought Red Wig Before Being Rushed To Hospital Where She Remains In Coma After Fiery Car Crash

As Anne Heche remains hospitalized in "extremely critical care" and a coma, new details have emerged about what went down moments before she bulldozed her car into a home, setting herself and the property on fire. The 53-year-old actress went to a Venice Beach hair salon where she bought a red wig less than 30 minutes before police responded to the fiery crash site on Friday, Radar has learned. Heche was smiling and "coherent” just 27 minutes before the bizarre incident.'Extreme Critical Condition': Anne Heche In Coma, Needs Surgery For Burns — As Terrifying New Video Emerges Of 90 MPH...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
149K+
Followers
18K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy