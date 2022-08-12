Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Who Wrote the Jon Benet Ramsey Ransom NoteDr. Mozelle MartinBoulder, CO
Officer killed in Boulder mass shooting once told mom that waiting for backup was 'worse than death'Claire Cleveland
Balloons & Spaghetti Help Hospice Families CopeH TitsworthLoveland, CO
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
Ku Cha House of Tea in Boulder, Colorado Serves Boba to Cool you off this SummerGoshDarnBlog.comBoulder, CO
Related
Colorado shooting: Masked suspect fires ‘dozens of rounds’ into crowd outside bar, police say
GREELEY, Colo. — A masked shooter fired “dozens of rounds” at a crowd outside a Colorado bar over the weekend, striking two people, authorities said. According to KDVR-TV and KMGH-TV, police said the incident occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday outside Rancho El Corazon bar on East 18th Street in Greeley.
Iliff Avenue shooting suspect still at large, 1 hospitalized
A shooting that occurred early Sunday morning left one man needing transport to a nearby hospital with the suspect still at large.
KKTV
Student stabbed multiple times at a Colorado high school
GREELEY, Colo. (KKTV) - A high school student was stabbed and another student was taken into custody at a Colorado High School on Monday, according to police. Greeley Police are reporting they were called to Jefferson High School along 4th Avenue just before noon on reports of an attack. When first responders arrived at the school, they found a juvenile victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim is expected to survive. The suspect, also a student, was taken into custody and charged with 1st-degree assault along with interference with staff/faculty/students. Neither student is being publicly identified because of their ages.
Police look for accused DIA baggage thief
Police in Denver are looking for a man they say walked away with several stolen bags from Denver International Airport over the span of three weeks.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Westword
Fatal Crash Victim's Mom on Being Re-Traumatized by Denver Police
By mid-August, 55 people had been killed in Denver traffic accidents during 2022 — including Maximilian Ryan, who died after his car plunged into the South Platte River on May 4. Ryan's death at age 25 was heartbreaking for his mother, Molly Ryan KillsEnemy, but she says the tragedy was compounded by her interactions with the Denver Police Department.
Student stabbed at Greeley high school
A student was stabbed multiple times at a Greeley high school late Monday morning, the Greeley Police Department said.
Masked gunman opens fire on Greeley bar patrons, injuring 2
Two people are hospitalized after a shooting at a Greeley bar late Saturday night. The two were among customers standing on outside the Rancho el Corazon when a masked man drove up to the establishment, got out with a rifle and fired dozens of rounds into the crowd, the Greeley Police Department stated in a press release Sunday.The gunman drove away in an unknown direction. No description of the suspect was provided.The two shooting victims are expected to survive their injuries, according to GPD.Images from the scene show a number of evidence markers on the ground at the rear of a black pickup truck in the bar's parking lot.Greeley PD called the area a "chaotic crime scene" in its press release. The department also made a point to state that Saturday night's incident was not believed to be connected to a shooting that occurred Wednesday night at a Family Dollar store.
Two shot, wounded outside Greeley bar
A masked gunman fired dozens of rounds at people standing outside of a bar in Greeley on Saturday night. Two people were shot but were expected to survive, Greeley police said. At 11:15 p.m., a person brandishing a rifle got out of a vehicle and began shooting at people in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1310kfka.com
Weld County deputies investigate missing horses
Weld County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding missing horses. They said the horses may have been stolen from Aristocrat Ranchettes near Fort Lupton. Officers were called to the 7500 block of Patrick Street late Thursday morning after the owner called to the report two horses were missing. The owner believes the horses were taken when he had left the property between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday. One horse is all white while the other is brown with black hooves. Anyone who sees the horses or knows anything about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.TIPS.
Motor home slams into Lakewood donut shop
A motor home slammed into the side of the Winchell's Donut House on Colfax Avenue in Lakewood Monday morning.
3 injured when car plows into attached garage
Aurora Fire Rescue's Technical Rescue Team responded to a car into a house early Saturday morning. It happened around 2:00 a.m. in the Lynn Knoll neighborhood, on East Parkview Dr. Aurora Police say that the incident started at 12500 East 7th Drive, where a motorcycle hit a parked car. The owner of the car heard the crash, got into a Jeep Cherokee and began to pursue the motorcyclist. As the Jeep was following the motorcycle, it struck a Suburban, pushing it into the garage on East Parkview Dr. Occupants of the Jeep and the Suburban stayed on scene. The motorcyclist left the scene. The three injured people were in the Suburban, two were transported to the hospital. No one in the home was injured. Detectives will evaluate both the crashes to determine what charges should be filed. They're also looking for the driver of the motorcycle. Firefighters had to shore up the building after the vehicle was removed.
Teenager arrested in connection with fatal I-70 shooting
A 17-year-old was arrested by Denver police on Thursday night in connection with the fatal shooting of 31-year-old Kevin Piaskowski last month on Interstate 70. The teenager was arrested in Westminster and is being held on first-degree murder. His identity will not be released due to his juvenile status, according to the Denver Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Summit Daily News
Police arrest man who bragged about criminal activity during Summit County Uber ride
Michael McManus has seen a lot in his 6.5 years driving for Uber in Summit County. Daily drives to Denver and more than 15,000 trips have given him many stories, but a trip to the Denver area on July 5 proved to be his most memorable yet. It was on that drive when a passenger told McManus he stole money from multiple banks, according to video footage captured by McManus that day.
9News
2 dead in crash on Tower Road in Aurora
AURORA, Colo. — Two drivers are dead after a crash in Aurora on Sunday morning. The Aurora Police Department (APD) first tweeted about the crash at 2:51 a.m. on Sunday. Police said the crash happened at 40th Avenue and Tower Road. The incident involved two vehicles, a 2005 Honda...
Disgusting + Shameless: Colorado Police Sergeant Arrested for Internet Luring of a Child
Sworn to serve and protect, a Colorado cop is now facing some egregious charges stemming from his internet usage. According to a press release from the Jefferson County Sherriff's Office, Denver Police Sergeant, Timothy Ronald Hyatt, 45, was arrested on charges of internet luring of a child on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Man wanted in theft of SUV with baby inside
Police in Aurora were searching for a vehicle that was stolen Friday afternoon with a 15-month-old baby inside.
I-70 westbound closed due to hazmat situation in Aurora
The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed in Aurora late in the Monday morning rush hour after a tanker truck got in some sort of accident and began leaking flammable liquid.A hazmat response was initiated to clean up the ethanol spill, and it was expected that there would be an extended closure between Colfax Avenue and Tower Road.That will likely last until the mid to late afternoon.Authorities said a detour is available using E-470 to Colfax Avenue.
Caught on camera: Man defecates on neighbor’s lawn
This happened last week and now we’re learning police are looking into who did this and why this happened.
1 dead, child injured in crash on Buckley Road in Aurora
One person was killed and two others, including a 4-year-old, were seriously injured in a crash in Aurora on Thursday. Officers were sent to the area of South Buckley Road and East Arkansas Place just before 5 p.m. after multiple reports of a serious crash, according to the Aurora Police Department.
1 person killed, 1 injured in Greeley trench collapse
One person was killed and one person was injured after a trench collapsed in Greeley on Saturday.
Comments / 0