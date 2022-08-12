LINCOLN, NE (August 15, 2022) – MetalQuest and 21st Century Equipment are the recipients of the Developing Youth Talent Initiative grants for 2022. Launched by the Governor in 2015, DYTI introduces middle school students to careers in industries such as manufacturing, information technology, engineering, and healthcare. DYTI is administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED).

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO