Gov. Ricketts Announces 2022 Developing Youth Talent Initiative Grant Winners
LINCOLN, NE (August 15, 2022) – MetalQuest and 21st Century Equipment are the recipients of the Developing Youth Talent Initiative grants for 2022. Launched by the Governor in 2015, DYTI introduces middle school students to careers in industries such as manufacturing, information technology, engineering, and healthcare. DYTI is administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED).
Stolen Semi, Amazon Packages Recovered Near Waverly
Lincoln, NE (August 15, 2022) Nebraska State Troopers have recovered a stolen semi-trailer full of Amazon items during a traffic stop on I-80. The incident occurred Friday near Waverly. Friday morning, NSP was notified by a trucking company that a trailer they had reported stolen was believed to be traveling...
