ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
Augusta Free Press

Agriculturalists discuss Virginia’s farming future at annual Farm Bureau expo

More than 200 young farmers and budding agriculturalists gathered to network and discuss agricultural issues at the 2022 Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Summer Expo, held July 29-31 in Wytheville. The expo kicked off with a keynote speech from Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services commissioner Joe Guthrie,...
WYTHEVILLE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Beginning Woodland Owners’ Retreat registration deadline Aug. 29

Eastern Virginia landowners new to forest land ownership or forest management are invited to the annual Beginning Woodland Owners’ Retreat, which will be held on Sept. 9-10 at the Virginia Department of Forestry New Kent Conference Center near Providence Forge. “Good management decisions involve a wise use of one’s...
PROVIDENCE FORGE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia’s community colleges to launch training programs for infrastructure jobs

Virginia’s Community Colleges are gearing up to train thousands of workers to help rebuild the commonwealth’s aging roads and bridges and bring much needed upgrades to airports, ports and utilities statewide. The Virginia Infrastructure Academy, or VIA, announced it will coordinate, scale up and replicate successful infrastructure-related community...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Virginia Tourism Corporation wins national award for WanderLove campaign

The Virginia Tourism Corporation received a national tourism industry award for its WanderLove campaign, a recovery initiative that united Virginia’s tourism industry, generated immediate economic impact for local communities and encouraged visitors to travel safely. VTC was recognized with the prestigious National Council of State Tourism Directors Mercury Award...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waverly, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Industry
County
Sussex County, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Government
Augusta Free Press

West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 northbound delays in Virginia

Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, Va. during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first work period is for preparation work and the second is for pavement work.
Augusta Free Press

USDA awards $2.1M to address COVID-19 in rural Virginia communities

A USDA program will provide $2,124,300 in emergency rural health care funding to bolster federal support in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will be provided to the Ledwith-Lewis Free Clinic in Tappahannock, Page Memorial Hospital in Luray, Tazewell Community Hospital in Tazewell, and Wellmont Health System in Big Stone Gap. This funding was awarded through the Community Facilities Emergency Rural Health Care program.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

136th generation of new Virginia State Police troopers graduate

The Commonwealth of Virginia graduated its 136th generation of Virginia State troopers on Friday, Aug. 12. The 18 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Business#Biochar#Business Industry#Linus Business#Llc#Wood Fuel Developers#Restoration Bioproducts#Agriculture And Forestry
Augusta Free Press

Popular hay bale decorating contest showcases Virginia agriculture

The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Women’s Leadership Committee’s hay bale decorating contest is back, and individuals and organizations are invited to help celebrate agriculture with imaginative hay bale displays. For eight years, the committee has encouraged communities across Virginia to highlight their love for farming through creative displays.
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Vida Williams named chief digital and branding officer at Virginia ABC

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has chosen Vida Williams as its first chief digital and branding officer. In this role, Williams will help guide Virginia ABC’s digital and web operations, communications and education and prevention teams and support the authority’s eCommerce initiatives. “My goal is to nourish...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Augusta Free Press

Appalachia senators press feds for funding to combat drug trafficking

A federal grant program somehow doesn’t treat Appalachia as being a high-priority drug trafficking enforcement area, despite the fact that the drug overdose mortality rate for people ages 25-43 is 43 percent higher in Appalachia than the rest of the country. “In Appalachia, law enforcement struggles to stem the...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Indiana Poker – Compare the Best Real Money Poker Sites in IN

Although there are quite a few land-based casinos that allow Indiana poker players to enjoy a range of exciting games, many still turn to offshore casinos for a number of reasons including better promotions, more variety, and bigger tournaments. Here we explore the history of gambling, the various poker rooms...
Augusta Free Press

Massachusetts Online Casinos – Compare the Best Real Money MA Online Casinos

Gambling enthusiasts can enjoy playing at three land-based casinos located across the state of Massachusetts. When it comes to online gambling, it can be more complicated since it’s not yet regulated in the state. The good news is that you can still enjoy playing online by signing up with the best Massachusetts online casinos based offshore.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Augusta Free Press

Richmond man sentenced for 2019 armed robbery of credit union

A Richmond man was sentenced last week to nearly 12 years in prison for the armed robbery of Call Federal Credit Union in Midlothian. Okello Chatrie, 27, pleaded guilty to the robbery of a credit union and brandishing a firearm during that robbery. According to court documents, Chatrie entered the...
RICHMOND, VA
Augusta Free Press

Connecticut Sports Betting Guide – Compare the Best Connecticut Sportsbooks

Sports betting has been flourishing in Connecticut since governor Ned Lamont signed the legalization bill into law in May 2021. Residents can now bet on sports online through their legal online sportsbooks. Though lawmakers don’t specifically mention offshore Connecticut sports betting platforms, it is safe to assume they don’t include state-unregulated websites.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy