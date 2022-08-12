Read full article on original website
Augusta Free Press
Agriculturalists discuss Virginia’s farming future at annual Farm Bureau expo
More than 200 young farmers and budding agriculturalists gathered to network and discuss agricultural issues at the 2022 Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmers Summer Expo, held July 29-31 in Wytheville. The expo kicked off with a keynote speech from Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services commissioner Joe Guthrie,...
Augusta Free Press
Beginning Woodland Owners’ Retreat registration deadline Aug. 29
Eastern Virginia landowners new to forest land ownership or forest management are invited to the annual Beginning Woodland Owners’ Retreat, which will be held on Sept. 9-10 at the Virginia Department of Forestry New Kent Conference Center near Providence Forge. “Good management decisions involve a wise use of one’s...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia’s community colleges to launch training programs for infrastructure jobs
Virginia’s Community Colleges are gearing up to train thousands of workers to help rebuild the commonwealth’s aging roads and bridges and bring much needed upgrades to airports, ports and utilities statewide. The Virginia Infrastructure Academy, or VIA, announced it will coordinate, scale up and replicate successful infrastructure-related community...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Tourism Corporation wins national award for WanderLove campaign
The Virginia Tourism Corporation received a national tourism industry award for its WanderLove campaign, a recovery initiative that united Virginia’s tourism industry, generated immediate economic impact for local communities and encouraged visitors to travel safely. VTC was recognized with the prestigious National Council of State Tourism Directors Mercury Award...
Augusta Free Press
West Virginia roadwork may produce Interstate 81 northbound delays in Virginia
Roadwork on northbound Interstate 81 in West Virginia at the Virginia state line will potentially cause traffic delays in Virginia. Motorists should be alert for delays on I-81 northbound in Frederick County, Va. during two periods of pavement repair work in West Virginia. The first work period is for preparation work and the second is for pavement work.
Augusta Free Press
USDA awards $2.1M to address COVID-19 in rural Virginia communities
A USDA program will provide $2,124,300 in emergency rural health care funding to bolster federal support in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. The funding will be provided to the Ledwith-Lewis Free Clinic in Tappahannock, Page Memorial Hospital in Luray, Tazewell Community Hospital in Tazewell, and Wellmont Health System in Big Stone Gap. This funding was awarded through the Community Facilities Emergency Rural Health Care program.
Augusta Free Press
136th generation of new Virginia State Police troopers graduate
The Commonwealth of Virginia graduated its 136th generation of Virginia State troopers on Friday, Aug. 12. The 18 new troopers were presented their diplomas during commencement exercises at the State Police Training Academy in Chesterfield County. “The 136th has completed one of the toughest law enforcement academies in the country...
Augusta Free Press
Spanberger pressing SBA to fill vacancies on Small Business Regulatory Fairness Boards
The small business community has engaged Seventh District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger to go to bat for them to get the SBA to flesh out its membership on its Small Business Regulatory Fairness Boards. Enacted by Congress under the Small Business Regulatory Enforcement Fairness Act, Small Business Regulatory Fairness Boards serve...
Augusta Free Press
Popular hay bale decorating contest showcases Virginia agriculture
The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Women’s Leadership Committee’s hay bale decorating contest is back, and individuals and organizations are invited to help celebrate agriculture with imaginative hay bale displays. For eight years, the committee has encouraged communities across Virginia to highlight their love for farming through creative displays.
Augusta Free Press
Vida Williams named chief digital and branding officer at Virginia ABC
The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has chosen Vida Williams as its first chief digital and branding officer. In this role, Williams will help guide Virginia ABC’s digital and web operations, communications and education and prevention teams and support the authority’s eCommerce initiatives. “My goal is to nourish...
Augusta Free Press
Gas prices now in ninth straight week of decline: Will the streak continue?
Gas prices in Western Virginia are inching closer to the $3.50 a gallon mark, as the average statewide is down nearly nine cents over the past week. The Virginia average is $3.75 a gallon, which is down 8.9 cents per gallon from a week ago, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 4,081 stations in Virginia.
Augusta Free Press
Month of August designated to honor military and veteran caregivers in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin has recognized August as Hidden Heroes Month in the Commonwealth of Virginia to honor the millions of military and veteran caregivers in Virginia and throughout the United States who care for those wounded, ill, or injured who have served our nation throughout wars and conflicts. “Virginia is...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Museum of History & Culture and The Community Foundation announce five-year partnership
The Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond, a leading partner and advocate for philanthropy and service, and the Virginia Museum of History & Culture have revealed a five-year strategic partnership focused on new and expanded community programming. “The Community Foundation is thrilled to partner with the Virginia Museum of History...
Augusta Free Press
Appalachia senators press feds for funding to combat drug trafficking
A federal grant program somehow doesn’t treat Appalachia as being a high-priority drug trafficking enforcement area, despite the fact that the drug overdose mortality rate for people ages 25-43 is 43 percent higher in Appalachia than the rest of the country. “In Appalachia, law enforcement struggles to stem the...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta Free Press
Reported lottery ticket theft leads to Virginia State Police pursuit, suspect at large
A Burkville man is being sought after a Virginia State Police pursuit initiated following a report of a theft from a gas station at Exit 162 along Interstate 81 in Botetourt County. Shawn Michael Tolbert, 42, fled on foot after crashing his vehicle in Craig County following the Aug. 11...
Augusta Free Press
Man rams his car into Pennsylvania crowd, then beats his mother to death with a hammer
A Pennsylvania bar was holding a fund-raiser on Saturday to help families in a fire that killed 10 people. A 24-year-old guy fed up with arguing with his mom over money saw people having a good time, and sped his car into the crowd. One person would die there, and...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta Free Press
Richmond man sentenced for 2019 armed robbery of credit union
A Richmond man was sentenced last week to nearly 12 years in prison for the armed robbery of Call Federal Credit Union in Midlothian. Okello Chatrie, 27, pleaded guilty to the robbery of a credit union and brandishing a firearm during that robbery. According to court documents, Chatrie entered the...
Augusta Free Press
