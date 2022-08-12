ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Jonathan India airlifted to hospital after leg injury in Field of Dreams game

By Bobby Nightengale, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago

DYERSVILLE, Iowa – Jonathan India spent Thursday night in an Iowa City hospital after he suffered a lower leg injury in the Field of Dreams game , airlifted from the field following the game.

Doctors were concerned that flying on the team plane might affect the swelling in his leg, the team said, and he rode in a car with an athletic trainer back to Cincinnati on Friday afternoon. India is expected to be at Great American Ball Park on Saturday when the Reds and Chicago Cubs resume their three-game weekend series.

India, last year's National League Rookie of the Year , exited Thursday's game in Dyersville, Iowa in the fourth inning. India was hit by a pitch on his left leg below the knee in the first inning by Cubs pitcher Drew Smyly. India grimaced, took one step out of the batter's box and bent at the waist before removing his shin guard.

Cincinnati Reds at Field of Dreams 'I just feel like a kid': Behind the scenes with the Reds at the Field of Dreams game

Field of Dreams Field of Dreams game features a Cubs win, Harry Caray hologram, Ray Liotta tribute and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RE9pX_0hF8AfP300

He limped for a couple of steps on his way toward first base, and then jogged for a couple of steps once he reached the bag. The field microphones picked up India telling Cubs first baseman P.J. Higgins that he was OK.

India struck out in the second inning and played three innings at second base before he was removed.

"It's not fractured," Reds Manager David Bell said after the game. "It just got him in a bad spot where as the game went on it got more swollen and he lost all flexibility. He was really having a tough time moving. It has to be significant to get him out of the game, but the good news is no fracture."

India is hitting .243 this season with seven homers, 11 doubles and 24 RBI in 59 games.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Jonathan India airlifted to hospital after leg injury in Field of Dreams game

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Lancaster community mourns loss of coach killed at Little League game

LANCASTER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — People are mourning the loss of Mike Hickmon, a Little League coach who many called a pillar of the Lancaster community. "They took a great, a great person who wanted to help the community and wanted to better us as people," friend and fellow coach Heith Mayes said. Friends and family identified Hickmon as the man killed during a Little League football game in Lancaster Saturday evening. "I been knowing him, he's a good guy," Mayes said. "Always happy, upbeat, good father, good husband, always stood up for what's right. It's just very tragic."Police are looking for suspect...
LANCASTER, TX
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
980K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy