Big Sandy, TN

Woman wanted for TennCare fraud arrested

By Courtney Anderson
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A woman who was wanted for TennCare fraud was arrested Friday.

According to the Office of Inspector General, 39-year-old Lindsey Horner of Big Sandy, was arrested in a joint effort with the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

Horner reportedly received $28,084 from TennCare after falsley claiming that her daughter lived with her. Horner was on the TennCare Fraud Most Wanted list.

Inspector General Chad Holman said it took more than a year to find Horner.

“Everyone at the OIG is grateful for our partners in local law enforcement agencies who assist us in locating people who are being sought for TennCare fraud,” Holman said.

Horner has been charged with TennCare fraud and theft of services.

