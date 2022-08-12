ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tornado Cash developer detained, Core Scientific cuts jobs, and BlackRock's bitcoin bet: CNBC Crypto World

By Kate Rooney, Jordan Smith, Mai Tejapaibul
CNBC
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
CNBC

Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
u.today

Bitcoin Will Demonetize Gold, Says Michael Saylor

In a recent interview with Kitco, former MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor predicted that Bitcoin would end up demonetizing gold over time. The American investor doesn’t think that gold will be adopted as money in the 21st century. “Gold was metallic money for the 19th century,” he said.
CoinTelegraph

Ethereum ICO-era whale address transfers 145,000 ETH weeks before the Merge

An Ethereum whale wallet that participated in the genesis initial coin offering (ICO) and obtained about 150,000 Ether (ETH) in 2014 was activated again on Aug. 14 after three years of dormancy. The whale address transferred 145,000 ETH to multiple wallets as the price of Ether surged to a new...
u.today

BlackRock's Crypto Address Had Only One Token That Almost No One Knew About

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CNBC

The other reason why food prices are rising

The United Nations' worst-case scenario calculation is that global food prices will rise by an additional 8.5% by 2027. More expensive fertilizers are contributed to those higher costs, with some fertilizers spiking 300% since September 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau. "Last year [fertilizer] was around $270 per ton...
CNBC

Skybridge's Scaramucci says two things will prop up demand for bitcoin

"Everybody is a long-term investor until they have short term losses," Skybridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci told CNBC. Investors may be seeing some losses on bitcoin "but I think long term, the fundamentals are quite good," he added. Scaramucci said he's optimistic that "two major things have happened on the institutional...
The Verge

$150 million ‘Much Wow’ yacht left behind by crypto hedge fund’s collapse

The now bankrupt Three Arrows Capital (3AC) presented signs of mismanagement before the cryptocurrency hedge fund’s ultimate collapse. A report from New York Magazine reveals that 3AC co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu faced criticism from banks and other traders before the company even entered the crypto market. In...
zycrypto.com

BTC Primed For Trillion-Dollar Boost As BlackRock Offers Direct Bitcoin Exposure To Institutional Investors

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 Trillion in assets under management, has launched its first-ever spot Bitcoin private trust to expand its reach in the digital assets sector. According to a Thursday blog on the company’s website, the trust, which will be first available to US-based institutional clients, “seeks to track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the trust.”
Reuters

China supports several private developers with bond guarantee -sources

HONG KONG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have instructed state-owned China Bond Insurance Co. Ltd. to provide guarantees for onshore bond issuance by a few private property developers including Longfor Group (0960.HK) and CIFI Holdings (0884.HK), according to four sources with knowledge of the matter.
