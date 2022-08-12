Tornado Cash developer detained, Core Scientific cuts jobs, and BlackRock's bitcoin bet: CNBC Crypto World

Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Biggest Whale in Bitcoin Suddenly Dumps Over $1,400,000,000 in Crypto As BTC Cracks $23,000
One of the biggest Bitcoin (BTC) whales in the world is rapidly selling off BTC amid the crypto market upswing. The whale, which was the richest non-exchange address in the world until earlier this week, has sold off a whopping 78,484 BTC since Monday, according to BitInfoCharts. With Bitcoin trading...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Billionaire Mike Novogratz Doubles Down on Prediction That Bitcoin (BTC) Explodes to $500,000
Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Mike Novogratz is still optimistic that Bitcoin (BTC) will hit a price of half a million dollars. When asked on Bloomberg if BTC can hit $500,000 over the next first years, Novogratz answered, “I do, I do.”. According to Novogratz, there are institutional investors...
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 750% in Just Two Months, Outrunning Bitcoin and Crypto Markets
An Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin ranking among the top 100 crypto assets by market cap is up by triple digits over the past 30 days. Celsius Network (CEL), a utility token on the Ethereum blockchain for the beleaguered centralized finance platform by the same name, is up by 223% since July 12th when the token closed the day at $0.735.
CNBC
Bitcoin dips, SEC charges 11 in alleged Ponzi scheme, and the outlook for NFTs: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Lin Dai, co-founder and CEO of OneOf, discusses the outlook for the NFT market and the company's latest funding round, which includes American Express.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Warns Polygon (MATIC) and Other Scaling Solutions Pose a Threat to Ethereum (ETH) Price – Here’s Why
Crypto exchange Coinbase is analyzing the impact that scaling solutions could have on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. In a research report, Coinbase says that layer-2 scaling solutions (L2s) could cannibalize Ethereum’s revenue. “The future of L2s could very well be a zero-sum game, as whichever L2 houses the majority...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
u.today
Bitcoin Will Demonetize Gold, Says Michael Saylor
In a recent interview with Kitco, former MicroStrategy CEO Michael Saylor predicted that Bitcoin would end up demonetizing gold over time. The American investor doesn’t think that gold will be adopted as money in the 21st century. “Gold was metallic money for the 19th century,” he said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Flying off Exchanges While Bitcoin Moves in the Opposite Direction: Crypto Analytics Firm IntoTheBlock
Ethereum (ETH) is leaving crypto exchanges at a rapid rate this week, while Bitcoin (BTC) is moving in the opposition direction, according to Lucas Outumuro, the head of research at analytics firm IntoTheBlock. In a new analysis, Outumuro notes Ethereum recorded nearly $1 billion in net outflows over the past...
CoinTelegraph
Ethereum ICO-era whale address transfers 145,000 ETH weeks before the Merge
An Ethereum whale wallet that participated in the genesis initial coin offering (ICO) and obtained about 150,000 Ether (ETH) in 2014 was activated again on Aug. 14 after three years of dormancy. The whale address transferred 145,000 ETH to multiple wallets as the price of Ether surged to a new...
u.today
BlackRock's Crypto Address Had Only One Token That Almost No One Knew About
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CNBC
The other reason why food prices are rising
The United Nations' worst-case scenario calculation is that global food prices will rise by an additional 8.5% by 2027. More expensive fertilizers are contributed to those higher costs, with some fertilizers spiking 300% since September 2020, according to the American Farm Bureau. "Last year [fertilizer] was around $270 per ton...
CNBC
Skybridge's Scaramucci says two things will prop up demand for bitcoin
"Everybody is a long-term investor until they have short term losses," Skybridge Capital's Anthony Scaramucci told CNBC. Investors may be seeing some losses on bitcoin "but I think long term, the fundamentals are quite good," he added. Scaramucci said he's optimistic that "two major things have happened on the institutional...
The Verge
$150 million ‘Much Wow’ yacht left behind by crypto hedge fund’s collapse
The now bankrupt Three Arrows Capital (3AC) presented signs of mismanagement before the cryptocurrency hedge fund’s ultimate collapse. A report from New York Magazine reveals that 3AC co-founders Kyle Davies and Su Zhu faced criticism from banks and other traders before the company even entered the crypto market. In...
zycrypto.com
BTC Primed For Trillion-Dollar Boost As BlackRock Offers Direct Bitcoin Exposure To Institutional Investors
BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 Trillion in assets under management, has launched its first-ever spot Bitcoin private trust to expand its reach in the digital assets sector. According to a Thursday blog on the company’s website, the trust, which will be first available to US-based institutional clients, “seeks to track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the trust.”
China supports several private developers with bond guarantee -sources
HONG KONG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chinese regulators have instructed state-owned China Bond Insurance Co. Ltd. to provide guarantees for onshore bond issuance by a few private property developers including Longfor Group (0960.HK) and CIFI Holdings (0884.HK), according to four sources with knowledge of the matter.
Crypto Diaries: The Bitcoin Entrepreneur Whose Wife Won't Let Him Talk Bitcoin
Welcome to Crypto Diaries, a new series on BuzzFeed News that helps us understand what the future of Web3 might look like — by showing what the heck people who are already living there do all day. We’ve asked crypto evangelists, NFT collectors, metaverse mavens, and decentralized diehards to...
dailyhodl.com
‘Demand Shock’ Coming for Bitcoin (BTC) As Institutions Eye Up BTC, Says Hedge Fund Boss Anthony Scaramucci
Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci believes that Bitcoin (BTC) has solid fundamentals that will drive demand in the future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Fast Money Halftime Report, Scaramucci was asked to speculate on the general state of crypto. “Well, look – there’s a couple of...
Business Insider
The 'gold standard' US market needs to maintain rule of law even if that means major Chinese firms delist, former NYSE president says
That comes as five Chinese companies including PetroChina said they plan to exit the NYSE.The US and China are in a dispute over accounting rules but Farley said such rules are key to the US market's credibility. An unsettled dispute between the US and China over corporate auditing may lead...
Comments / 0